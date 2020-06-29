Phu Quoc tightens land laws again

The People’s Committee of Kien Giang Province has issued a document to temporarily halt the splitting of land plots and transferal of land use purposes in the island district of Phu Quoc.

The move comes just three months after a similar ban was lifted.

The provincial People’s Committee first imposed the ban on the island in May 2018, which was then lifted in March this year.

However, three months after the ban was lifted, the island saw increases in illegal transfers of land use rights.

Many people carried out illegal infrastructure construction to split agricultural land into plots for illegal transferring into other purposes. The province’s document said that the situation was complicated, causing difficulties for land management.

The ban will be in force until there are new regulations about the minimum areas for a land split in the province.

The provincial authority also asked relevant departments to enhance the management of land planning, forest, construction, resources and environment protection.

Recently, the Government Inspectorate asked to collect more than VND2.3 trillion to the State budget from land violations in Kien Giang Province, stressing that violations were the most serious on Phu Quoc Island.

In 2011-18, more than 1,200 violations regarding illegal construction on agricultural land were found but only 46 per cent were handled. VNS

