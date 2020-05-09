Preliminary selection of North-South Expressway’s investors completed

Eight Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects for the North-South Expressway’s eastern section during the 2017-20 period have finished the preliminary selection of investors, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Land clearance for a North-South Expressway section running through central Ha Tinh Province.

Seven projects have selected at least two investors each.

Four investors passed the first bidding round for the Cam Lam-Vinh Hao Project. Three were selected for the Phan Thiet-Dau Giay section.

Mai Son-Highway No 45 and Highway 45-Nghi Son sections selected two investors each.

The only project in which there was no passing investor was the Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet Project.

According to the National Assembly’s resolution, projects which cannot select investors will be submitted to the National Assembly Standing Committee for further decision.

The Ministry of Transport will release bidding invitations this month. The bidding will last at least six months.

The earliest date set for the final round of investor selection is at the beginning of November. Contracts will be signed in December and construction will begin next year.

The North-South Expressway covers 2,109km, extending from the northern mountainous Lang Son Province to the southern province of Ca Mau.

Once it is completed, it is expected to become the key route connecting traffic across the entire country.

A number of sections covering 601km are under construction.

Eleven more sections in the 2017-21 period received investment of about VND118.7 trillion, including VND55 trillion from the State budget.

The three sections fully funded by the State budget are Cao Bo-Mai Son (15km), Cam Lo-La Son (98km) and My Thuan Bridge (7km).

Eight other projects are under PPP scheme and open for bidding. VNS

