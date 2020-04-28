Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
PM allows rice export resumption from May 1

 
 
29/04/2020    11:15 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 28 agreed with the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s proposal to resume rice export from May 1, in accordance with Decree 107/2018/ND-CP on rice export business.

PM allows rice export resumption from May 1 hinh anh 1

During a Hanoi meeting with leaders of ministries, departments, localities in the Mekong Delta and major food companies, PM Phuc asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to ensure food security and more effective food export.

The MoF was assigned to purchase rice for national reserves while the General Department of Customs must create favourable conditions for the export of the grain.

Meanwhile, the MoIT was required to coordinate with the MoF and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on rice harvest, consumption and export.

 

The MoIT and localities must ask rice exporters to seriously follow the Government’s Decree 107 on the maintenance of the minimum rice circulation reserve and sign a deal with at least one supermarket to supply the grain when requested.

It must amend and supplement Decree 107, including paying attention to the role of the People’s Committees of major rice production localities, especially those in the Mekong Delta and the Red River Delta.

According to the MoIT, the country is projected to have 43.5 million tonnes of rice this year, nearly 30 million tonnes of which is expected to be used for domestic consumption, and the rest for export./.

 
 

.
Around 61 percent of customers not offered relief by landlords: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Around 61 percent of respondents have not been offered relief by landlords, a flash survey of the impacts of COVID-19 done by CBRE has found.

Agriculture still vital, says expert
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Economist Le Xuan Nghia, former Vice President of the National Financial Supervisory Commission, talks about the role of agriculture in reviving the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calls made for FiT extension in light of pandemic dilemma
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

With Vietnam struggling alongside the rest of the world in attempting to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, the government has taken solutions to fuel the energy sector. 

More foreign manufacturers turn to Vietnam amid pandemic: JLL
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

With the novel coronavirus pandemic and trade tensions driving the shift of production lines from China to Southeast Asia, Vietnam, in particular, seems to have emerged as an attractive destination for investors and manufacturers alike.

The arduous path in exporting fabric masks
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Faced with canceled orders from importers in Europe and North America, some Vietnamese companies in this industry have switched to producing antibacterial fabric face masks. 

With tax and fee decreases, automobiles will be cheaper than ever
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

If the government agrees to slash taxes and fees for domestically assembled cars, this will be a ‘doping dose’ for domestic automobile manufacturers and consumers.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 28
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Drastic changes needed in farming practices to access EU market

Banks reject loan applications from many virus-hit travel firms
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Many travel firms affected by Covid-19 are struggling to access loans with low interest rates from the Government’s credit package as banks have denied their applications out of concern over their ability to repay the debt

Bamboo Airways urged to plan debt payment
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked Bamboo Airways to quickly report its debts, payment plan for aviation service providers and its financial situation.

Many hotels expected to be offered for sale after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

After Covid-19, a number of hotels owned by private investors may be sold off to cut losses in the worst-case scenario, affecting the tourism environment at tourist destinations and slowing the recovery of the tourism sector,

Trade Ministry proposes normal rice exports from May 1
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed the prime minister end the directive on rice export quota management that had earlier been issued to allow for normal rice exports from May 1.

Banks urge Visa, Mastercard to reduce fees
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

The Vietnam Banks Association has urged international card organisations to reduce several types of fees on Vietnamese banks in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected their card businesses.

Measures fit for real estate recovery
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has upended economies worldwide, and Vietnam must take urgent measures to handle this period of instability.

Vietnam freshens solar sector with FIT
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

Vaibhav Saxena, foreign lawyer at Vietnam International Law Firm, discusses how Decision No.13/2020/QD-TTg will impact the Vietnamese solar power market.

Shrimp demand rises but Vietnamese processors lack materials
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Fearing a slump amid the epidemic, Vietnamese farmers are hesitating to begin new shrimp hatchery crops.

Despite Covid-19, VN banks continue to recruit new staff
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Commercial banks are seeking more workers even though the economy has been hit hard by the pandemic. Recruitment notices say banks need both officers and medium- and high-ranking managers.

Coronavirus: Plane-maker Airbus furloughs 3,200 staff
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

In a letter to workers Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said the firm's existence was now threatened.

Will the VN Index recover after Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  28/04/2020 

Experts all think the appearance of a new cash flow for bottom fishing will help the stock market recover after a strong correction during Covid-19.

Adapting to enter the EU playground
BUSINESSicon  27/04/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is slated for adoption by Vietnam’s National Assembly this summer.

Holistic support to reboot business
BUSINESSicon  27/04/2020 

After months of proposals, domestic and international businesses are expected to have an unprecedented online dialogue with the Vietnamese prime minister this week to discuss the most effective incentives to ease their difficulties

