PM approves suspension of Bac Van Phong SEZ plan

A view of Van Phong Bay in Khanh Hoa Province. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the suspension of a master plan to develop the Bac Van Phong SEZ – PHOTO: VNA

His approval comes after the south-central province proposed the suspension and the ministries of Construction, Justice, Planning and Investment and Finance gave feedback on the proposal.

The Cabinet leader urged the provincial government to map out a zoning plan for the province in the 2021-2030 period with a vision toward 2050, in line with the 2017 Planning Law, the NA Standing Committee’s Resolution 751 and other legal documents on planning.

The province was also asked to make adjustments to a plan to establish the Van Phong Economic Zone with the relevant zoning plans and in accordance with the prevailing regulations.

Khanh Hoa government had earlier written to the Government leader proposing suspending the master plan to set up the Bac Van Phong SEZ, while waiting for the law on special administrative and economic zones to be passed.

The competent agencies of the province had carried out a number of procedures to put the master plan into action. However, as the NA has yet to pass the law, the province has been unable to adopt the plan due to the lack of a legal foundation, procedural order, zoning content, appraising board and other relevant issues.

After five years of adjusting the plan for the Van Phong Economic Zone until 2030, the projects in the Nam Van Phong region are under construction, with some of them being put into service.

Meanwhile, regarding the Bac Van Phong region, under the plan to establish an SEZ, it is necessary to conduct in-depth research and map out a suitable zoning plan for the project. SGT