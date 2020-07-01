Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
PouYuen lays off thousands due to Covid-19 difficulties

 
 
02/07/2020    16:13 GMT+7

More than 6,000 workers of the Taiwanese company, PouYuen, in HCM City have been laid off due to the company's business difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic.

 PouYuen lays off thousands due to Covid-19 difficulties

 

Ten percent of the workforce of the footwear company will be laid off until at least July 31. During this period, the workers will be entitled to a minimum wage of VND4.4m (USD190) a month.

According to the company's announcement, the Covid-19 pandemic has badly affected their businesses and the number of orders dropped sharply. The company will notify the workers if the laid-off period is extended due to prevention work and lack of orders.

Cu Phat Nghiep, chairman of the trade union at PouYuen Company, said after the company terminated contracts with 2,800 workers on June 20, they would not end contracts with any more workers. However, due to difficulties, different measures must be applied to maintain business and to ensure that when more orders come, the company will not have to hire more workers.

By the end of June, over 90,000 people in HCM City have registered as unemployed. Le Minh Tan, director of the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, said since the situation was still complicated worldwide, local manufacturing and the import-export sector were also badly affected and more people would lose their jobs.

It is predicted that 4,400 firms will be affected by disrupted transportation and import-export activities. 100,000-120,000 people will be laid off.

If the situation continues to worsen, 4,800-5,000 firms in tourism, catering, textile and processing sectors will be affected and 160,000-180,000 people will be laid off. If the situation improves in late 2020, firms may be able to recover as they increase production and hire more people for year-end festivals and Tet Holiday. Dtinews

Other News

.
Footwear sector to improve supply chain to take advantage of EVFTA
Footwear sector to improve supply chain to take advantage of EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s leather and footwear industry should improve its supply chain performance to take advantage of the milestone trade deal that Vietnam has signed with the EU and to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, 

World Bank Vietnam has new head
World Bank Vietnam has new head
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

From July 1, Ms. Carolyn Turk will work at the World Bank (WB) Hanoi office as its country director in Vietnam, according to the office.

Vietnam sees positive cash flow from foreign investors
Vietnam sees positive cash flow from foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The dollar price has decreased since the second half of March, with the dong/dollar exchange rate in the interbank market falling to VND23,200 per dollar last week.

How much have Vietnam’s casinos earned during Covid-19?
How much have Vietnam’s casinos earned during Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Since 2013, the state budget has collected VND1.9 trillion a year from casinos and prize-winning electronic games.

China maintains position as Vietnam's largest import market
China maintains position as Vietnam's largest import market
VIDEOicon  6 giờ trước 

Despite the first half of the year seeing Vietnamese export turnover to China only reaching a mere US$34.8 billion, China retained its place as the country’s largest import market, according to the General Statistics Office.

EVFTA to come into effect in a month
EVFTA to come into effect in a month
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The EVFTA will abolish 65 per cent of the duties on EU exports to its developing partner, with the remainder phased out over a 10-year period.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 2
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 2
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines postpones shareholders’ meeting until July 16

Retail industry to face being "swallowed" once EVFTA comes into force
Retail industry to face being "swallowed" once EVFTA comes into force
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

With the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement looming, besides providing opportunities, the Vietnamese retail market is anticipated to face numerous challenges, 

Vietnam to create “Miracle on the Red River” with implementation of Doi Moi 4.0
Vietnam to create “Miracle on the Red River” with implementation of Doi Moi 4.0
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Government has made bold and reasonable decisions to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and be proactive with comprehensive initiatives for economic recovery.

Bad debts return, bank profits fall
Bad debts return, bank profits fall
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Along with implementing better provisions against credit risks, commercial banks are stepping up the sale of mortgaged assets to collect debts.

Vietnam sees greater budget transparency
Vietnam sees greater budget transparency
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s Open Budget Index (OBI) increased rapidly in 2019 compared to 2018, according to a survey released on July 1.

Administrative reforms would help unlock EVFTA's potential: EuroCham
Administrative reforms would help unlock EVFTA's potential: EuroCham
BUSINESSicon  01/07/2020 

 Administrative procedure reform is the key to unlocking the full potential of the Europe-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), said participants at a conference on Tuesday.

Consumer lending expected to rise in Vietnam after Covid-19
Consumer lending expected to rise in Vietnam after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The number of borrowers is expected to increase, but this also poses higher risks for finance companies.

To pave the way for attracting giants
To pave the way for attracting giants
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

Many international institutions, investors and economic experts have noted that Vietnam is having an opportunity to attract the huge international capital flow. 

Nation’s economic forecast leads way
Nation’s economic forecast leads way
BUSINESSicon  01/07/2020 

With its success in fighting COVID-19, Vietnam has continued to be the best performer in Southeast Asia, laying a firm foundation for the country to attract more investment and spur on production.

HCM City seeks faster switch to cashless payment
HCM City seeks faster switch to cashless payment
BUSINESSicon  01/07/2020 

Nguyen Anh Duc, general director of Saigon Co.op, said the rate of cashless payment at its system, including Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, and Co.op Smile, has increased sharply since last year from 3-5 percent to nearly 21 percent now.

Selling online: new opportunity for VN micro businesses
Selling online: new opportunity for VN micro businesses
BUSINESSicon  01/07/2020 

The ‘e-commerce wave’ has opened a new consumption trend in which anyone can create a platform of their own to start a business.

A promising future for Vietnam after COVID-19
A promising future for Vietnam after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  01/07/2020 

With an increasingly open business environment, and continuing international integration, Vietnam has long been regarded as a promising destination for foreign investment.

Mid-term rural, agricultural survey to begin on July 1
Mid-term rural, agricultural survey to begin on July 1
BUSINESSicon  01/07/2020 

A mid-term survey on rural areas and agriculture will be carried out in Vietnam’s 63 cities and provinces from July 1, the General Statistics Office (GSO) has announced.

Old barriers prevent Covid-19-hit businesses from accessing preferential loans
Old barriers prevent Covid-19-hit businesses from accessing preferential loans
BUSINESSicon  01/07/2020 

Small enterprises complain they cannot access the preferential lending program, while banks say hundreds of trillions of dong are ready for disbursement.

