Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/08/2020 07:48:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Payment with QR Code increasingly popular in Vietnam

25/08/2020    07:34 GMT+7

Vietnamese are making more payments with QR Code thanks to its utility, security and promotion programs launched by service providers.

Uyen, an office worker in HCMCity, has the habit of making payment with QR Code when going to a café.

Payment with QR Code increasingly popular in Vietnam

She is a loyal client of Guta Café, The Coffee House and Trung Nguyen. She uses her smartphone to scan QR codes at the counter to make payment.

Uyen has installed two e-wallets on her phone to use alternatives in case the systems at the cafes have errors, or the cafes don’t accept some certain e-wallets.

Phi, 28, in district 1, only brings a smartphone when doing morning exercises. With the smartphone, he can go to convenience stores to buy goods or breakfast. 7-Eleven, Circle K, Family Mart, MiniStop and B’s Mart all allow payment with QR Code.

“It would be less troublesome to buy one bottle of water or a banana in the morning with the app. Cashiers won’t have to use small change, and you won’t have to bring cash with yourself,” he explained.

Accepting payment with QR Code was first seen at cafes and convenience stores. Later, it was accepted at supermarkets, restaurants, fast food shops, traditional eateries and e-commerce sites as well.

An officer of a Lotteria shop located at a shopping center in Tan Phu district said more and more clients are makeing payment with QR Code, especially young people. E-wallets run promotion programs, offering preferences to clients making payments with QR Code.

Accepting payment with QR Code was first seen at cafes and convenience stores. Later, it was accepted at supermarkets, restaurants, fast food shops, traditional eateries and e-commerce sites as well.

To make payment with QR Code, clients use e-wallets or bank apps to scan codes. All e-wallets and 18 bank apps available now have the QR Code payment function. The multi-service apps such as Shopee (in cooperation with AirPay) and Grab (in cooperation with Moca) also support this payment method.

 

A survey by Visa last May found that 84 percent of users feel secure when making payment via smartphones as their personal information is safe.

The increase in number of contactless payments via mobile phones, QR Code and e-commerce in 2019 compared with 2018 shows consumers’ high confidence level. At least 82 percent of surveyed consumers use contactless payment methods via smartphone at least once a week.

IDC’s White Paper released in April 2020 showed that payment via smartphone has surpassed payment with credit and debit cards in terms of popularity in Asia.

In 2019, Asian people spent $25 trillion via cards, but spent $51 trillion via mobile payment, which is leading digital payment methods.

Vietnam has a low number of POS at traditional stores, which makes payments via cards low. However, the country is witnessing a high growth rate in digital payment as more people have the habit of buying goods from e-commerce sites and more POS card swipe devices have been installed.

Because of limitations in POS machines, making payment with QR Code is a growing tendency. Shop owners just need to open a bank account with connection with e-wallet, and then display the QR Code at counters for clients to make payment. There is no need to equip with POS. QR Code is particularly suitable to small and medium points of sale. 

Hai Dang

Southeast Asia, ‘fertile land’ for online payments, e-wallets

Southeast Asia, ‘fertile land’ for online payments, e-wallets

The obvious effects of the COVID-19 pandemic include the rapid increase in online payment services and digital banking across Southeast Asia.

E-wallet users rush to verify information

E-wallet users rush to verify information

The number of e-wallet users completing identity verification surged ahead of the July 7 deadline, according to e-wallet firms.  

 
 

Other News

.
Over 225 million transactions made via e-wallets in Q1
Over 225 million transactions made via e-wallets in Q1
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The number of transactions via e-wallets in Vietnam in the first quarter of 2020 increased highly with a total of 225 million transactions.

Vietnam's large corporations seek CEO successors
Vietnam's large corporations seek CEO successors
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Many large corporations have introduced their new CEOs, while others plan to name new CEOs in the months ahead.

Covid-19 disrupts 'rules' of the Vietnamese stock market
Covid-19 disrupts 'rules' of the Vietnamese stock market
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Investors are concerned about the stock market performance, which has become unpredictable because of the pandemic.

Surpassing Thailand, Vietnam becomes No 2 rice exporter in the world
Surpassing Thailand, Vietnam becomes No 2 rice exporter in the world
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

With a bumper crop and good export prices, Vietnam’s rice export volume and turnover have exceeded Thailand’s, making the former the second largest exporter amid the Covid-19 crisis.

US partner goes bankrupt, Vietnamese garment company faces difficulties
US partner goes bankrupt, Vietnamese garment company faces difficulties
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Song Hong Garment (MSH) has yet to make provisions for the hundreds of billions of dong worth of export turnover earned from its biggest client in the US who is declaring bankruptcy.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 24
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

HCM City aiding pandemic-hit businesses

Central business streets deserted in Hanoi, but retail premises still expensive
Central business streets deserted in Hanoi, but retail premises still expensive
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The social distancing in Hanoi has been removed for three months, but many shops on large streets in the central business district (CBD) remain deserted.

Power companies face hardship in pandemic
Power companies face hardship in pandemic
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

A number of hydropower and thermal power companies are facing hardships due to the severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 hits remittances to Vietnam
COVID-19 hits remittances to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Overseas remittances are expected to fall short of the target this year due to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns around the world.

Vietnam's e-commerce revenue grows 25 percent in 2019
Vietnam's e-commerce revenue grows 25 percent in 2019
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s B2C e-commerce revenue rose by 25 percent to 10.08 billion USD in 2019, according to the e-Commerce White Book 2020 released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA).

HCM City aims to become regional financial centre
HCM City aims to become regional financial centre
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Tran Du Lich, a member of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc Economic Advisory Council, speaks about HCM City’s wish to become a national financial centre.

EVFTA obligations can brew up coffee success
EVFTA obligations can brew up coffee success
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Bolstered by the growing demand in the EU, Vietnam’s coffee industry has a major opportunity to capture a bigger market share on the European continent.

More Vietnamese use ride-hailing services: white book
More Vietnamese use ride-hailing services: white book
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

The number of Vietnamese using ride-haling services has increased rapidly in recent years, signalling the potential for the development of the sharing economy in the country.

Experts gaze into crystal ball: Property prices to bottom by mid-2021
Experts gaze into crystal ball: Property prices to bottom by mid-2021
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese property market is expected to slow down, with prices starting to drop by the end of this year and hitting the bottom by mid-2021, creating opportunities for home buyers sitting on cash, experts have forecast.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 23
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 23
BUSINESSicon  23/08/2020 

Tens of thousands of enterprises shut down due to Covid-19

Dealers slash selling prices, government cuts tax, but cars remain unsold
Dealers slash selling prices, government cuts tax, but cars remain unsold
BUSINESSicon  23/08/2020 

Despite the 50 percent vehicle registration tax cut and large-scale sale promotion programs, inventories are still high and sales are on the decrease.

VN cashew industry in distress as demand falls
VN cashew industry in distress as demand falls
BUSINESSicon  23/08/2020 

The prices of both raw and cashew nuts are falling dramatically, while requirements on exports have become increasingly strict.

Behind high dividend payment
Behind high dividend payment
BUSINESSicon  22/08/2020 

While many enterprises are struggling and forced to suspend dividend payment for shareholders, quite a few are maintaining a high dividend payment policy. What is the motive behind this policy?

How much do Vietnamese businesspeople spend on their 'passions'?
How much do Vietnamese businesspeople spend on their 'passions'?
BUSINESSicon  22/08/2020 

Doan Nguyen Duc, chair of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group, and Nguyen Tu Quang, CEO of BKAV Corporation, each have spent VND100 billion a year over the last two decades on their respective passions.

Vietnam to stop new coal-fired thermal power projects in 2020-2030
Vietnam to stop new coal-fired thermal power projects in 2020-2030
BUSINESSicon  22/08/2020 

As planned, the generation of renewable power will soar to 32% of total energy produced in 2030 and to 40.3% in 2045, while coal-fueled power will dip to 36% in 2035 and 31% in 2045 from the current 42%,

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 