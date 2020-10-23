Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/10/2020 13:11:24 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Price gap between inner and surrounding area fall in Ha Noi market

25/10/2020    11:57 GMT+7

A recent survey by Savills found that gap of property prices are narrowing between urban and surrounding areas as more facilities are offered to compensate for outer locations.

A view of My Dinh area in Ha Noi. For some apartment projects in My Dinh, the price has increased to VND50-60 million (US$2,128-$2,553) per sq.m. — Photo diendanbatdongsan.vn

The survey also said that property price and size are the key buying influences.

For some apartment projects in My Dinh, the price has increased to VND50-60 million (US$2,128-$2,553) per sq.m.

Savills reported average primary prices in the third quarter of this year on the Ha Noi apartment market moved up 3 per cent quarter on quarter (QoQ) and 10 per cent year on year (YoY) to $1,500 per sq.m. Secondary prices have been more affected by the pandemic and were down 1 per cent QoQ to $1,157 sq.m.

The company said abundant planned infrastructure supports the long term outlook with house prices set to benefit. From 2016 to date, primary prices have increased 5 per cent per annum. As networks improve, supply will increasingly move to newer and further out areas.

"The market remains price sensitive and uncertain with a lack of Grade A apartment supply. There is robust demand for affordable products. Sustained recovery underpinned by long term economic and population growth is anticipated once COVID-19 is under control," said Do Thu Hang, Savills advisory services and research director.

She said that besides foreign investors, the Ha Noi market is attracting domestic investors, especially from HCM City.

There are some reasons for those investors coming to the Ha Noi market. Firstly, investors are reassured by the legal framework.

Second, HCM City-based and foreign investors want to bring a new development trend to Ha Noi's housing market, which will create direct competition with local investors. These investors are all developers with extensive experience in real estate development, Hang said.

 

Third, the developers themselves have abilities in many aspects to create affordable products meeting investors' expectations.

However, the biggest difficulty of investors from HCM City is to look for potential projects and cooperation opportunities with landowners in Ha Noi. Therefore, they have flexible transaction structures to increase opportunities to cooperate with investors in Ha Noi. For instance, they could reduce the investment ratio to 51 per cent instead of 76 per cent as before.

"The success of investors from HCM City in Ha Noi is still a big question," Hang said.

Customer psychology is one of the major challenges for the property investors from HCM City because they may not understand the market demand. In HCM City, prices of projects in the city centre can be up to $10,000 per sq.m and even higher. However, Ha Noi has few property products with that price and it is difficulty to sell them.

Therefore, despite having a lot of experience in residential real estate development, understanding the Ha Noi market is a challenge for developers, she said.

According to the Savills report on the Ha Noi market in Q3, the apartment segment had about 3,100 units from four new launches, and the next phases of nine existing projects were down to their lowest in five years at 50 per cent QoQ and 60 per cent YoY. Primary supply of 26,800 units was down 8 per cent QoQ and 9 per cent YoY. Uncertainty is delaying project launches.

About 5,200 sales were down 3 per cent QoQ and 44 per cent YoY. Grades B and C accounted for almost all sales. Demand has eased under a lack of new supply and high-priced inventory.

Savills forecasts in Q4, approximately 9,980 units from one existing and 11 future projects will enter the Ha Noi market, with Grade B continuing to dominate. Leading future suppliers will be Gia Lam District with 38 per cent of supply and Tu Liem with 37 per cent.

Urbanisation, strong population growth and shrinking households are all driving the solid housing demand, Savills said. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Minimum wage will not be raised in 2021 because of tight budget
Minimum wage will not be raised in 2021 because of tight budget
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The National Assembly’s Finance and Budget Committee has agreed not to adjust the minimum wage in 2021 and has warned about the pressure on public debt payment.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 25
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam growth may slow to 3% in 2020, likely to rebound to 7.8% in 2021: StanChart

Aspiring to a secure domestic financial environment
Aspiring to a secure domestic financial environment
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

As 2020 nears its end, assessments are being made of the performance of the nation’s crucial financial markets, which have been holding up well despite the heavy impact of the pandemic and global recession.

Vietnam’s full-year growth expected at 3% in 2020: Standard Chartered
Vietnam’s full-year growth expected at 3% in 2020: Standard Chartered
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Standard Chartered expects Vietnam’s economy to grow by 3 per cent in 2020 and surge to 7.8 per cent in 2021. 

Ride-hailing market becomes increasingly crowded
Ride-hailing market becomes increasingly crowded
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

More and more ride-hailing services are entering the market despite the dominance of the pioneers Grab and Gojek, formerly known as GoViet.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 24
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

Vietnamese goods worth US$1 billion enjoy EU’s tariff reduction thanks to EVFTA

Vietnam continues to attract more capital from South Korea, Japan
Vietnam continues to attract more capital from South Korea, Japan
FEATUREicon  24/10/2020 

Vietnam's impressive successes and growing position in the world are helping the country become an destination for Japanese and Korean investors.

Positive trade signals since the effectiveness of EVFTA
Positive trade signals since the effectiveness of EVFTA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

Two months since the effectiveness of the EVFTA, Vietnam has seen positive signals in its trade exchange with the EU despite the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking losses for 10 years and selling assets to pay debts, boss Duc is still ultra rich
Taking losses for 10 years and selling assets to pay debts, boss Duc is still ultra rich
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The businesses of Doan Nguyen Duc, or ‘boss Duc’ as he is called in Vietnam, have been facing difficulties. Although the owner of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group has had to sell many assets, he remains a stock billionaire.

SCIC works on government fund plan
SCIC works on government fund plan
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

State Capital Investment Corporation is working on its transition towards becoming the Vietnamese government’s strategic investment fund, aiming to support the state’s endeavour in promoting economic growth.

Ride-hailing market becomes increasingly crowded
Ride-hailing market becomes increasingly crowded
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

More and more ride-hailing services are entering the market despite the dominance of the pioneers Grab and Gojek, formerly known as GoViet.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 23
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 23
BUSINESSicon  23/10/2020 

Vietnam's export growth expected at 3-4% this year

Needing VND500 billion, boss Thuy mortgages assets at Kim Lien Hotel
Needing VND500 billion, boss Thuy mortgages assets at Kim Lien Hotel
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

Nguyen Duc Thuy, or boss Thuy, as he is known in Vietnam, is taking daring steps by mortgaging 819,450 shares issued by Kim Lien Tourism JSC held by Thaiholdings for a loan.

Vietnam has potential for developing energy service companies market
Vietnam has potential for developing energy service companies market
BUSINESSicon  23/10/2020 

There is great potential for the energy service companies market to develop in Vietnam as power consumption is forecast to increase sharply in the coming years, heard a workshop heard in HCM City on October 22.

VN needs a credible local rating agency as reforms drive demand
VN needs a credible local rating agency as reforms drive demand
BUSINESSicon  23/10/2020 

There is an urgent need for a credible domestic rating agency in Vietnam to promote the orderly development of a healthy and sustainable bond market, according to a recent report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Concept of ‘spiritual works’ doesn’t exist in legal documents: minister
Concept of ‘spiritual works’ doesn’t exist in legal documents: minister
BUSINESSicon  23/10/2020 

There are regulations on religious construction works, but there is no regulation on ‘spiritual works’ in current laws.

Golden time for foreign investors to pour money into Vietnam’s ICT industry
Golden time for foreign investors to pour money into Vietnam’s ICT industry
FEATUREicon  23/10/2020 

Many government officials and businesses believe that it is the golden time now for foreign investors to decide to invest or expand their investment in Vietnam, especially in the ICT industry.

ITU Digital World 2020: Businesses expect new opportunities
ITU Digital World 2020: Businesses expect new opportunities
BUSINESSicon  23/10/2020 

Enterprises operating in the telecommunications and IT sectors around the world say they have found new business opportunities during the Covid-19 pandemic, but also need incentive policies from governments.

Khanh Hoa cancels 4 hydropower projects from electricity development plan
Khanh Hoa cancels 4 hydropower projects from electricity development plan
BUSINESSicon  23/10/2020 

The government of the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has canceled four hydropower projects from its electricity development plan as they may encroach on a large forest area and pose a high risk to the environment.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 22
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 22
BUSINESSicon  22/10/2020 

Vietnam ODA disbursement meets 32% of targets in 9 months

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 