Petrol prices see sharp fall of up to 4,252 VND per litre

The retail prices of petrol plummeted from 3pm of March 29, making it the sixth consecutive reduction since the beginning of this year.

Following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, the price of biofuel E5 RON92 fell by 4,100 VND to 11,956 VND (0.69 USD) per litre at the highest, and that of RON95-III was also down by 4,252 VND to 12,560 VND per litre.

Meanwhile, the prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene were 11,259 VND per litre and 9,141 VND per litre, down 1,776 VND and 2,705 VND per litre, respectively.

Mazut 180CST 3.5S is sold at no more than 9,453 VND per kilogramme, down 1,048 VND per kilogramme.

The two ministries review fuel prices every 15 days to adjust domestic prices in accordance with fluctuations in the global market.

VNA