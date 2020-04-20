Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Petrol price down, but goods prices remain unchanged

 
 
21/04/2020    16:20 GMT+7

The petrol price has decreased by VND5,000 per liter after seven adjustments, but the prices of other goods remain unchanged.

Tran Thi Lan, 42, in district 6, HCM City, goes to the market to collect food and essential goods once every five days as people have to practice social distancing as requested by the Prime Minister.

“I thought food prices would decrease after several adjustments of the petrol price. But to my surprise, the prices are still high,” she explained.

“Lettuce was sold at VND50,000-65,000 per kilogram, while fresh fish VND80,000-165,000,” she said.

My Huan, a housewife in district 3, told reporters that sliced codfish was priced at VND220,000 per kilogram, tuna VND100,000, nearly the same as one month ago.

“Previously, the food price would escalate following the petrol price increase. Sellers explained that the petrol price increase made the transportation cost higher," she complained.

The price of pork, the most important meat for Vietnamese, stays at a sky-high level. At Ben Thanh and Tan Dinh Markets, young ribs are sold at VND220,000 per kilogram, while half fat and half lean meat VND180,000.

Petty merchants at the markets explained that the retail prices are high because of the high live pork price, at VND80,000-85,000 per kilogram.

Thu, a merchant at Ben Thanh Market, said the supply of vegetables and fruits depends on season and harvesting, not on petrol price.

“Petrol is cheap now, but fruits are expensive because many areas in Mekong Delta are suffering from drought and saline intrusion,” she explained.

Le Van Tien, deputy director of the Hoc Mon Market, said the food prices not only depend on petrol price, but also on market supply and demand.

Meanwhile, Hoang, the owner of a private-run transport firm in Tan Binh district, said the freight charge won’t decrease despite the petrol price decrease.

“Fuel cost alone makes up 40 percent of total transport cost. However, contracts were signed many months in advance and cannot be adjusted,” he explained.

According to Pham Ngoc Hung, deputy chair of the HCM City Business Association, the petrol price has decreased as a result of the spread of Covid-19 all over the world, which has led to lower demand.

However, he thinks the petrol price decreases won’t bring benefits, because transport firms are operating at a moderate level, while manufacturers have become paralyzed because of low demand.

“The purchasing power is very low during Covid-19. However, the retail prices remain very high,” he said. 

Thanh Mai

CPI in January hits record high in recent 7 years

Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in January hit a record high, up 1.23 percent over the previous month and 6.43 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).  

Pork price must be stabilised: Trade Ministry

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said pork must be eligible for price stabilisation due to the high demand for this essential good on the domestic market.

 
 

Vietnamese airlines hit hard by Covid-19
The initial losses caused by flight reductions for Vietnam’s air carriers and land management agencies may total VND10 trillion.

Vietnam retail industry face difficulties during COVID-19
Many businesses have been forced to implement social distancing rules due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the retail sector has been hit hard.

Animal feed supply sparks concern about pork shortage
CP Vietnam, the largest animal husbandry company, says that animal feed supply could run out by the end of May.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 21
Shrimp exporters look forward to H2 comeback

Prime Minister requests inspection over rice exports
 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday requested the Government Inspectorate inspect rice exports in recent times.

US oil prices turn negative as demand dries up
Coronavirus downturn has put major pressure on oil prices with demand slumping and storage running out.

Hotels setting up for post-pandemic boom
A new wave of mergers and acquisitions in the hotel segment may reach the shores of Vietnam’s coastal and central cities even as the hospitality sector struggles with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Changes required for central real estate
Despite going through a quiet period due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, investors and real estate businesses in Danang and the central region are striving to remove difficulties to maintain stable operations and adapt to a new direction.

Vietnamese brands expected to be a highlight amid COVID-19
Vietnamese brands are expected to shine in the global supply chain, said Minister of Industry and Trade (MoIT) Tran Tuan Anh in a letter of congratulations to the country’s business community on Vietnam Brand Day.

Real estate to remain good investment after Covid-19 ends
Economists believe that real estate will remain a safe shelter for investors, and will still bring attractive profits in the post-Covid-19 period.

Vietnam’s capital of shrimp farming
The southernmost provinces of Ca Mau and Bac Lieu have recently emerged as Vietnam’s largest shrimp exporters, helping Vietnamese shrimp secure a foothold on the world seafood market.

Rice export still allowed despite pandemic, natural disasters
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on April 20 ordered advancing the export quota of 100,000 tonnes of rice from that set for May in order to ease difficulties for firms that have rice stuck at ports but are unable to submit customs declarations.

Loan policy a true juggling act
The health crisis has led to huge demand for capital for Vietnam to fuel domestic production activities and medical treatment. 

HCM City assures hurdles faced by property developers will be cleared this month
The HCM City People’s Committee chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong held a meeting with the heads of various government departments to discuss how to rescue...

Transport Ministry rejects proposal of lowering container service charges
 The Ministry of Transport has rejected a proposal of cutting container loading and unloading service fees at seaports by 30 per cent, Nguyen Tri Duc, chief of the ministry’s office said.

State Bank of HCM City sets up hotline to support businesses
The State Bank of Viet Nam's branch in HCM City has set up a hotline (028) 38.211.230 to provide assistance to enterprises, especially for those badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
Vietnam’s economy continues to obtain high growth rate, but Covid-19 has upset all the key tasks and goals of the government and local authorities at different levels.

US oil prices drop to 21-year low as demand dries up
Coronavirus downturn has put major pressure on oil prices with demand slumping and storage running out.

OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
National social distancing measures are dragging CGV and other cineplexes down, causing substantital losses.

The economic front needs stronger weapons
As businesses and people need emergency aid, former director of the Central Institute of Economic Management (CIEM) Nguyen Dinh Cung believes that the implementation of economic relief solutions needs to be organized in a quick and inexpensive way.

