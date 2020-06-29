Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Phu Quoc tightens land laws again

 
 
30/06/2020    10:52 GMT+7

The People’s Committee of Kien Giang Province has issued a document to temporarily halt the splitting of land plots and transferal of land use purposes in the island district of Phu Quoc.

Phu Quoc tightens land laws again
An advertisement for land for sale on Phu Quoc Island. — Photo: VNN

The move comes just three months after a similar ban was lifted.

The provincial People’s Committee first imposed the ban on the island in May 2018, which was then lifted in March this year.

However, three months after the ban was lifted, the island saw increases in illegal transfers of land use rights.

Many people carried out illegal infrastructure construction to split agricultural land into plots for illegal transferring into other purposes. The province’s document said that the situation was complicated, causing difficulties for land management.

The ban will be in force until there are new regulations about the minimum areas for a land split in the province.

 

The provincial authority also asked relevant departments to enhance the management of land planning, forest, construction, resources and environment protection.

Recently, the Government Inspectorate asked to collect more than VND2.3 trillion to the State budget from land violations in Kien Giang Province, stressing that violations were the most serious on Phu Quoc Island.

In 2011-18, more than 1,200 violations regarding illegal construction on agricultural land were found but only 46 per cent were handled.  VNS

Kien Giang wants to turn Phu Quoc into an island city

Kien Giang wants to turn Phu Quoc into an island city

The authorities of the southern province of Kien Giang have asked for the government's approval for the setup of Phu Quoc City and Tho Chau Island District.  

Phu Quoc’s tourism bounces back

Phu Quoc’s tourism bounces back

Phu Quoc’s tourism has bounced back since the beginning of May after being hit by Covid-19. The island now welcomes up to 8,000 visitors a day and the figure is expected to reach up to 12,000 in the coming time.

 
 

