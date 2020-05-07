Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
07/05/2020
Petrol firm Petrolimex reports a loss of VND1.9 trillion

 
 
07/05/2020

The Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) reported a loss of nearly VND1.9 trillion (US$80.75 million) in the first quarter of 2020 as consumption was dampened by the coronavirus outbreak.  

People buy fuel at a Petrolimex station in Ha Noi. — Photo daidoanket.vn

Total revenue was nearly VND39.5 trillion while production costs exceeded VND38 trillion. Gross profit margin fell by 5.3 percentage points to 3.7 per cent in the first quarter from 9 per cent in the first three months of 2019.

In the first quarter of 2019, Petrolimex recorded revenue of nearly VND42 trillion and post-tax profit of nearly VND1.3 trillion.

According to the firm, the spread of the coronavirus cut demand for travel and transportation, reducing the use of petroleum products by 30-40 per cent year-on-year.

In addition, a two-third decline in oil prices in the first quarter made the firm reduce petrol selling prices and increase the provision for inventories to VND1.5 trillion.

US crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 66 per cent in the first quarter to end March at $22.74 a barrel. Petrol retail prices in Viet Nam dropped to a 13-year low to near VND10,000 per litre.

In early March, Petrolimex targeted revenue of VND186 trillion and pre-tax profit would be VND5.38 trillion, down from last year’s figures of VND189.6 trillion and VND5.77 trillion.

But if the coronavirus is not controlled soon this year, earnings may drop by VND12.5 trillion in total revenue and by VND1.14 trillion in total pre-tax profit.

 

Two other petroleum producers – PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PV Oil) and Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Corporation (BSR) – also reported losses in the first quarter of the year.

PV Oil recorded a net loss of VND538 billion compared to a profit of VND31 billion in Q1 2019.

The firm reported a 4 per cent year-on-year increase in net revenue, which reached VND17.7 trillion ending March but high expenses made PV Oil suffer a loss in the first quarter.

In 2020, PV Oil expects revenue will fall 35 per cent on-year to VND52.2 trillion and post-tax profit will slump 114 per cent on-year to VND376 billion.

BSR reported revenue of nearly VND18 trillion and a loss of VND2.34 trillion in the first quarter of the year.

Petrolimex shares (HoSE: PLX) jumped 3.8 per cent to end Wednesday at VND41,950 per share. PV Oil shares (UPCoM: OIL) and BSR shares (UPCoM: BSR) rose 5.4 per cent and 1.7 per cent to end Wednesday at VND7,800 and VND6,000 per share. — VNS

Local petroleum firms forecast plunging revenue in 2020

Local petroleum firms forecast plunging revenue in 2020

Pressed by COVID-19 and the oil price war between Russia and the OPEC, local petroleum manufacturers expect great plunges in revenue.

 
 

Asteep decline in business confidence is expected to contribute to a drop in economic growth this year, but the Vietnamese economy is projected to rebound significantly next year

Insurance companies have been enjoying an increase in sales in the first quarter of this year.

Weaker foreign direct investment inflow on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic and a likely preference by the central bank for a weaker Vietnamese dong to support export competitiveness would be key drivers of dong weakness over the near term,

Apple is running a large recruitment campaign in Vietnam, while many other foreign technology firms are considering pouring capital into projects in the country.

The Ministry of Finance has slashed administration fees in numerous sectors to help the economy get back on its feet when the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

Vietnam takes the fourth position in the access-to-electricity index in 2019 in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with 82.2 points, according to the World Bank’s Doing Business report. ​

The woodwork industry is experiencing many hardships with 80 percent of orders postponed in April.

There is now plenty of movement by German enterprises re-orienting from China, complementing their existing Chinese operations with new activities in Vietnam regarding sourcing and investments.

Firms need policies for sustainable development after pandemic

Linking the local market with Amazon is suggested as a way to cope with the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on business and production, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) have failed to find common ground with regards to tax policies for Vietnam’s support industry enterprises.

After gaining sweet fruits for years, giant beer and beverage companies in Vietnam are facing losses due to not only the ongoing health crisis, but also tightened drink-driving penalties. 

The domestic pork prices could be stabilised by this year end, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said at a Government meeting on Tuesday in Hanoi.

Vietnam has been hit hard by the current novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), but it will show signs of recovery in the post-coronavirus period, the World Bank said in its Vietnam Macro Monitoring report for May.

HCM City authorities are seeking opinions from experts and enterprises on the best ways to revive the economy, a top city official said yesterday at a seminar.

Hanoi asked for permission to close shops and some business activities to fight against Covid-19 on March 25. 

Vietnam’s economy has been seriously hurt by the continuing coronavirus pandemic. 

As some business fields are stagnant and the government’s shock relief plans need more time to bring benefits, the picture of the national economy is expected to be darker in Q2 than in Q1.

With few foreigners yet to register for ownership of properties in Vietnam, there have been calls to significantly raise the ownership cap to entice more overseas buyers.

While China is struggling with the pandemic and is losing the confidence of foreign investors, proven resilience is pushing Vietnam to the fore as an ideal investment and manufacturing hub for Southeast Asia.

