Private investors see risks in transport infrastructure projects

 
 
25/04/2020    17:30 GMT+7

Regulatory risks are the biggest barrier to attracting private investors to the infrastructure sector.

ADB estimates that Vietnam will need $480 billion to develop infrastructure in 2017-2030.

The capital for infrastructure development is mostly sourced from the State budget. Vietnam has to spend 5.7 percent of GDP on infrastructure development, the highest level in Southeast Asia and higher than India.

To ease the burden on the state budget, experts suggested attracting private investments. PPP (private public partnership) is expected to be an effective solution.

However, private investors view the projects as risky. 

Commercial banks reported that 32 percent of BOT projects which have been completed and put into operation have revenue from toll collections lower than expected. The total outstanding loans provided to the projects is estimated at VND43 trillion.

 


In October 2019, 36 Corporation JSC sent a document to press agencies about toll collection at the BOT project on upgrading Highway No 19. It complained that revenue from the toll collection was much lower than initially expected because of changes in policies. The report showed difficulties that the investor was facing.

After three years of toll collection, the investor cannot increase the toll as initially planned (3 percent increase each year) because of requests from appropriate agencies.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance released Circulars No 146 and 136 stipulating a significant toll decrease.

“These have had direct impact on the capital recovery capability of the project. The collections are not high enough to pay bank debts,” the document said.

The investor said from June 1, 2016 to May 30, 2019, the amount of money the company had to make up for losses reached VND157 billion.

Under the credit contracts signed with VietinBank, the project funding time is 13 years since the first disbursement day. Meanwhile, the payback time is 20 years, 6 months and 19 days.

The imbalance between revenue and expenditures is also a problem of many other BOT projects.

The Directorate for Roads of Vietnam reported that in 2018, of 52 operational projects, 26 had revenue lower than initially planned.

According to the Ministry of Transport, revenue decreased because investors had to lower service fees and could not increase the toll as instructed by the government in 2017.

Chair of the Vietnam Association of Road Traffic Investors (VARSI) Tran Chung said there are many barriers to PPP investors (BOT is one of the investment moded), from institutional mechanismd to local authorities’ coordination. Investors remain hesitant to invest in infrastructure because of policy risks.

Le Ha 

Infrastructure investors to hit full throttle in Vietnam

Global Infrastructure Hub estimated that Vietnam needs to invest US$110 billion between 2021 and 2025 for infrastructure.

Vietnam's PM orders ministries to study US$110 billion infrastructure investment projection

An ADB expert's projection that Vietnam will need to invest US$110 billion in infrastructure development between 2021 and 2025 has led PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc to order relevant ministries to look into it in earnest.  

 
 

Other News

Vietnamese businesses go online to survive pandemic
Vietnamese businesses go online to survive pandemic
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Technology firms in the past have had to spend big money to attract users to online transactions, but because of the pandemic, e-commerce has taken off.

Franchising landscape in Vietnam transformed by global pandemic
Franchising landscape in Vietnam transformed by global pandemic
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

By now, everyone and anyone will have heard of COVID-19 and its terrible impact on society and the global economy. 

Honda Vietnam resumes automobile, bike production from April 23
Honda Vietnam resumes automobile, bike production from April 23
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Honda Vietnam announced on late April 22 that it will resume the production of automobiles and motorbikes from April 23 after 22 days of suspension to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 woes to weigh on credit growth even with lower interest rates
COVID-19 woes to weigh on credit growth even with lower interest rates
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Vietnam’s credit growth is forecast to slow to only 8 percent in 2020 from 13.7 percent last year due to a sharp slowdown in economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dreadful expansion outlook for beverage chains across nation
Dreadful expansion outlook for beverage chains across nation
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Social distancing and compulsory lockdowns are throwing a wrench in beverage chains’ market expansion plans this year adding insult to injury for these already unhealthy firms.

The thorny path of bringing cloth face masks to America, Europe
The thorny path of bringing cloth face masks to America, Europe
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

As foreign partners have stopped placing orders, some textile and garment companies have shifted to producing cloth antibacterial face masks. However, not all have succeeded.

Owners of Metropole Hanoi proposed for hotel operation extension to 70 years
Owners of Metropole Hanoi proposed for hotel operation extension to 70 years
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Committee has just proposed the government to extend the operational duration of boutique hotel Metropole Hanoi to 70 years, surpassing the framework of current regulations.

Online retail activities boom in Vietnam during pandemic
Online retail activities boom in Vietnam during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Because of the pandemic, people have hesitated to go to crowded places and have increasingly bought many items online.

Local petroleum firms forecast plunging revenue in 2020
Local petroleum firms forecast plunging revenue in 2020
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Pressed by COVID-19 and the oil price war between Russia and the OPEC, local petroleum manufacturers expect great plunges in revenue.

Losses a roadblock to SCIC divestment plans at Quang Ninh Thermal Power
Losses a roadblock to SCIC divestment plans at Quang Ninh Thermal Power
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

The losses reported by Quang Ninh Thermal Power JSC will make it harder for State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC)  to divest the company this year.

Mismanagement causes difficulties for Vietnam's rice exporters
Mismanagement causes difficulties for Vietnam's rice exporters
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Hundreds of thousands of tons of rice in enterprises’ storehouses cannot be exported because of inconsistent policies.

Hanoi adopts plans to help enterprises to continue their production
Hanoi adopts plans to help enterprises to continue their production
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Trinh Huy Thanh, secretary of the Party Committee of the Hanoi Business Bloc, talks about how enterprises in Hanoi are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

First-ever Vietnamese lawyer joins Freshfields’ international partnership
First-ever Vietnamese lawyer joins Freshfields’ international partnership
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Freshfields has elected counsel Bui Thanh Tien, one of the leading corporate and finance lawyers in Vietnam, to the firm’s international partnership.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 23
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 23
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

US loosens labelling requirements for tra fish imports

Viet Nam has high shrimp export growth to US and Japan in Q1
Viet Nam has high shrimp export growth to US and Japan in Q1
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Vietnam gained shrimp export growth to some key export markets in the first quarter of this year, especially Japan and the US, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Localities, exporters propose lifting rice export limits
Localities, exporters propose lifting rice export limits
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Officials from provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta – the country’s rice granary - and rice exporters have urged the government to resume rice exports without setting limits, saying many firms face difficulties because of this.

Anti-dumping investigation underway into imported polyester yarn
Anti-dumping investigation underway into imported polyester yarn
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has sent questionnaires to all relevant foreign producers and exporters to serve the anti-dumping investigation into polyester filament yarn (PFY) imported from China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Developing world economies hit hard by coronavirus
Developing world economies hit hard by coronavirus
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

The Covid-19 pandemic is badly damaging developing countries' economies in a number of ways.

Roof-top solar power offers saving solution during COVID-19 pandemic
Roof-top solar power offers saving solution during COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and many countries limiting customs clearance, solar power enterprises with manufacturing plants in Vietnam are still taking advantage of the domestic market to serve customers and sustain growth.

VN electricity group's standalone profile steady despite tariff cut, collection delays
VN electricity group's standalone profile steady despite tariff cut, collection delays
BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Vietnam Electricity's (EVN) Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) of 'bb' has reasonable headroom to absorb the impact of the proposed reduction in electricity tariffs in the country, Fitch Ratings said in a report released on Wednesday.

