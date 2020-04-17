Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/04/2020 13:22:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Pork price must be stabilised: Trade Ministry

 
 
17/04/2020    12:17 GMT+7

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said pork must be eligible for price stabilisation due to the high demand for this essential good on the domestic market.

Pork price must be stabilised: MoIT hinh anh 1

Despite efforts of market management forces and recent large volume of imports, pork prices have continued to increase in recent times despite 15 livestock enterprises pledging to keep prices under 70,000 VND (3 USD) per kilo.

On April 16, live hog prices at farms increased by 2,000-7,000 per kilo to 88,000-92,000 VND in the north.

Especially, Thai Binh province had the highest price of live hogs in the country at 92,000 VND per kilo, 4,000 VND higher than the previous day.

Live hog prices on April 16 surged by 7,000-12,000 VND per kilo to 78,000-88,000 VND in the central region and Central Highlands

Meanwhile, it reached 76,000-87,000 VND per kilo in the south, up 1,000-4,000 VND per kilo compared to the previous day.

The price rose by 2,000 VND per kilo to 91,000 VND in Hanoi and 1,000 VND to 80,000 VND in HCM City, according to vietnambiz.vn.

At present, the price of pork in traditional markets in Hanoi is fluctuating between 150,000-180,000 VND per kilo depending on the cut, an increase of about 11,000 VND per kilo against last week.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, pork is traded in line with market mechanisms. The pork price changes depending on supply and demand, with a supply shortage leading to price increase. Therefore, to stabilise the pork price, the long-term solution is to increase pork supply to meet domestic demand.

To have enough pork supply, Vietnam needs a sustainable domestic industry and to increase pork imports, the ministry said.

The ministry has monitored the domestic pork market, including supply, demand and prices of pork products to propose solutions to stabilise the market.

It has also directed market surveillance forces to enhance control of the pork market to prevent the trading of products with unclear origin.

The ministry has also requested enterprises that have joined the market stabilisation programme to set up plans to stabilise the price.

 

Meanwhile, the MoIT asked Vietnamese trade offices abroad to seek market information and connect foreign partners to local pork import enterprises.

The ministry also worked with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) to diversify resources of imported pork.

The MARD said the high pork price was due to a lack of supply, the high cost of pig rearing due to using bio-safety measures and intermediaries who boost the price.

Nguyen Van Trong, Deputy Director of the MARD’s Department of Livestock Production, said controlling the intermediaries is very difficult as the market lacks production and trading chains.

The MARD has recommended husbandry businesses, especially large firms, build production chains. Those chains would help enterprises and State agencies easily control pork prices.

It has co-operated with relevant ministries and sectors to reduce intermediaries from production to consumption and increase pork imports to meet domestic demand.

The ministry has also suggested local consumers increase their consumption of other kinds of food, he said.

According to the General Statistics Office, in the first quarter of this year, live hog output reached 811,000 tonnes, down 19.3 per cent year-on-year.

The output is expected to surge to 950,000 in the second quarter, one million tonnes in the third quarter and 1.1 million tonnes in the fourth quarter. Thus, by the third quarter, the domestic supply of pork would meet about 90 per cent of pork demand.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in the first quarter, Vietnam imported nearly 25,300 tonnes of pork, up 205 per cent year-on-year. VNA

Vietnam imports pork in large quantities

Vietnam imports pork in large quantities

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has done what it promised – imported pork in large quantities from the US, Canada, Brazil and Russia to stabilize the pork market.

Vietnam imports 66,000 tonnes of meat in two months

Vietnam imports 66,000 tonnes of meat in two months

Vietnam imported nearly 66,000 tonnes of meat in the first two months of this year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam-Cuba trade agreement officially takes effect
Vietnam-Cuba trade agreement officially takes effect
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

A new trade agreement between Vietnam and Cuba officially came into force earlier this month, and is expected to help bring bilateral economic, trade and investment ties on par with their sound political relationship.

IFC supports Vietnam's exports of high quality fruits
IFC supports Vietnam's exports of high quality fruits
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Plant Protection Department to support efforts to expand export markets for Vietnam's high quality fruits.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 17
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 17
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Shrimp exports to China show drastic upturn after five years

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 16
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 16
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Agriculture ministry proposes maintaining sticky rice exports

SMEs in dire need of help
SMEs in dire need of help
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) need "painkillers" in the short term to increase liquidity and "vaccines" to develop sustainably in the long term.

Government leader gives go-ahead for export of medical masks
Government leader gives go-ahead for export of medical masks
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has given his consent to allow the export of medical masks, protective suits, and medical equipment as a means of providing other countries with the equipment necessary for epidemic prevention and control.

How to run the economy safely during Covid-19: HCM City’s initiative
How to run the economy safely during Covid-19: HCM City’s initiative
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Experts have applauded the measured taken by HCM City authorities on risk assessment and management, believing that this is the first important step to run the economy safely.

Coronavirus: Australia's economy faces unprecedented setbacks
Coronavirus: Australia's economy faces unprecedented setbacks
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

An unprecedented series of measures may not be enough to save Australia's normally robust economy.

Who deserves the most help during the Covid-19 crisis?
Who deserves the most help during the Covid-19 crisis?
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

National Assembly deputies say if the government gives financial support to real estate firms and private schools, it will only be saving rich people.

Vietnam to stop exporting COVID-19 treatment medicines from April 16
Vietnam to stop exporting COVID-19 treatment medicines from April 16
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) required all local drug manufacturing, exporting and importing firms to suspend the export of drugs used in...

Twelve products may face trade origin fraud investigation: Authority
Twelve products may face trade origin fraud investigation: Authority
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has revealed a list of 12 products which are likely to face trade origin fraud or illegal transshipment investigations.

Coronavirus in Africa: 'No time for half measures in helping the economy'
Coronavirus in Africa: 'No time for half measures in helping the economy'
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Many African economies had been growing strongly before the coronavirus hit - no longer.

How is Sabeco faring now?
How is Sabeco faring now?
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Having spent nearly $5 billion to acquire 53 percent of shares of Sabeco, the largest brewer in Vietnam, Thaibev has seen its investment value fall by half.

Vietnamese wood processing and export firms need to adapt during pandemic
Vietnamese wood processing and export firms need to adapt during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had negative impacts on the domestic wooden processing industry, but this is also an opportunity for timber enterprises to review their production and business methods maintain stability

Mobile money project to be submitted to the Government this month
Mobile money project to be submitted to the Government this month
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Telecommunications providers like VNPT, Viettel and MobiFone will join in the payment market.

After Covid-19 epidemic peak, Chinese market opens again to Vietnam’s catfish
After Covid-19 epidemic peak, Chinese market opens again to Vietnam’s catfish
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Catfish exporters hope that orders from China will increase again as this country has passed the Covid-19 epidemic peak.

Lang Son proposes temporary halt to goods transport at Tan Thanh border gate
Lang Son proposes temporary halt to goods transport at Tan Thanh border gate
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The People's Committee of Lạng Sơn Province has sent to the Prime Minister a proposal that Tân Thanh Border gate temporarily stop receiving trucks...

Number of ".vn" domain names reaches 500,000
Number of ".vn" domain names reaches 500,000
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

The Vietnamese national ".vn" domain achieved a new milestone, reaching over half a million users by the end of March.

Social housing projects in Vietnam wait for incentives
Social housing projects in Vietnam wait for incentives
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

Demand for low-priced social houses and houses for long-term rent was high but incentive policies have not yet encouraged investors.

MSCI delays date for Kuwait reclassification, disappoints Vietnam
MSCI delays date for Kuwait reclassification, disappoints Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  16/04/2020 

MSCI Inc has postponed the upgrading of MSCI Kuwait Indexes to emerging market status until November this year instead of next month due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, upsetting Vietnamese investors.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 