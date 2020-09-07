Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
07/09/2020 16:02:11 (GMT +7)
Plastics industry shrugs off pandemic, interests stock investors

07/09/2020    15:14 GMT+7

The new wave of Covid-19 infections has caused heavy pressure on the country’s economy. 

 In this uncertain context money flows into the stock market have turned towards firms with good financial capability, reliable operations and attractive dividend policies.

Binh Minh Plastic Joint Stock Company (BMP) reported turnover of VND2.27 trillion (US$117.4 million) and net profits of VND257 billion (US$11.17 million), year-on-year increases of 7.7 per cent and 23.4 per cent. Photo vietq.vn

Plastics companies, many of which have achieved solid results in the first half of the year, are among the biggest beneficiaries of these cash flows.

Binh Minh Plastic Joint Stock Company (BMP) reported turnover of VND2.27 trillion (US$117.4 million) and net profits of VND257 billion (US$11.17 million), year-on-year increases of 7.7 per cent and 23.4 per cent.

Its gross profit margin rose from 22.9 per cent to 26.4 per cent.

BMP expects turnover and profit of VND4.56 trillion ($198.26 million) and VND582 billion ($25.03 million) for the full year.

For Tien Phong Plastic Joint Stock Company (NPT) it reported a sharp increase in gross profit margin from 21.1 per cent to 32.3 per cent though both turnover and after-tax profit decreased. Its net profit margin improved marginally.

Industry insiders attributed the good performance to the decrease in the price of raw materials, which account for over 75 per cent of costs. Thus any fall in raw material prices has a major impact on profit margins.   

Polyethylene or polythene (PE) is a commonly used raw material.

The price of PE they import from the US has dropped by 20 per cent since the beginning of the year thanks to the decrease in oil prices caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Generous dividend policies have also attracted investors to the shares of plastic firms.

BMP for example paid cash dividends of 50 per cent in 2019, and predicts to pay at least 50 per cent this year. 

The company has four plants with a combined capacity of 150,000 tonnes per year.

Last year NTP paid a 20 per cent cash dividends and will keep this rate this year.

Share prices of companies in the sector and trading volumes have been steadily increasing.

On July 31 the price of BMP stood at VND49,100 while trading volume was 84,000. These went up to VND57,000 and 1.8 million on August 24.

Banks busy issuing, buying back bonds

In the first seven months of the year the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam took the lead in issuing bonds. It issued VND15.2 trillion worth of them with maturities ranging from six to 15 years.

The bonds make up BIDV’s tier 2 capital, and it can buy them back before maturity one to five years after issuance.

The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) has been another big issuer. It recently VND1.5 trillion (US$65.22 million) worth of bonds with a face value of VND100,000 and coupon rate of 8.5 per cent.

The bonds are non-convertible and unsecured and also qualify as tier 2 capital.

Tier 2 refers to a bank's supplementary capital and includes undisclosed reserves, debts and hybrid financial products.

After a total issuance of VND10 trillion was approved in March the bank earlier issued bonds worth VND8.5 trillion. They have a face value of VND1 billion, interest rate of 5.5-5.93 per cent and maturities ranging from two to three years.

VPBank has raised VND7 trillion from bonds with a six-year term and an interest rate of 6.06 per cent.

VietinBank plans to issue long-term bonds worth VND11 trillion this year to increase its tier 2 capital.

 

According to the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the total value of corporate bonds issued in the first seven months of the year was VND179.5 trillion. They had maturities averaging 3.97 years.

Credit institutions including banks accounted for VND55.434 trillion, up 32 per cent over the same period last year.

But banks were not only issuing bonds but also buying them back to the tune of dozens of billions of dong before they fell due.

In June and July VPBank bought back bonds worth VND2 trillion issued in 2018 and VND8 billion issued in 2019.

It also plans to call back US$300 million worth of bonds it issued under the Euro Medium Term Note Programme and listed on overseas stock markets.

Since June HDBank has spent VND2.3 trillion to buy back bonds it issued in 2019 and VND500 billion for redeeming 2018 bonds.

The bank’s executive board has revealed plans to redeem more bonds before maturity this year.

The total value of bonds it will buy back this year is expected to be around VND8.52 trillion.

Experts attributed the early redemption to the falling interest rates, which have encouraged the lenders to borrow afresh.

Deposit interest rates have been falling relentlessly since the beginning of the year, widening the gap between them and bond coupon rates to around 4 percentage points.

Analysts at SSI Research said corporate bonds are attracting a considerable amount of investor interest since their yields – or the interest rate as a ratio of the market price of the bonds – are now 0.8-1.7 percentage points higher than the most competitive deposit interest rates.

The coupon rates on bonds issued this year have been lower than last year.

According to the HNX, the average interest rate has been 6.68 per cent this year compared to 7.04 per cent last year.

Besides, experts said banks’ liquidity now is abundant due to the low growth in credit.

The credit growth rate this year has been only 3.45 per cent, less than half the 7.13 per cent achieved in the first seven months last year.

Deposits have grown at 5.31 per cent.

The deposit rates have fallen thanks to the central bank’s cuts in the benchmark interest rates.

In March and May the State Bank of Vietnam cut policy rates twice by a combined 1 – 1.5 percentage points to support economic recovery.

The refinancing interest rate now stands at 4.5 per cent, the rediscount rate at 3 per cent, overnight interest rate at 5.5 per cent, and interest rate on open market operations (OMO) at 3 per cent.

In August the central bank decided to cut its benchmark rates for a third time by 0.2–0.5 percentage points to galvanise the sluggish credit growth.

SSI Research expects a fall of 0.5-0.7 percentage points for deposits of less than 12 months this year, and 0.2-0.3 percentage points for those above 12 months.

Experts approved of banks’ early redemption of bonds in light of the abundant liquidity. VNS  

Dr Burkhard Schrage, Senior Programme Manager of Management at RMIT’s School of Business & Management talked about the work of equitising State-owned enterprises during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Armed with experience from coping with the first wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, many textile and footwear enterprises are quietly confident they can alter their plans as required and find new markets to cope with the second.

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s rice exports have expanded during the pandemic to surpass rival Thailand in price for the first time in three decades, leading experts to suggest the sector should consolidate its position.

BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Breakthrough solutions needed to attract foreign investment

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Online shopping and electronic payments in Vietnam have become more common in recent years as more of the country's population gains access to the internet, 

FEATUREicon  2 giờ trước 

Businesses and citizens appeal to the Prime Minister for help as a last resort. However, should this be done?

BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s stock market rally may slow this week as investors eye profits but the one-month projection is still optimistic.

BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has created a new driving force for Vietnam’s logistics, but the industry needs to take further action to unlock its full potential.

BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Car imports in Vietnam have increased again after a long slump caused by the impact of Covid-19. Thailand and Indonesia have been the biggest sellers.

BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Hanoi local authorities are seeking to strengthen management over the construction, investment and trade of condotels, officetels and resort villas.

BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

Nam Can crab in Ca Mau province is famous for its high quality and delicious taste, while thoi loi fish is a wonderful dish for parties. These are among the many precious specialties available in the Mekong Delta region.

BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

These are the most famous businessmen of Vietnamese origin in the US.

BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

Trading accounts of foreign investors highest in 8 months

BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

While Vietnam has experienced an unprecedented boom in recent decades, the current pandemic is now having a clear negative impact on the economic outlook. 

BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

To expand Vietnam’s wood industry sustainably, its development strategy must not only focus on the policies of importing countries but also domestic priorities.

BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Alibaba.com, the global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform of Alibaba Group, has launched a landmark initiative to help businesses in Vietnam go online and reach an enormous pool of qualified global buyers.

BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

In the rapid development of e-commerce, online stores and factories are one of the solutions with which enterprises can cope with the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic while laying a foundation for digitalized business

BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

Businesses will have one fewer thing to worry about in 2021 as the minimum wage is not expected to be increased for privately-owned enterprises.

BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

While cashback is considered a strong method to encourage cashless payments, numerous websites and apps are taking advantage of uninformed consumers with untransparent and illegal multi-level marketing models.

BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

As the trade tensions between the United States and China refuse to slow down, Vietnam-based plywood exporters are under pressure of investigation for alleged issues with the sources of their input materials.

BUSINESSicon  05/09/2020 

Trieu Quang Trung decided to leave university to pursue his passion – growing mushrooms. He now owns a mushrooming growing facility which brings turnover of VND30-36 billion a year.

BUSINESSicon  05/09/2020 

Vietnam's trade surplus in the first eight months of the year was a record high. However, experts still see risks.

