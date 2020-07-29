Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Pepper export turnover hits $385 million by mid-July

29/07/2020    11:16 GMT+7

Vietnam exported over 182,000 tonnes of pepper worth 385 million USD as of mid-July, according to the General Department of Customs.

Harvesting pepper

Despite complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, the country’s pepper exports to main markets, including the US, the Philippines, Egypt, and the UK, still witnessed increases in the period.

Vietnam shipped 123,000 tonnes valued at 2.84 million USD to foreign markets in June, up 115.6 percent in volume and 127.6 percent in value year-on-year. Of the number, over 4,000 tonnes worth 9.88 million USD were exported to the US.

Amid the pandemic, the Vietnam Pepper Association (VPA) recommends export enterprises to focus on effectively exploiting markets where social distancing measures were eased such as China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan, and promote domestic consumption.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) said 95 percent of Vietnam's pepper is reserved for export and the remaining 5 percent is for domestic consumption.

Vietnam has 18 pepper processing plants with a total capacity of about 70,000 - 80,000 tonnes per year, including 14 plants using modern technologies.

 

The ministry stressed the need to re-plan pepper cultivation areas, promote the application of scientific and technological advances in production, standardise farming processes and enhance clean agriculture-oriented production links.

According to statistics from the MARD, Vietnam's pepper production accounts for about half of the global pepper output.

Vietnam harvested an estimated 250,000 tonnes of pepper in the first four months of 2020, reaching over 50 percent of the target set for the whole year. The country is expected to supply about 350,000 tonnes of pepper to markets this year./. VNA

VN unlikely to reach pepper export target this year

VN unlikely to reach pepper export target this year

Vietnam may not reach its pepper export goal for this year due to many difficulties, according to the Viet Nam Pepper Association (VPA).  

Pepper prices become unstable due to faulty information

Pepper prices become unstable due to faulty information

Pepper prices unexpectedly fluctuated on confusing information, placing difficulties for export.

 
 

Other News

.
Decree takes effect in September to raise standards for corporate bond market
Decree takes effect in September to raise standards for corporate bond market
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Government’s Decree 81, which comes into effect on September 1, will help raise the corporate bond market standards and remove low-quality issuers to better protect investors.

Group set up to inspect VN pork market
Group set up to inspect VN pork market
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has founded a group to inspect the pork market which saw prices at high levels since the end of 2019 despite the Government’s effort to increase supply to make up for the drops caused by African swine fever.

ASEAN membership fuels Vietnam’s trade with regional markets
ASEAN membership fuels Vietnam’s trade with regional markets
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s participation in ASEAN 25 years ago has helped the country enjoy strong growth in trade with other member nations.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 29
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 29
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Ha Giang Kombucha exported to Europe

Face mask prices on the rise
Face mask prices on the rise
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The price of medical masks is on the rise after two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Sunday evening, bringing the total number of community infections linked to Da Nang and Quang Ngai to four in the past three days.

Hanoi removes barriers to investment in high-tech agriculture
Hanoi removes barriers to investment in high-tech agriculture
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s farming sector has proposed that the city adjust the mechanisms and policies to promote marketing and branding of high-tech agricultural products.

Asia-Pacific investment volumes in real estate fall due to COVID-19
Asia-Pacific investment volumes in real estate fall due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Asia Pacific’s commercial real estate market has felt the brunt of COVID-19 so far this year, with a sharp decline in investment volumes and rental prices across most major commercial asset classes, according to real estate services firm JLL.

First protocol amending ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement approved
First protocol amending ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement approved
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Government has issued a resolution approving the first protocol that amends the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA).

Banks face exchange-rate risks when issuing international bonds
Banks face exchange-rate risks when issuing international bonds
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Many commercial banks have presented plans at shareholder meetings to issue bonds in the international market.

Local airlines open new domestic air routes to increase revenue
Local airlines open new domestic air routes to increase revenue
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

To offset the decline in revenue from international flights, airlines have been trying to exploit more domestic air routes.

Vietnam's trade surplus continued to grow in H1 despite Covid-19
Vietnam's trade surplus continued to grow in H1 despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The trade surplus soared in the first six months, though the GDP rate grew by only 0.36 percent in Q2 as Covid-19 escalated in many countries.

VN securities firms enjoy strong Q2 gains
VN securities firms enjoy strong Q2 gains
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

After touching bottom in the first quarter of 2020 because of COVID-19, Vietnam’s stock market staged a strong comeback in the following quarter, allowing securities firms to enjoy sharp increases in both revenue and profit.

Increase in M&amp;A deals looks imminent in property sector
Increase in M&A deals looks imminent in property sector
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Many analysts think now is a good time for investors looking for acquisitions in the property industry to act since difficulties caused by the Covide-19 pandemic have thrown up opportunities.

New renewable energy policy enters limelight
New renewable energy policy enters limelight
BUSINESSicon  28/07/2020 

Vietnam has demonstrated significant progress in promoting renewable energy thanks to its policies over recent years, 

Towards greener, healthier urban lives
Towards greener, healthier urban lives
BUSINESSicon  28/07/2020 

Green buildings and energy-efficient realty projects have received much global attention in past years and the latest moves from the government show that Vietnam is refusing to be left behind.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 28
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 28
BUSINESSicon  28/07/2020 

HCM City speeds up disbursement of public funds to fuel growth

Vietnam's catfish industry experiencing tough days, no improvement expected this year
Vietnam's catfish industry experiencing tough days, no improvement expected this year
BUSINESSicon  28/07/2020 

Catfish products saw the strongest decline among seafood exports in the first six months of the year. With weak demand, a gloomy year is anticipated for the industry.

VN-Index tipped to approach 900 points by the end of this year
VN-Index tipped to approach 900 points by the end of this year
BUSINESSicon  28/07/2020 

Brokerages have forecast that the benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh exchange may approach 900 points by the end of this year despite worries over a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Resurgence of Covid-19 further thwarts Danang's economic recovery
Resurgence of Covid-19 further thwarts Danang's economic recovery
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

The complicated progression of Covid-19 in Danang has dealt a blow to the city’s efforts to grow its economy this year and may drag Vietnam's economic recovery.

VN banks still make high profits, though businesses hit hard by Covid-19
VN banks still make high profits, though businesses hit hard by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  28/07/2020 

Applying drastic measures to cut costs and ease reliance on capital sources, commercial banks continued to make profits in the first half if the year, However, they have been warned of bad debts ahead.

