Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/03/2020 15:49:03 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Potential of eco property during COVID-19 ​

 
 
28/03/2020    12:44 GMT+7

Ecological real estate is considered a safe investment channel amid the pandemic, meeting the demand for green living space and ensuring health safety for dwellers.

In a survey by VnExpress on safe investment channels amid COVID-19, real estate remains on top of the list with 31 percent of approvals, followed by savings (20 percent), gold (16 percent), cash (15 percent) and USD (8 percent).

JLL – a real estate consulting firm - evaluates that COVID-19 will cause short-term effects on economic growth, business operation, and individual activities. It further forecasts investment activities can be slower in the first half of 2020 due to investors’ hesitation over uncertainties. The retail and hotel sectors are likely to be most affected. Investors will be in favour of safe haven and weigh risks such as stable income and operational capacity.

“Investors tend to distribute more capital in real estate along the time thanks to more attractive profit margins than other assets,” the report says.

Potential of eco property during COVID-19 ​ hinh anh 1

Eco – smart city Aqua City of Novaland Group covers over 600 hectares south of Bien Hoa city, Dong Nai province, providing green living space for dwellers.

An analytical report from SSI Research shows that the activities of buying and selling houses still take place despite the complicated developments of COVID-19, especially in major cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, due to the large accommodation demand.

Experts say the property industry will feel the punch of COVID-19, but it can achieve a prompt recovery if the pandemic is put under control. Support policies from State-run agencies and promotion campaigns by developers will contribute to the recovery.

COVID-19 also presents an opportunity for satellite ecological property businesses if they can meet the demand for green living space and health care services.

 
Potential of eco property during COVID-19 ​ hinh anh 2

Eco – smart city Aqua City of Novaland Group covers over 600 hectares south of Bien Hoa city, Dong Nai province, providing green living space for dwellers.

Air quality and green living space are also a magnet to customers. The project aims to promote sustainability and conservation of rivers in the region. Up to 70 percent of its acreage is marked out for green space and amenities, such as: school systems, hospitals, shopping mall, marina, and sports centers, etc. Besides, Aqua City will be applied smart technology solutions in operation.

Potential of eco property during COVID-19 ​ hinh anh 3

The real estate market is forecast to see a lot of changes in 2020 towards sustainable values. Investors and customers are likely to choose eco-smart urban projects and satellite ones with good connection infrastructure and conveniences to avoid traffic congestion and environmental pollution in big cities. In the context of COVD-19, the investment in building green living spaces is key to increasing competitiveness and financial sustainability for property developers./.VNA

Real estate firms calls for Government support

Real estate firms calls for Government support

The HCMC Real Estate Association has urged the Government to add the property industry to the list of those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and are eligible for a five-month postponement of VAT and land-use fee payments.

Real estate firms with large land holdings expect good year

Real estate firms with large land holdings expect good year

2020 is expected to be a tough year for real estate developers, but some real estate firms still have high hopes thanks to the large land holdings they own.

 
 

Other News

.
No end to woes of local textile and garment industry
No end to woes of local textile and garment industry
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

While the supply of raw materials from China is recovering after a month of suspension, textile and garment businesses find that they have moved out of the frying pan into the fire as the COVID-19 pandemic

Vietnam's first-quarter GDP growth hits decade low
Vietnam's first-quarter GDP growth hits decade low
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2020 grew 3.82 percent, the lowest pace during the 2011-2020 period, head of the General Statistics Office Nguyen Bich Lam said on March 27.

Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of $2.8 billion in first quarter
Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of $2.8 billion in first quarter
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam ran a trade surplus of $2.8 billion in the first quarter of this year, higher than 1.5 billion USD recorded in the same period last year, despite the growing COVID-19 pandemic in the country’s major export markets.

Automakers propose Gov’t cut VAT and registration fee for customers
Automakers propose Gov’t cut VAT and registration fee for customers
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) has proposed the Government reduce value-added tax (VAT) and registration fees for car customers by 50 percent, reports VietNamNet.

Vietnam gains higher exports to Canada, Mexico partly due to CPTPP
Vietnam gains higher exports to Canada, Mexico partly due to CPTPP
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam has taken full advantage of the CPTPP to gain strong growth in exports to Canada and Mexico, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Pandemic has no impact on plastic firm
Pandemic has no impact on plastic firm
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The global spread of COVID-19 has had an insignificant impact on An Phat Bioplastics JSC’s performance in the first three months, shareholders were told on March 25.

Payment deadline extension proposed for over $3 bln in taxes
Payment deadline extension proposed for over $3 bln in taxes
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed the payment deadlines for $3.4 billion in taxes be extended to support enterprises, business households and individuals doing business that are directly affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

Rapid growth forecast for solar rooftop energy industry
Rapid growth forecast for solar rooftop energy industry
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Technological advances, preferential credit policies and pricing incentives have set the stage for solar rooftop energy to become the next big thing in clean energy in Vietnam, according to industry insiders.

What benefits can Vietnam’s economy expect from an interest rate cut?
What benefits can Vietnam’s economy expect from an interest rate cut?
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The US FED has launched an unprecedented bailout to help the economy cope with Covid-19. Meanwhile, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has cut the 1-6 month term deposit interest rate ceiling.

National food reserves always sufficient for emergencies: authority
National food reserves always sufficient for emergencies: authority
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

National food reserves are enough to cater for emergency situations, the General Department of State Reserves (GDSR) said on March 26.

Exporters advised to stay ready for orders from Europe
Exporters advised to stay ready for orders from Europe
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Vietnamese exporters have been advised to make preparations so as to stay ready for orders from Europe when the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect and the COVID-19 pandemic is stamped out.

Are Vietnam’s securities cheap?
Are Vietnam’s securities cheap?
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

The VN Index has decreased by 156 points, or 17.7 percent, since the beginning of March.

COVID-19 shows pressing need for quicker digital transformation
COVID-19 shows pressing need for quicker digital transformation
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has urged digital companies to develop platforms for online services as COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a pressing need for Vietnam to hasten digital transformation.

RoK banks expand presence in Southeast Asia
RoK banks expand presence in Southeast Asia
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Banks of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have strengthened their foothold in Southeast Asia by opening more branches in the rapidly-growing market, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said.

Online sales rise sharply amid pandemic
Online sales rise sharply amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

As Vietnamese are now favoring ‘contactless purchases’ in Covid-19, online sales have increased rapidly.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 27
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 27
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Dong Nai to speed up site clearance for Long Thanh airport project

Securities service fees cut does help, but more drastic measures in need: experts
Securities service fees cut does help, but more drastic measures in need: experts
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

The finance ministry’s recent cut and exemption of some securities service fees won't urgently help soothe investor nerves over the spread of the COVID-19 and more strong measures are needed to support businesses, analysts have said.

COVID-19 brings more business to insurers
COVID-19 brings more business to insurers
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far hurt many businesses in the country, except the insurance industry.

Covid-19 crisis leads to opportunity to expand markets
Covid-19 crisis leads to opportunity to expand markets
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

2020 is a special year for Vietnam because of the 4.0 industry revolution and Covid-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 pandemic leaves Airbnb hosts thinking of the long-term
COVID-19 pandemic leaves Airbnb hosts thinking of the long-term
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

There are many problems associated with COVID-19, but one major issue caused by the global pandemic is its virtual destruction of the travel industry.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 