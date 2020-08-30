Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/08/2020 06:28:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Pig imports push domestic pork prices down

31/08/2020    06:24 GMT+7

Efficient reproduction of pigs and enhancing imports of frozen pork and live pigs have made prices of live hogs fall, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Pig imports push domestic pork prices down hinh anh 1

Over the past week, live hog prices nationwide gradually decreased each day. (Photo: vnmedia.vn)

The ministry forecasts that pork supply will increase from the end of the third quarter, leading to stability in pork prices on the domestic market, according to the ministry's report on pork supply sent to the Government.

The report says so far, Vietnam has licensed companies from 24 countries to export pork and poultry meat products to Vietnam.

In the first seven months of this year, Vietnam imported more than 93,248 tonnes of pork, mainly from Canada, Germany, Poland, Brazil, the US, Spain and Russia, up 223 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

The ministry licensed imports of live pigs from Thailand to Vietnam for slaughter for food from June 12.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien also said Việt Nam did not set a quota for imports of live pigs and pork while the Department of Animal Health always created favourable conditions for customs clearance of pork imports. However, importing pork had been difficult as African swine fever had reduced the global pig output by 12 percent.

 

Over the past week, live hog prices nationwide gradually decreased each day.

According to the MARD, the production cost at present is VNĐ71,000 per kilo of live hog if breeders buy piglets for production and VNĐ50,000 per kilo if they build a chain from piglet production to pig production.


Tien said the ministry and agencies will continue to work to prevent the COVID-19 and African swine fever, and breed pigs to ensure enough pork supply for domestic consumption from the end of the third quarter.

By the end of July, pigs for slaughter reached 4.87 million head, up 17 percent year-on-year. The domestic husbandry industry expects to produce 5.17 million pigs by the end of the third quarter and 5.36 million in the fourth quarter, up 68 percent compared to the volume at the beginning of this year./.VNS

100,000 pigs imported from Thailand within two months, pork price falls

100,000 pigs imported from Thailand within two months, pork price falls

The rising number of herd stock, plus pork imports, have helped lower the domestic pork price.

Pork supply and demand to be in balance by year-end: official

Pork supply and demand to be in balance by year-end: official

The domestic short supply of pork is expected to be offset by imports, but it is difficult to import pork now because of a decline of 12 percent in global supply of pigs, mostly caused by Asian Swine Fever (ASF).

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam’s position in the eyes of a Japanese scholar
Vietnam’s position in the eyes of a Japanese scholar
FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s upper class, whose net worth is invested in more than $30 million, has increased to 13 percent in the past five years, surpassing 10,000 people.

Private investors lack interest in railway projects
Private investors lack interest in railway projects
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Hundreds of trillions of dong of private capital have been mobilized for transport development, but most of these have been for roads and none for railways.

Vietnam’s woodworks prepare for FLEGT licensing
Vietnam’s woodworks prepare for FLEGT licensing
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Striving to become a woodwork manufacturing center of the world, Vietnam is endeavoring to localize regulations to be able to grant FLEGT licenses, paving the way for woodworks to penetrate the EU and other markets.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 30
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 30
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Import-export expected to drive credit growth

Lobster farmers incur huge losses amid Covid-19
Lobster farmers incur huge losses amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Lobster farmers in Binh Thuan Province's Nhon Hai Commune are facing big losses from falling prices due to Covid-19.

HCM City ready to welcome investment opportunities in new situation
HCM City ready to welcome investment opportunities in new situation
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The rate of foreign investment attraction in Ho Chi Minh City since the beginning of the year has continued to rise.

Law change offers construction clarity
Law change offers construction clarity
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The National Assembly has passed amendments to the Law on Construction, which will take effect from January 2021.

Aviation traditions crumble as airlines take on new restructuring approaches
Aviation traditions crumble as airlines take on new restructuring approaches
FEATUREicon  29/08/2020 

It is undeniable that the aviation industry has contributed greatly to the development of the global economy, accounting for roughly 3.6 per cent of total global GDP. 

Vietnam keen on encouraging ASEAN e-commerce solutions
Vietnam keen on encouraging ASEAN e-commerce solutions
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

In light of a boom in e-commerce across Southeast Asia, Vietnam as the ASEAN chair in 2020 is determined to encourage the growth of cross-border e-commerce across the region.

Vietnam good at taking advantage of crisis: WB expert
Vietnam good at taking advantage of crisis: WB expert
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

Vietnam has been always very good at taking advantage of crisis to accelerate reforms and move faster and grow better, Jacques Morisset, World Bank Lead Economist and Programme Leader for Vietnam, has said.

Vietnamese coffee industry seeking growth through EU trading pact
Vietnamese coffee industry seeking growth through EU trading pact
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

Despite being one of the world’s leading coffee exporting countries, Vietnam has not delved deep into processing to raise the added value of the popular product.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 29
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 29
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

Agro-forestry-fisheries post trade surplus of US$6.2 billion

100,000 pigs imported from Thailand within two months, pork price falls
100,000 pigs imported from Thailand within two months, pork price falls
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

The rising number of herd stock, plus pork imports, have helped lower the domestic pork price.

Strong cash flow as investors remain optimistic about Vietnam’s Covid-19 management
Strong cash flow as investors remain optimistic about Vietnam’s Covid-19 management
BUSINESSicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam’s stocks have seen a strong rise in the context of strong capital flow, successful pandemic control, and businesses’ adaptation to the new conditions.

Pocketing trillions of dong, businessmen succeed in new fields
Pocketing trillions of dong, businessmen succeed in new fields
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

A number of businessmen returning from Eastern Europe have been making great marks in the banking sector.

International capital heads for Vietnam, stocks prosper
International capital heads for Vietnam, stocks prosper
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

Foreign capital continues to pour into Vietnam, bringing benefits to industrial property developers and the stock market.

Low price scheme disappoints rooftop solar-power developers
Low price scheme disappoints rooftop solar-power developers
BUSINESSicon  28/08/2020 

As of August 23, 45,299 rooftop solar power projects had become operational with total capacity of 1,029 MWp, according to the Electricidty of Vietnam (EVN).

Essential guidance beefing up domestic supporting industries
Essential guidance beefing up domestic supporting industries
BUSINESSicon  28/08/2020 

While highly appreciating the solutions and policies set forth in the government’s Resolution No.115/NQ-CP on the development of supporting industries, Truong Thi Chi Binh, 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 28
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 28
BUSINESSicon  28/08/2020 

Binh Phuoc’s biggest solar power project to join national grid in December

Labor Ministry proposes second support package for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic
Labor Ministry proposes second support package for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  28/08/2020 

The Ministry of Labour, War Valids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has proposed a VND18.6 trillion (US$798 million) package for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, helping them promote production and maintain employment.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 