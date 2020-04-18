Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 05:26:48 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Positive signs in COVID-19 prevention buoy VN-Index up

 
 
20/04/2020    01:54 GMT+7

Thanks to positive signs in COVID-19 prevention, the VN-Index had a fabulous run since early April.

positive signs in covid 19 prevention buoy vn index up

VN-Index rose approximately 9 points or 1.14 per cent to 789.6 points on April 17

Since early April when the local government declared social distancing across the country, the VN-Index recorded the only session of decline on April 10, while the rest of the 12 sessions until April 19 all closed in the green. The index regained 127 points in the first half of the month.

Ending the session on April 17, the VN-Index rose approximately 9 points or 1.14 per cent to 789.6 points. The index soared by 31.66 points during the last five sessions, signifying an added $4.8 billion of capitalisation.

Fuelling the rise was the renewal of a string of stocks. Accordingly, the stocks in the VN30 basket grew by nearly 40 points to 735 points. Sabeco (HSX: SAB) increased by 17.3 per cent to VND165,000 ($7.17) within a week, and by more than 48 per cent against its lowest price on March 24, which was VND111,500 ($4.85).

Retail stocks also had a strong streak as Mobile World (HSX: MWG) and FPT Digital Retail (HSX: FRT) hit their growth ceiling. In the first quarter of 2020, Phu Nhuan Jewelry JSC (HSX: PNJ) reached VND5 trillion ($217.4 million) in revenue, up 5 per cent on-year. However, its after-tax profit was VND411 billion ($17.87 million), slightly down 4 per cent. The gross margin during the timeline continued to remain at a high level – 21.7 per cent.

Since the beginning of the year, PNJ launched two new watch stores and closed two jewellery stores. To date, the firm has opened 350 jewellery stores and 27 watch stores.

 

According to SSI Research, PNJ may not suffer a large impact from the health crisis because the second and third quarters are usually off-season in the jewellery business. Moreover, this is a good time for the company to gain market share from smaller jewellery brands ailing from the outbreak.

The VN-Index hike also saw a triple-digit increase against January 22, with FLC Mining Investment & Asset Management (HSX: GAB) and Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (HSX: SHB) producing growth of 276 and 183 per cent to reach VND145,000 ($6.30) and VND18,000 ($78.26 US cents). VIR

Van Anh

Record high number of new accounts on VN stock market opened

Record high number of new accounts on VN stock market opened

The number of newly opened accounts has reached a record high at a time when the stock market has fallen sharply.

Coronavirus: Stock markets suffer worst quarter since 1987

Coronavirus: Stock markets suffer worst quarter since 1987

The Dow Jones and FTSE 100 have fallen more than 20% since the start of the year.

 
 

Other News

.
Solar power grows 28-fold in Vietnam's energy mix
Solar power grows 28-fold in Vietnam's energy mix
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

In the first three months, EVN mobilised 2.76 billion kWh of renewable energy, including 2.31 billion kWh of solar power, signifying a 28-fold increase on-year.

Two foreign banks' representative offices have licences withdrawn
Two foreign banks' representative offices have licences withdrawn
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has withdrawn the licences of the representative offices of Kookmin from South Korea and Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

EVN wants to public list of planned solar power projects in Ninh Thuan
EVN wants to public list of planned solar power projects in Ninh Thuan
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) group has required the Ministry of Industyr and Trade (MoIT) to publish the list of grid-connected solar power projects which were added to the power planning of Ninh Thuan.

Transparency key for aiding businesses: expert
Transparency key for aiding businesses: expert
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Vice-Chairman and General Secretary of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises To Hoai Nam spoke about the Government’s support policies for enterprises impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Protecting at-risk groups with timely fiscal policies
Protecting at-risk groups with timely fiscal policies
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

The Vietnamese government has been urgently deploying sturdy solutions to assist enterprises and investors, and those hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Economic growth slows as GDP rate threatened
Economic growth slows as GDP rate threatened
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Sticky projected prospects caused by the global health crisis among  Vietnam’s key trading partners are expected to hit the domestic economy this year with the manufacturing and processing sector, one of the key growth pillars, to be hit hardest.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 19
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 19
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Businesses exhausted after spending Q1 fighting COVID-19

Mekong Delta catfish farmers worry about lower prices
Mekong Delta catfish farmers worry about lower prices
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) predicts that the total catfish output in the world will reach 3 million tons in 2020, of which 50 percent is from Vietnam.

Extra efforts made to sign RCEP in Vietnam in late 2020
Extra efforts made to sign RCEP in Vietnam in late 2020
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) dialogue partners are advancing the review of legal texts, with an expectation of the process finishing in July so the pact can be signed at the ASEAN Summit in Vietnam later this year as scheduled.

Online payments become more popular in Vietnam
Online payments become more popular in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung says that Covid-19 has brought great challenges, but that challenges are often associated with opportunities.

COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow over the global economy, the HCM City office space market has not been badly affected this year,...

Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 more airplanes despite difficulties
Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 more airplanes despite difficulties
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 additional airplanes despite numerous difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

FDI enterprises in Vietnam preparing for life after pandemic
FDI enterprises in Vietnam preparing for life after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam have been maintaining production despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 outbreak while preparing plans to recover after the pandemic ends.

Vietnam export targets still attainable under certain conditions
Vietnam export targets still attainable under certain conditions
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

If Covid-19 is contained by Q2, exports will bounce back and the 7-8 percent export growth rate in 2020 will be within reach.

Vietnamese banks' rating outlooks lowered on COVID-19 impact
Vietnamese banks' rating outlooks lowered on COVID-19 impact
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on the long-term issuer default ratings (IDRs) of two State-owned banks and a wholly foreign-owned bank in Vietnam to Stable from Positive,

Vietnam accelerates process to put EU trade deal into operation
Vietnam accelerates process to put EU trade deal into operation
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The European Union (EU) – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will officially take effect for both the EU and Vietnam after the National Assembly ratifies and the two sides complete the notification procedures under the agreement.

Transport Ministry tries to save Vietnam Airlines, experts cite legal constraints
Transport Ministry tries to save Vietnam Airlines, experts cite legal constraints
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

If enterprises are treated unequally, Vietnam will suffer immeasurable consequences, said lzwyer Truong Thanh Duc from Basico Law Firm.

VN's industrial realty still grows during pandemic
VN's industrial realty still grows during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

While many realty segments have suffered losses from the pandemic, industrial realty business have kept growing in Vietnam.

Firms demand tax incentives to fight economic downturn
Firms demand tax incentives to fight economic downturn
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Capital city-based businesses on Thursday asked for specific tax policies from local authorities as they struggle with the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

Vietnamese, Chinese officials discuss maintaining trade
Vietnamese, Chinese officials discuss maintaining trade
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh held phone talks with Director of China’s General Administration of Customs Ni Yuefeng and Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan on April 17

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 