Preliminary selection of North-South Expressway's investors completed

 
 
10/05/2020    10:07 GMT+7

Eight Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects for the North-South Expressway’s eastern section during the 2017-20 period have finished the preliminary selection of investors, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Preliminary selection of North-South Expressway’s investors completed

Land clearance for a North-South Expressway section running through central Ha Tinh Province. 

Seven projects have selected at least two investors each.

Four investors passed the first bidding round for the Cam Lam-Vinh Hao Project. Three were selected for the Phan Thiet-Dau Giay section.

Mai Son-Highway No 45 and Highway 45-Nghi Son sections selected two investors each.

The only project in which there was no passing investor was the Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet Project.

According to the National Assembly’s resolution, projects which cannot select investors will be submitted to the National Assembly Standing Committee for further decision.

The Ministry of Transport will release bidding invitations this month. The bidding will last at least six months.

The earliest date set for the final round of investor selection is at the beginning of November. Contracts will be signed in December and construction will begin next year.

 

The North-South Expressway covers 2,109km, extending from the northern mountainous Lang Son Province to the southern province of Ca Mau.

Once it is completed, it is expected to become the key route connecting traffic across the entire country.

A number of sections covering 601km are under construction.

Eleven more sections in the 2017-21 period received investment of about VND118.7 trillion, including VND55 trillion from the State budget.

The three sections fully funded by the State budget are Cao Bo-Mai Son (15km), Cam Lo-La Son (98km) and My Thuan Bridge (7km).

Eight other projects are under PPP scheme and open for bidding.  VNS

North-South Expressway: way cleared for Vietnamese contractors

North-South Expressway: way cleared for Vietnamese contractors

Deo Ca, Vinaconex, Tasco, Sungroup and Vingroup all hope to participate in implementation of the North-South Expressway project.

North-south expressway: success or failure depends on credit

North-south expressway: success or failure depends on credit

With the decision on canceling international bidding for the North-South expressway, the success or failure of the project now depends on the capability of domestic contractors and the credit to be provided.

 
 

. Latest news

