Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/07/2020 14:23:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Pharma firms uphold fair price mechanisms

31/07/2020    14:21 GMT+7

Amid Vietnam’s upcoming new rules on drug tenders, multinational pharma giants are advocating price negotiation for an open business environment and predictable policies, in order to make sustainable future investments.

1502p16 pharma firms uphold fair price mechanisms
New regulations outline the path towards more brand-name drugs being available across the country. Photo: Le Toan

According to a VIR source, a new draft circular on drug tendering is on the table of leaders at the Ministry of Health for review before being issued in the next few weeks, meaning that multinational corporations (MNCs) like AstraZeneca Vietnam, Pfizer, GSK, and Novartis will experience the new change.

To replace 2016’s Circular No.09/2016/TT-BYT governing the list of drugs for procurement through bidding, for concentrated procurement, and for procurement through price negotiation, the new circular will expand the third list to drop the price of brand-name drugs.

Nitin Kapoor, chairman cum general director of AstraZeneca Vietnam, told VIR, “In light of these new rules, we continue to advocate for reasonable price negotiation as a fair mechanism to ensure patient access to innovative medicines and treatments on the market, as well as for an open business environment and policy predictability to make our investments and talent development programmes sustainable.”

Like AstraZeneca, Pfizer, GSK, and other members of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam’s (EuroCham) Pharma Group – which represents the voices of 22 MNCs – support price negotiation, saying that public hospital drug tenders currently contribute more than two-thirds of the total prescription drug market for treatments, an exceptionally large number compared to other countries.

1502p16 pharma firms uphold fair price mechanisms

“For this reason, in Vietnam, abrupt changes to tender policies will cause extensive impact to all actors in the market, and create a serious risk that patients and doctors will no longer be able to access innovative medicines, whether under reimbursement or self-pay,” said a Pharma Group representative.

“Implementation of price negotiation as based on existing regulations will not only ensure patient access and treatment optionality for doctors, but will also provide and maintain a predictable investment environment,” the representative added. “Reversing the course on price negotiation policy will jeopardise past, ongoing, and future investments of foreign and domestic companies.”

Aiming to increase local access to quality medicines and to reduce prices, focusing on brand-name drugs in line with the government’s direction, the new circular will add more branded products to the third list for procurement through price negotiation.

 

Risks come for MNCs as under the new circular there are two schemes for procurement of brand names: price negotiation, and open bidding in Group 1 under Circular No.15/2019/TT-BYT dated last July regulating drug tenders at public hospitals. Specifically, brand-name pharmaceuticals with many generic drugs in replacement in Group 1 will be included in open bidding for Group 1 drugs, while brand-name drugs failing in procurement via price negotiation will be also included in tender of Group 1.

The new rules should take effect in September, hoping to increase local access to quality and affordable prices of brand-name drugs. According to statistics from the Drug Administration of Vietnam, such products make up an average 26 per cent of total health insurance spending. The rate is 47 per cent at central hospitals, and 26 per cent at provincial ones.

Vietnam’s pharmaceutical industry, which in terms of market size is still at the emerging stage with an estimated total value of $7 billion in 2019, is growing at a robust pace of 8 per cent from 2019 to 2024 and is attractive to MNCs. Witnessing the growth potential, the groups are continuing to expand in the Southeast Asian country.

Building on the investment announcement of VND5 trillion ($220 million) last year during Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s visit to the global manufacturing site, AstraZeneca Vietnam recently signed a pharmaceutical distribution partnership with National Phytopharma JSC, making it one of the first of this model between a pharmaceutical MNC and a local distribution partner.

“It is also our next step to expedite our innovative solutions to address local healthcare needs with high quality, affordable medicines and contributing to developing the medical care and treatment for patients and communities,” noted Kapoor of AstraZeneca.

Similarly, Novartis Vietnam Ltd. on July 21 officially kicked off a public-private partnership project on strengthening primary healthcare project in the central province of Ha Tinh. This marked a new milestone on par with the MoU signed between the MoH and Novartis in 2019 to strengthen primary healthcare in Vietnam, towards universal health coverage and the sustainable development goals of the United Nations. VIR

Bich Thuy

VN pharmaceutical market: stiff competition fosters M&A wave

VN pharmaceutical market: stiff competition fosters M&A wave

Vietnam ranks 17th among 'pharmerging' markets, or markets expected to become a ‘pillar’ for the world’s pharmaceutical industry, according to IMS Health.

Medical equipment, pharmaceutical companies see bright future after Covid-19

Medical equipment, pharmaceutical companies see bright future after Covid-19

Most medical equipment and pharmaceutical companies reported high revenue and profit growth rates in Q1 in comparison with the same period last year.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese goods face tough road to foreign markets due to trade remedies
Vietnamese goods face tough road to foreign markets due to trade remedies
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

With an array of free trade agreements (FTAs) inked and coming into force, countries around the world have also increased technical barriers to protect their domestic industries,

Vietnam gains $6.5 billion trade surplus in 7 months
Vietnam gains $6.5 billion trade surplus in 7 months
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam achieved a trade surplus of $6.5 billion in the first seven months of this year, including $1 billion in July, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 31
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 31
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Improving efficiencies of using energy in high-rise buildings

Vietnam preparing international labour resources
Vietnam preparing international labour resources
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s labour sector is strongly integrating globally. 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 30
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 30
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Taking full advantage of opportunities from CPTPP

Japanese praise Vietnam's investment environment
Japanese praise Vietnam's investment environment
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Japanese businesses in Vietnam say the country is a safe and successful destination for investors.

Foreign investors pledge some US$19 billion into Vietnam
Foreign investors pledge some US$19 billion into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, new foreign investment approvals in Vietnam reached some US$18.8 billion between January and July, inching down by a mild 6.9% year-on-year.

Is cash flow heading for VN real estate market?
Is cash flow heading for VN real estate market?
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

As bank deposit interest rates are on the decrease and gold is becoming more and more expensive, idle money is expected to flow into the real estate market.

Firms to re-enter COVID-19 prevention mode
Firms to re-enter COVID-19 prevention mode
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

As soon as the first cases of SARS-CoV-2 were confirmed in Da Nang and Quang Ngai, many firms have re-implemented pandemic prevention measures starting early this week.

Southern authorities mull solutions on port development
Southern authorities mull solutions on port development
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Poor infrastructure conditions and weak connections between ports and manufacturing facilities are the biggest hurdles to seaport development.

Chinese lending apps leave Vietnam quietly
Chinese lending apps leave Vietnam quietly
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s fintechs have discovered that some Chinese apps which have lent money at exorbitant fees have been leaving Vietnam quietly.

Start-up investment in Southeast Asian doubles despite COVID-19
Start-up investment in Southeast Asian doubles despite COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

Investment in start-ups in Southeast Asia soared in the second quarter of this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, led by e-commerce and fintech companies.

Pepper export turnover hits $385 million by mid-July
Pepper export turnover hits $385 million by mid-July
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

Vietnam exported over 182,000 tonnes of pepper worth 385 million USD as of mid-July, according to the General Department of Customs.

Banks forecast lower profit and credit growth rates
Banks forecast lower profit and credit growth rates
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Domestic activities have returned to normal, but Vietnam’s major partner economies are still affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Decree takes effect in September to raise standards for corporate bond market
Decree takes effect in September to raise standards for corporate bond market
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

The Government’s Decree 81, which comes into effect on September 1, will help raise the corporate bond market standards and remove low-quality issuers to better protect investors.

Group set up to inspect VN pork market
Group set up to inspect VN pork market
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has founded a group to inspect the pork market which saw prices at high levels since the end of 2019 despite the Government’s effort to increase supply to make up for the drops caused by African swine fever.

Garment, footwear and woodwork companies look forward to receiving orders in H2
Garment, footwear and woodwork companies look forward to receiving orders in H2
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

After half a year of struggling to survive difficulties caused by Covid-19, Vietnamese enterprises are hoping that more orders will come over the next six months.

Despite Covid-19, Vietnam exporters still find new markets
Despite Covid-19, Vietnam exporters still find new markets
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

Vietnam’s fruit exporters has been striving to sell to new markets because they understand that reliance on the Chinese market will bring high risks.

ASEAN membership fuels Vietnam’s trade with regional markets
ASEAN membership fuels Vietnam’s trade with regional markets
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

Vietnam’s participation in ASEAN 25 years ago has helped the country enjoy strong growth in trade with other member nations.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 29
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 29
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

Ha Giang Kombucha exported to Europe

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 