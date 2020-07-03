Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/07/2020 01:53:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Pork and oil prices key to keeping inflation in VN under control: experts

05/07/2020    01:51 GMT+7

With huge inflation pressure on the way in the remaining months of this year, a close watch must be kept on the prices of key products like oil and pork to hit the goal of keeping inflation below 4 per cent, experts have said.

Close watch must be on pork and oil prices to keep inflation under control. — Photo kinhtedothi.vn

According to Nguyen Ba Minh, director of the Institute of Economics – Finance, two factors will weigh on inflation in the second half of this year. The first is the prices of commodities in the global market, which are forecast to increase as the COVID-19 pandemic is gradually contained and production and trade recover.

The second factor is natural disasters and diseases in Viet Nam, such as African swine fever, drought, saltwater intrusion and extreme heat which would affect agricultural production as well as supply and demand of goods in the market.

Inflation is currently under considerable pressure and the consumer price index (CPI) jumped 0.66 per cent in June against the previous month, the largest increase since 2016. However, Minh said the Government’s target of keeping inflation under 4 per cent would be achievable, provided that price and market management policies are appropriate and timely.

In a conference on inflation forecast in the second half on Thursday, Nguyen Duc Do, the institute’s Deputy Director, said pork and oil prices would need special attention.

Do cited analysis of the General Statistics Office that the increase of 68.2 per cent in pork prices in the first half of this year pushed up the overall CPI by 2.86 per cent. However, tumbling oil prices made up for the increase in pork prices, which helped the lower prices of the transport services category by 9.26 per cent.

With the CPI expanding by 3.17 per cent in the first half of this year, Do said the CPI must be kept at below 0.6 per cent per month till year-end to keep the CPI for the full year at 4 per cent.

 

The target was achievable, Do said, adding that the Government must act to lower pork prices by importing pigs and promoting reproduction.

Vu Vinh Phu, chairman of Ha Noi Supermarkets Association, said if oil prices did not see significant increases in the second half of this year, forecast at about US$40 per barrel, lowering pork prices would help control inflation.

Phu urged the Government to have strict measures to handle unreasonable increases in pork prices.

Economic expert Ngo Chi Long, however, noted that price management and inflation control would be more difficult this year as the COVID-19 pandemic was weighing on the economy. Risks existed, especially if the coronavirus were to start spreading in the country again, Long said, adding that caution in price management was vital. Long said it was also important to have a reasonable roadmap for a power price adjustment and increases in textbook prices.

The Government must also remove difficulties for businesses to accelerate economic growth, he added.

At the meeting with the Steering Committee on Price Management early this week, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc insisted inflation must be kept under 4 per cent this year without tightening fiscal and monetary policies to promote growth. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 4
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 4
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam's squid, octopus exports down 21.2 percent

Proposal steers sports betting to starting line
Proposal steers sports betting to starting line
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

A proposed national steering committee is expected to help Vietnam build clearer prize-winning entertainment rules and set up closer connections between government authorities and investors 

Domestic demand the driving force for agriculture to develop
Domestic demand the driving force for agriculture to develop
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Nguyen Quoc Toan, director-general of the General Department for Agricultural Products Processing and Market Development, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, 

Vietnam hopes to attract huge capital as central banks print $6 trillion
Vietnam hopes to attract huge capital as central banks print $6 trillion
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Experts say Vietnam has the opportunity to attract more foreign portfolio investment as central banks are launching $6 trillion in quantitative easing programs in 2020.

VN government to sell stake in country’s biggest brewery
VN government to sell stake in country’s biggest brewery
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

The Government will sell its 36% stake, equivalent to 230.8 million shares worth some VND37.6 trillion (US$1.6 billion), in the Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (Sabeco), the country’s biggest brewery, this year.

Vietnam’s businesses gear up for digitalization
Vietnam’s businesses gear up for digitalization
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Many companies have become digitized, believing this is the only way to achieve a breakthrough in their development.

Fabric production an issue for Vietnam's textile industry
Fabric production an issue for Vietnam's textile industry
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Fabric production is a challenge for Vietnam's textile and garment industry when it comes to free trade agreements (FTAs) requirements on product origin.

Vietnam's FDI inflows to increase
Vietnam's FDI inflows to increase
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

A new wave of foreign direct investment driven by global uncertainty such as the US-China trade war and the COVID-19 pandemic is imminent in Vietnam, 

Local airlines struggle to reposition themselves in market
Local airlines struggle to reposition themselves in market
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Airlines have been lowering airfares and targeting mostly domestic passengers.

US firms create record 4.8 million jobs in June
US firms create record 4.8 million jobs in June
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

The reopening of businesses has spurred job growth but a rise in Covid-19 cases may hamper recovery.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 3
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 3
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam trade surplus widens to US$4 billion in H1

EVFTA will broaden skies for aviation across Vietnam
EVFTA will broaden skies for aviation across Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Never-before-seen activities in Vietnam’s aviation sphere are expected to come to EU businesses soon on the back of the landmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.

An abundance of advantages to diversify ops into Vietnam
An abundance of advantages to diversify ops into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

Amidst the new wave of foreign investment and relocation after the pandemic, director general of the Foreign Investment Agency Do Nhat Hoang explained Vietnam’s outstanding advantages and how it can seize arising opportunities.

VN's rice exports bounce back after one-month interruption
VN's rice exports bounce back after one-month interruption
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

While exports of many products have plunged because of Covid-19, rice exports are growing, with prices of some products reaching an 8-year high.

Vietnam closes in on tech app tax avoiders
Vietnam closes in on tech app tax avoiders
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

Apple and Google are once again under fire over tax avoidance in Vietnam, with none of their revenues from their app markets being retained in the country. However, a new law could soon enable local authorities to take their cut.

Drugmakers fight to attain approval
Drugmakers fight to attain approval
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

Switzerland’s drug maker Novartis Pharma Services AG has announced a GMP qualification for Lek Pharmaceuticals d.d. within the scope of certification for medicines in Vietnam,

Chubb Life Vietnam honored “Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020”
Chubb Life Vietnam honored “Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020”
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Chubb Life Vietnam has been recognized as one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020” by HR Asia, the continent’s leading publication for Human Resources professionals.

Predatory debt collectors hustling on borrowed time
Predatory debt collectors hustling on borrowed time
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

Debt-collecting businesses are to be banned in Vietnam as part of local government action to protect customers’ rights, with the upsurge of predatory lending services triggering heated debate and eroding public trust.

RCEP benefits on horizon for ASEAN
RCEP benefits on horizon for ASEAN
FEATUREicon  02/07/2020 

With the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership scheduled to be signed this November, doors will soon open to attract more investment and swell Vietnam’s trade with international partners.

Fitch Solutions revises up Viet Nam’s 2020 GDP growth
Fitch Solutions revises up Viet Nam’s 2020 GDP growth
BUSINESSicon  02/07/2020 

Fitch Solutions have revised up its 2020 real GDP growth forecast for Viet Nam slightly to 3.0 per cent, from 2.8 per cent previously.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 