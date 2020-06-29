Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/06/2020 16:27:47 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Petrolimex plans stock sale, divestment of State capital

 
 
29/06/2020    16:18 GMT+7

The Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) plans to sell 15 million treasury stocks in transactions held between June 16 and July 15 to mobilise capital for investment in 2020, 

announced chairman Pham Van Thanh at Petrolimex’s recent annual general meeting of shareholders.

Petrolimex plans stock sale, divestment of State capital hinh anh 1

The meeting, initially scheduled for April but then postponed due to COVID-19, took place in the form of videoconferencing on June 26.

According to Thanh, the sale also aims at enhancing liquidity of PLX, the code of the company listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

After these transactions, there will be 88 million shares left, which have attracted attention from many potential investors, including Japanese-based oil and gas ENEOS corporation, previously named JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation. ENEOS currently holds an 8-percent stake in Petrolimex.

At the shareholders’ meeting last year, a representative of ENEOS said they wanted to own 20 percent of the group’s capital.

Petrolimex signed a memorandum on strategic co-operation with ENEOS in December 2014. The Japanese firm has a capital of 30 billion JPY, with the number of its employees reaching 9,206 as of April 1 this year. The company accounts for 50 percent of market shares in Japan in terms of gasoline sales.

Petrolimex has sent an open letter requiring ENEOS to obtain the share and is waiting for the strategic partner’s response.

Petrolimex’s disinvestment plan was at the centre of the question & answer session at this year’s shareholders’ meeting.

Thanh said under the plan approved in Prime Minister’s Decision 1232/QD-TTg for the 2019-2020, the group will work to reduce the State-owned capital to 51 percent this year from the current 75.86 percent.

The group’s general director Pham Duc Thang said the implementation of the disinvestment plan in accordance with Decision 1232 is in fact behind schedule.

 

According to him, the Government has issued a plan for divestment at all State-owned enterprises, including Petrolimex.  As such, the group’s plan for 2020-2021 will be the continuance of cutting State capital to 51 percent, he noted.

Also, at the meeting, Petrolimex forecast a drop in both revenue and profit this year due to the decline in demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group targets to earn 122 trillion VND (5.3 million USD) in revenue, equivalent to 64 percent of that recorded in 2019. Pre-tax profit is expected to reach 1.57 trillion VND, equalling 28 percent of last year’s figure.

Petrolimex plans to sell 11.47 million cubic meters of petrol in 2020, equivalent to 83 percent of the selling output in 2019. Dividend payout ratio for the year is forecast at 12 percent.

General Director Thang said the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic had caused a sharp decline in oil consumption worldwide due to blockades and travel restrictions.

From January 1, the use of new marine fuels will comply with the provisions of the World Maritime Organisation (IMO), causing the price of new fuels to increase by 50 percent, making sea transport costs rise sharply in 2020 compared to 2019, Thang said.

He added that in 2020, the group focuses on the acceleration of the My Giang Power Center project to carry out trial operations in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The group will also develop a plan to reduce its holding in Petrolimex Insurance Joint Stock Company to 35.1 percent and successfully merging PGBank and HDBank.

“It is necessary for Petrolimex to adjust the business targets this year,” Ho Sy Hung, Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam’s Committee for State Capital Management told the function.

The Committee for State Capital Management will accompany and assist Petrolimex in carrying out the tasks of production, business and development investment in 2020, he stressed./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
It's matter of time more European investments will come to Vietnam
It's matter of time more European investments will come to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Representatives of European organizations explained to Hanoitimes what the future holds for Vietnam–EU business cooperation on the sidelines of the “Hanoi 2020 – Investment and Development Cooperation” conference on June 27.

Hanoi offers good opportunities for high-tech agriculture for investors
Hanoi offers good opportunities for high-tech agriculture for investors
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

A number of high-tech agricultural projects have been proposed in Hanoi, a trend encouraged by the recent Hanoi investment promotion conference.

July to be a hard month for Vietnamese shares
July to be a hard month for Vietnamese shares
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

July looks set to be a hard month for investors as market turbulence continues due to the unpredictability of global stocks and with attention on second-quarter earnings expectations.

M&amp;A deals could help VN businesses restructure amid pandemic
M&A deals could help VN businesses restructure amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Merger and acquisition (M&A) deals will likely increase post-pandemic, which industry insiders see as a chance for enterprises to restructure their operations to be more viable.

Vietnam's ‘big four’ banks raise charter capital to meet standards
Vietnam's ‘big four’ banks raise charter capital to meet standards
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Increasing chartered capital is the most important task for the four state-owned commercial banks. If their CARs are lower than Basel II standards, they will have to restrict lending.

Starbucks suspends social media ads over hate speech
Starbucks suspends social media ads over hate speech
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The coffee giant said it would pause advertising on some platforms in an effort to address hate speech.

How will mobile money affect e-wallets?
How will mobile money affect e-wallets?
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Non-cash payment activities have developed strongly in recent years with many payment services such as digital banks and e-wallets.

Vietnam lures US$6 billion FDI into industrial parks
Vietnam lures US$6 billion FDI into industrial parks
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Nearly US$6 billion in foreign direct investment was poured into Viet Nam’s industrial parks (IPs), processing zones and economic zones (Ezs) in the first half of the year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Gia Lai to have $44m hi-tech agricultural zone
Gia Lai to have $44m hi-tech agricultural zone
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

A 100-ha hi-tech agricultural zone is scheduled to be built in the central highlands province of Gia Lai to develop breeding pigs and produce organic cattle feed and fertiliser.

Vietnam seeks quality FDI from EU
Vietnam seeks quality FDI from EU
VIDEOicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam has undergone profound changes since first opening its doors to FDI more than 30 years ago.

Doing business with US: preparing thoroughly, giving specific offers
Doing business with US: preparing thoroughly, giving specific offers
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The government of Vietnam needs to improve the business environment and transport infrastructure, in addition to simplifying administrative procedures, to attract the expected new FDI 'wave'.

Vietnamese business bemoans support conditions
Vietnamese business bemoans support conditions
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Amid numerous difficulties, slow-paced implementation of government-led policies to assist enterprises hit by the health crisis are leaving many businesses in the lurch, making it hard to boost local production, a key driver of  economic growth.

Real estate booms in HCMC's suburban areas
Real estate booms in HCMC's suburban areas
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The real estate market is picking up in the areas surrounding Ho Chi Minh City as inner-city options become limited and the infrastructure of these provinces is improving.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 29
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 29
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Reform must focus on removing inconsistencies, overlaps in business regulations: VCCI

Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.

COVID-19-induced uncertainty affects bond markets
COVID-19-induced uncertainty affects bond markets
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on local currency bond markets in emerging East Asia, including Vietnam, as investment sentiment globally and in the region wane and containment measures limit economic activity.

No licenses for transport firms with foreign holding of over 51%
No licenses for transport firms with foreign holding of over 51%
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnamese transport firms wherein foreign investors contribute over 51% of the chartered capital will not be licensed, according to the Ministry of Transport.

M&amp;A deals increase during time of crisis
M&A deals increase during time of crisis
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

More M&As are expected this year, experts say.

Vietnam apparel firms won't see instant benefits from EVFTA
Vietnam apparel firms won't see instant benefits from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnamese apparel companies will not enjoy immediate tariff cuts after the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) comes into effect, as they have to overcome strict rules of origin.

HCM City’s housing industry faces difficulties
HCM City’s housing industry faces difficulties
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The property industry in Ho Chi Minh City, and in fact the country in general, faces several problems that need urgent solutions, especially with regard to legal provisions.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 