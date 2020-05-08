Pandemic recovery public investment must be monitored, says committee

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
As Vietnam employs unprecedented measures to recover from the economic ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with hastened disbursement of public investment, supervision must be enhanced to prevent profiteering, politicians have warned.

This was highlighted in the report of the National Assembly (NA) Economic Committee sent to the NA Standing Committee to prepare for its 45th meeting that began on May 8.

The economic report revealed the total value of support packages for production, business and social welfare was estimated at 600 trillion VND (25.8 billion USD).

The figure included 256.6 trillion VND of fiscal support from the State budget, 16.2 trillion VND in refinancing from the State Bank of Vietnam, 9.5 trillion VND from the Vietnam Social Insurance, 300 trillion VND from credit institutions, 11 trillion VND from Vietnam Electricity and 15 trillion VND from telecommunications companies.

Such moves were unprecedented support in Vietnam to ease the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerate economic recovery, the committee said.

The fiscal support policies were issued in good time but there could be a lag for them to take hold because it would take time to issue guidelines to ensure the policies benefit the targeted groups, the committee said.

Noting that most of the support was in the form of cash, the committee urged supervision to be enhanced to prevent profiteering.

Regarding monetary and credit policies, the committee said more detailed instructions were needed to speed up loan restructuring and reduce lending rates. Restructured loans now account for just about 10 percent of the total outstanding loans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many businesses were still facing difficulties in accessing loans with preferential rates due to requirements about mortgages, proving COVID-19'’s damages to their business and their cash flow for payment, thus, the policy remained not effective as hoped.

Statistics showed that despite the launching of the support package worth 165 trillion VND in loans with preferential rates, total outstanding loans as of April 10 posted a month-on-month decrease of 0.53 percent. Only 22.4 percent of 354,286 debtors managed to access preferential credit packages.

 

Notably, the economic committee said room for further cuts in lending interest rates was modest and there was a risk of bad debts rising after the pandemic. “The rate cuts and loosening monetary policies could weigh on inflation and exchange rates in the medium term,” the report said.

Support in capital sources, such as from the credit guarantee fund for small and medium-sized enterprises, would be important for businesses, the committee said.

Widen budget deficit if necessary

According to the committee, in any economic scenarios, achieving a growth rate of 6.8 percent would be a big challenge.

However, a recession would not be likely as the Government’s success in controlling the spread of the virus, timely issuing of economic stimulus package together with flexible monetary policy and fiscal policy had helped increase the economy’s resistance against shocks.

While other investment sources slowed down, increasing disbursement of public investment which was planned at nearly 700 trillion VND this year would be effective to accelerate post-pandemic economic growth, the committee said, adding that if necessary, the budget deficit should be widened more than the planned ratio of 3.44 percent of gross domestic product this year.

The focus must be planned on maintaining the macro-economic stability, controlling inflation, stabilising the financial and monetary market as well as the banking system.

Prices of products under the Government’s management should not be increased this year, the committee added./.VNA

 
 

Other News

Moody's places five Vietnamese financial institutions on review for downgrade
Moody's places five Vietnamese financial institutions on review for downgrade
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Moody's Investors Service has placed the long-term ratings and assessments of three Vietnamese finance companies and two Vietnamese banks on review for downgrade.

Cashew export expected to recover strongly after pandemic
Cashew export expected to recover strongly after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Cashew exports are expected to surge in the latter half of the year once the COVID-19 pandemic is put under control.

Vietravel Airlines plans to take off in early 2021
Vietravel Airlines plans to take off in early 2021
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietravel Airlines, belonging to Vietravel - one of the country’s largest tour operators - plans to launch its first flight early next year.

Honda Vietnam plans to switch to importing vehicles
Honda Vietnam plans to switch to importing vehicles
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Honda Vietnam said the company plans to shift from manufacturing to importing vehicles due to manufacturing interruptions and market stagnation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tra fish industry may fully recover in Q3: directorate
Tra fish industry may fully recover in Q3: directorate
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s tra fish exports fell 29.3 percent year on year to 334 million USD in the first three months of this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the industry – a big foreign currency earner – may fully recover in the third quarter.

Greenback cools, pressure on VND/USD exchange rate eases
Greenback cools, pressure on VND/USD exchange rate eases
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

As the dollar price has decreased in the international market, the official exchange rate announced by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and dollar market price have also decreased slightly.

Successful property transactions lowest in last four years: Ministry
Successful property transactions lowest in last four years: Ministry
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Successful property transactions accounted for 14 percent of the total existing units in the first quarter of 2020, marking a decrease of 60 percent from the same period last year and also the lowest in the past four years, according to a report.

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance
Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance as policies have not kept up with reality, according to a report by the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) and Oxfam.

Vietnam's GDP growth to decline because of COVID-19
Vietnam's GDP growth to decline because of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

VinaCapital has predicted a 3 percent GDP growth rate reduction because of Covid-19, while Fitch has projected a modest growth rate of 3.3 percent, and ADB 4.8 percent.

VN businesses redirect production to adapt to Covid-19
VN businesses redirect production to adapt to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Some large corporations have shifted to making products that can be useful in the fight against Covid-19. Vingroup has promised to make ventilators, and garment companies are making face masks from antibacterial fabric.

Vietnam Airlines to increase flight frequency from May 16
Vietnam Airlines to increase flight frequency from May 16
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Members of the Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and Vasco plan to increase the frequency of flights from May 16 to meet the increasing travel demand of passengers after the COVID-19 outbreak ends.

Minister of transport calls for resumption of international flights
Minister of transport calls for resumption of international flights
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has called for the resumption of international flights in and out of the country. 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 8
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 8
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Trade turnover of garment and textile plunges in first four months

Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates
Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates
FEATUREicon  8 giờ trước 

The central bank of Vietnam had previously cut the benchmark interest rates by 0.5 – 1 percentage point in March.

Will FIEs distribute rice in the local market?
Will FIEs distribute rice in the local market?
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

As a market economy, Vietnam has to open its markets to foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) but the opening may lend a hand to FIEs to control the home market.

Innovation for a green future
Innovation for a green future
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Intellectual property rights are the centre of all efforts to create a green future, Dinh Huu Phi, director-general of the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam, tells Vietnam Government Portal.

Vietnam intensifies economic recovery efforts post COVID-19
Vietnam intensifies economic recovery efforts post COVID-19
VIDEOicon  22 giờ trước 

Despite the impacts of Covid-19, Vietnam recorded growth of 3.82 percent in the first three months of 2020. Economic recovery plans are also being developed for after the pandemic.

Overseas remittances to Vietnam forecasted to drop by 17% this year
Overseas remittances to Vietnam forecasted to drop by 17% this year
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

Overseas remittances to Vietnam this year have been forecasted to fall by 17% this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a local economist.

VN businesses switch from ‘standby’ to ‘run’ mode to earn money
VN businesses switch from ‘standby’ to ‘run’ mode to earn money
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Unable to wait for the pandemic to end and seeing revenue drop to zero, businesses have been trying every method to earn money in the Covid-19 crisis.

Petrol firm Petrolimex reports a loss of VND1.9 trillion
Petrol firm Petrolimex reports a loss of VND1.9 trillion
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

The Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) reported a loss of nearly VND1.9 trillion (US$80.75 million) in the first quarter of 2020 as consumption was dampened by the coronavirus outbreak.  

