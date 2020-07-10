Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/07/2020 16:23:50 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Plywood exports face trade defence risks in US, RoK

10/07/2020    16:21 GMT+7

Vietnam’s plywood exports, despite good growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic, are facing allegations of dumping and evading trade remedies in two largest markets namely the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the US.

Plywood exports face trade defence risks in US, RoK

A plywood manufacturing plant (Photo: thuonghieusanpham.vn)

According to the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (VIFORES), plywood exports were worth 800 million USD last year, accounting for 7 percent of the country’s total wood and wooden products export value, it said.

The US is the world's largest plywood importer. In 2019 it imported 4.67 million cubic metres for 2.72 billion USD.

Its imports from Vietnam were worth 309 million USD, while the RoK’s were worth 226 million USD.

VIFORES Chairman Do Xuan Lap said plywood is used in making various interior furniture products, and the global market has seen substantial growth in recent years, creating conditions for Vietnam to boost exports.

However, the rapid growth in the country’s exports has brought trade defence risks in its two largest markets.

In addition, according to delegates at a recent conference titled Trade Promotion for Vietnam’s Plywood and Medium Density Fibreboard: challenges and opportunities in the context of COVID held in HCM City, an increase in Chinese investment in the sector has caused Vietnam’s plywood exports to face anti-dumping duties and anti-circumvention in many countries.
The US Department of Commerce had said on June 9 it would examine whether hardwood plywood products completed in Vietnam using Chinese components are circumventing US duties on imports from China, a move that could see similar duties on Vietnamese imports.

The RoK’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy in April made a preliminary decision to place anti-dumping duties on plywood products from Vietnam, and requested the Ministry of Economy and Finance to impose anti-dumping duties of 9.18 percent to 10.65 percent on plywood imported from the Southeast Asian nation.

Ngo Sy Hoai, VIFORES Vice Chairman and General Secretary, said “The threat of anti-dumping lawsuits on plywood products from Vietnam is increasing, especially in the context of its timber industry’s increasing integration into the world market.”

The US-China trade war has left many manufacturing companies in Vietnam facing tax evasion investigations.

 

“If we fail to prove the origin of plywood exported to the US, Vietnamese plywood may be slapped with anti-circumvention duties equivalent to the tax imposed by the US on plywood exported from China of more than 200 percent."

This will entail a similar risk for products made from plywood such as kitchen cabinets, he said.

Trinh Xuan Duong, Chairman of the Vietnam Plywood Association, said in the current context businesses need to join hands through associations and the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam to oppose decisions to initiate investigations by the US and the RoK and prepare sufficient information and data to respond to the investigations.

Le Xuan Quan, Chairman of Nano Architecture and Furniture JS Company, said local wood industry business groups should review their members’ export activities to detect any abnormal relationships between their production capacity and export volumes.

If they find any violations related to fraudulent origins, they must widely publicise the case, and authorities need to throw the book at the offenders, he said.

Associations called on their members not to pursue short-term benefits by cooperating with Chinese firms and declare fake origins so that they do not affect the entire industry.

The conference was jointly organised by VIFORES, the USAID and the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam./.VNA

Trade defence investigations into wood products on the rise

Trade defence investigations into wood products on the rise

Although accounting for a small proportion of the total trade defence cases, investigations into wood products are on the rise.  

Trade defence instruments important to Vietnam’s open economy

Trade defence instruments important to Vietnam’s open economy

Strengthening the application of trade defence instruments would be necessary for Vietnam, which was among countries with the highest economic openness level, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.  

 
 

Other News

.
Fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible
Fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Fiscal and monetary tools and policies should be governed in a more proactive and flexible manner from now to year’s end in order to maintain macro-economic stability and boost growth, 

Tax inspectors detect 72 enterprises with suspected transfer pricing
Tax inspectors detect 72 enterprises with suspected transfer pricing
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The General Department of Taxation inspected 72 enterprises suspected of indulging in transfer pricing, collecting taxes and imposing fines of VND212 billion, 

Electricity plan fails to meet progress requirements
Electricity plan fails to meet progress requirements
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The national electricity plan for the 2011-2020 period with a vision toward 2030 or the seventh electricity plan has failed to meet progress requirements, 

Exporters become creative to boost farm specialty exports
Exporters become creative to boost farm specialty exports
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Fewer orders have been placed during the COVID-19 crisis, so Vietnam’s exporters have had to become more creative, introducing new products to choosy markets to boost sales.

Bright future predicted for pharmacy firms
Bright future predicted for pharmacy firms
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Having overcome the Covid-19 crisis, pharmacy firms are expected to have greater opportunities to thrive.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 10
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 10
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

National retail sales, service revenues up in June

Construction Ministry’s proposal on low-cost apartments heats up market
Construction Ministry’s proposal on low-cost apartments heats up market
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Construction (MOC) has proposed offering preferences to real estate firms that develop low-cost housing with the selling price of no more than VND20 million per square meter.

No room for new stars within air cargo arena
No room for new stars within air cargo arena
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s air cargo market is still being dominated by some giants, especially at the capital’s Noi Bai International Airport, leaving no room for interested private players to join the race.

RCEP to send strong signal on ASEAN's commitment in promoting trade
RCEP to send strong signal on ASEAN's commitment in promoting trade
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Iman Pambagyo, Director General of International Trade Negotiations at the Trade Ministry of the Republic of Indonesia and Chief of the RCEP Trade Negotiating Committee of ASEAN, 

Vietnam shrimp exports to surge as demand increases
Vietnam shrimp exports to surge as demand increases
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam's shrimp industry expects to increase exports this year end because of a rise in demand, according to the Viet Nam Association Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

New large-scale ventures promise more to follow
New large-scale ventures promise more to follow
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Newly-licensed large-scale projects which can attract satellite ventures in the supporting industries are expected to reinforce Vietnam’s initial target of almost $40 billion in registered foreign investment capital for the whole year.

VN coffee market competition heats up with three more players
VN coffee market competition heats up with three more players
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Based on what Vinamilk, Nestle and Nutifood are currently doing, analysts believe the three big companies will focus on the mid- and low-end market, especially the takeaway food segment.

A financial hub too far
A financial hub too far
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Higher instability may cost Hong Kong the leading position as Asia’s financial center. It could be an opportunity for emerging financial markets. 

Vietnam’s labour export market expected to recover soon
Vietnam’s labour export market expected to recover soon
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s labour export activities are showing signs of recovery from COVID-19.

Eased regulations set up EVFTA agriculture benefits
Eased regulations set up EVFTA agriculture benefits
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Though Vietnam’s agricultural sector will receive attention from the forthcoming EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, it needs to overcome some challenges to enjoy optimum preferential treatment.

Most investment funds in VN suffer losses in the first half
Most investment funds in VN suffer losses in the first half
BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

Most investment funds in Vietnam’s equity market reported negative growth in net asset value per share (NAVPS) in H1 due to a stock market downturn, resulting from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hanoi condominium market has recovery in Q2
Hanoi condominium market has recovery in Q2
BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

The new launch of condominiums in the second quarter of this year (Q2) nearly tripled that of the previous quarter, showing recovery of sales activities,

Foreign company proposes to be allowed to buy social housing units for workers
Foreign company proposes to be allowed to buy social housing units for workers
BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) has proposed the Government to allow enterprises in industrial zones (IZs) to purchase or lease-purchase social housing units for their workers.

Binh Son JSC asks for tax exemptions to overcome difficulties
Binh Son JSC asks for tax exemptions to overcome difficulties
BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

Vietnam’s largest refining and petrochemical firm, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR), asked for tax exemptions to overcome current and future difficulties in the oil industry.

VN State Bank designs 'sandbox' for P2P lending
VN State Bank designs 'sandbox' for P2P lending
BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

Peer to peer lending (P2P Lending) will become legal in Vietnam after a draft decree on fintech management is compiled.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 