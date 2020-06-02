Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
04/06/2020
PPP draft details key sector focus

 
 
04/06/2020

Investors will be allowed to pour money into five groups of projects under the form of public-private partnerships in Vietnam as per a related law that offers an international-standard dispute resolution mechanism.

1494p2 ppp draft details key sector focus
Vietnam is prioritising PPP-related projects for expressways Photo: Le Toan

Under the latest draft Law on Public-Private Partnerships’ (PPP) Article 4, discussed by the National Assembly (NA) last week and scheduled for adoption on June 18, financiers can venture into the PPP from five groups – both power plants and power grids (excluding hydropower plants) or power grids only; irrigation, clean water provision, wastewater and waste treatment; healthcare, education and training; transport; and IT infrastructure.

Total investment required will be at least VND200 billion ($8.7 million) for the first four groups, and at least VND100 billion ($43,500) for the last group.

“These types of projects are indispensable sectors of the nation, related to infrastructure development, provision of substantial services, and ensuring social security, and they are suitable to Industry 4.0 development,” said Vu Hong Thanh, Chairman of the NA’s Economic Committee. “In many other nations, PPP investment is also focused on a number of certain sectors as if expanded, they can lead to national risks.”

Under Decree No.63/2018/ND-CP dated May 2018 on PPP investment, the sectors eligible for PPP investment are much broader – at least eight different types of venture, making it difficult for the state to provide sufficient resources for developing these types.

“We should focus PPP investment into key sectors, with interest in large-scale projects that can have a far-reaching impact on localities and sectors,” said Thanh. “We will also continue to review the sectors for such funding based on a principle that private investment must be prioritised.”

Notably, whether PPP investment will be implemented in both power plants and power grids or power grids only draw big attention.

Some NA deputies like Thanh, NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien, and Nguyen Thanh Hien representing the central province of Nghe An said that they prefer the PPP investment into both power plants and power grids.

“It is because it is suitable to the policy of the Party and the state, and the national energy strategy,” said Hien. “In Nghe An, there are 19 power plants, of which 16 are funded by private financiers.”

The government reported that there are 18 build-operate-transfer (BOT) thermal power plants with total funding capital of $36.8 billion in Vietnam, in which four have become operational commercially, and the other 14 are conducting their investment procedures.

 

According to Oliver Massmann, general director of law firm Duane Morris Vietnam LLC, the reduction of project groups for PPP investment as compared to Decree 63 is welcomed as “This would help to concentrate the valuable resources and finance on efficient and necessary sectors.”

He recommended that Vietnam consider clarification on the scope and scale of power schemes eligible for PPP form. Moreover, for large-scale power initiatives, it is crucial to enable all sub-projects of a mega power project to be invested in together via the PPP form.

Meanwhile, the draft Law on PPP also embraces a dispute resolution mechanism clearer than that in Decree 63.

Specifically, under the draft law’s Article 100, now disputes involving at least one foreign investor and/or disputes between investors/PPP project companies with international parties could be resolved by either local courts/arbitration and/or foreign or international arbitration. In terms of disputes between the state and investors/project company, the draft law has required local courts/arbitration but enabled other agreement between the parties in the project contracts and/or otherwise provided by international treaties of Vietnam.

“This is a significant improvement as Vietnam has signed several major international treaties such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA),” said Massmann.

The EVFTA, scheduled for adoption by Vietnam’s legislature on June 8 and taking effect in July, has set up a permanent dispute resolution system under which conflicts over the respect of one of the investment protection provisions included in the FTA (such as protection against expropriation without compensation, non-discrimination, or fair and equitable treatment) can be submitted to a standing international and fully independent investment tribunal system. The system’s members will be appointed in advance by the EU and by Vietnam, and will be subject to strict requirements of independence and integrity. VIR

Thanh Dat

Full-scale audit compulsory to all PPP projects: NA deputies

A full-scale audit should become compulsory for work carried out under public-private partnerships to make sure they are efficient and benefit all stakeholders, lawmakers have told the National Assembly.  

Foreign investors call for greater flexibility in Vietnam's upcoming PPP law

A lack of a unified legal framework governing PPP is the main factor that Vietnam’s infrastructure sector growth potential is capped at 6.1% per year through 2029.

 
 

Post-pandemic focus for new investments
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

A series of favourable policies are expected to be issued by the government’s upcoming taskforce in the country’s bid to attract a new investment wave after the health crisis.

Panasonic heads up Japanese production movements
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Panasonic is among the first Japanese investors to relocate their activities to Vietnam in the context that the Japanese government is encouraging enterprises to diversify across Asia. 

Production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Recent times has seen the domestic market enjoy the influx of new varieties of fruit which have been produced by local farmers, serving to help boost their income and ultimately improve their lives.

Can Vietnam could take advantage of new foreign investment strategies?
FEATUREicon  10 giờ trước 

Over the past few decades, many companies worldwide have come to China, seeking a place to set up production bases and do business as they were lured by the country’s low labour costs and enormous domestic consumer market, 

EC's yellow card could see local seafood exports to EU taking a hit
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s seafood shipments to the European Union (EU) may encounter losses of up to 10,000 euros (US$11,125) per container due to the impact of the European Commission’s (EC) yellow card on local seafood products, 

Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars expected to drop
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The Government’s decision to offer a zero-import tax rate on automobile components opens significant opportunities for the local industry to lower prices, enhance competitiveness and promote consumption.

Vietnam expected to surpass Thailand in rice exports
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Since May this year, Vietnam’s rice export activities have returned to normal, with the month recording the highest rice export price seen in recent years and paving the way for the country to outpace Thailand in global rice exports in 2020.

E-wallets owners must complete the identity verification before July 7
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Dao Minh Tu has said July 7 is the deadline for e-wallet owners to complete the identity verification.

Local restaurants resume operation but worry about customer growth
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Excited to reopen shops after a long interruption, restaurant owners are disappointed because of the low number of customers and low value of bills.

More monetary easing measures forecast in 2020
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is expected to further take monetary easing measures to support the country’s GDP growth target of above 5 per cent this year in light of a weak economic outlook, experts forecast.

VN Asset Management Company targets to settle $2.15bil. bad debts this year
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC) targeted to settle bad debts worth totally VND50 trillion (US$2.15 billion) this year.

'Social, conversational' commerce on the rise as consumer behaviour changes during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Consumer behaviour has changed greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic, opening up opportunities for businesses that can capitalise on the changes, a recent survey has found.

Vietnamese airlines resume most domestic routes
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnamese airlines have resumed most domestic flights after the country has gone almost 50 days without community transmission of the coronavirus.

Local businesses disturbed about many new policies
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The attempts to increase budget collection may neutralize the policies aiming to recover the economy after the epidemic.

Transport route to link Quy Nhon Port with Northeast Asia
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

A transport route connecting Quy Nhon Port in the south-central province of Binh Dinh with Northeast Asian countries is to open on June 3.

Developers dine on industrial land
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

As Vietnam has emerged as an attractive option for companies seeking to diversify their manufacturing operations, industrial zone developers are planning to expand their land banks to welcome new investments heading to the country.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 3
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Does digital transformation help Vietnamese businesses make their fortune?

May 2020 manufacturing continues to fall, but at much reduced rate
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam's manufacturing sector still felt the effects of COVID-19 in May, although contraction was softer than in April as the virus was brought under control.

Queries around shareholders of FastGo and be
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

After only two years of operation, the shareholder structures of both local ride-hailing platforms FastGo and be are now a mystery.

Inconsistent policies burden VN automobile industry
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Car sales dropped sharply by 40 percent in Q1 2020 as several industries cannot reach agreement on solutions to develop the automobile industry.

