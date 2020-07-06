Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/07/2020 21:13:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Private sector involvement proposed in Chu Lai airport project

07/07/2020    21:10 GMT+7

The authority of Quang Nam Province has proposed that private investors be allowed to participate in the construction, management and operation of Chu Lai airport, similar to the investment model adopted for Van Don airport in Quang Ninh Province.

A Vietnam Airlines aircraft is parked at an airport. The authority of Quang Nam Province has proposed that private investors be allowed to participate in the construction, management and operation of Chu Lai airport - PHOTO: VNA

Le Tri Thanh, chairman of Quang Nam, presented the proposal during a working session between Quang Nam and the Ministry of Planning and Investment, which was held on July 5 to discuss the upcoming implementation of major projects in this central province.

Last year, through an announcement issued on April 12, 2019, the prime minister asked the Transport Ministry to work with Quang Nam on adjusting the airport’s zoning plan and selecting investors to execute and upgrade the airport using funding from private sources.

In December 2019, the Government Office announced Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung’s conclusion on a proposal to invest in and develop Chu Lai airport, stating that the adjusted zoning plan to set up Chu Lai Open Economic Zone until 2035, with a vision toward 2050, was approved.

Of this, Chu Lai airport was expected to become an international airport by 2030 with an annual capacity of five million passengers.

Earlier, at the meeting, chairman Thanh also proposed that the Ministry of Planning and Investment consider and present a plan to the prime minister seeking funding of VND200 billion for fire fighting and prevention in Hoi An Ancient Town.

The province also sought approval over calling on private investors to build and operate a waterway passage for vessels with a load capacity of 50,000 tons in Chu Lai to serve the goods import-export and travel activities. SGT

Tan Son Nhat Airport to have new terminal

Tan Son Nhat Airport to have new terminal

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to a VND10.99 trillion ($472 million) investment for building the Tan Son Nhat airport’s third terminal.

 
Domestic services at Noi Bai airport resume

Domestic services at Noi Bai airport resume

Domestic services at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport have begun again and a spike in demand has been seen on weekends, according to a representative from the airport.

 
 

Other News

.
Fitch Ratings says Vietnam outperforms among Asia’s frontier sovereigns
Fitch Ratings says Vietnam outperforms among Asia’s frontier sovereigns
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

According to Fitch Ratings, Vietnam is positioned to stand out among Asia’s frontier and emerging markets this year as a result of its economic resilience and success in bringing the novel coronavirus pandemic under control.

Vietnam’s bond market posts highest growth in emerging East Asia: ADB
Vietnam’s bond market posts highest growth in emerging East Asia: ADB
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The local currency (LCY) bond market in Vietnam posted the highest growth in the emerging East Asia region, as authorities took fiscal and monetary policy actions to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Amended law alters funding landscape
Amended law alters funding landscape
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese National Assembly has adopted the new Law on Investment, with new rules in favour of foreign investment, including from the US, which is expected to surge in Vietnam in the time to come.

China is largest plywood investor in Vietnam
China is largest plywood investor in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

China has invested in 29 plywood projects worth over US$150 million in Vietnam, becoming the country’s largest plywood investor, according to Ngo Sy Hoai, vice chairman of the Vietnam Timber and Forest Products Association.

Customs authority discovers multiple cases of origin fraud
Customs authority discovers multiple cases of origin fraud
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Country of origin fraud cases, wherein Chinese products bear Made-in-Vietnam labels, are on the rise, with Vietnam’s customs authority recently inspecting 76 cases

Thai firm buys two wind power farms in Vietnam
Thai firm buys two wind power farms in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The move aims to take advantage of low interest rates to build projects with a quick return on investment.

FIEs displeased with government demand to license internal websites
FIEs displeased with government demand to license internal websites
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The new regulations of the MIC may affect the policies and assets of private businesses and foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam.

New investment wave starts despite COVID-19
New investment wave starts despite COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The new wave of foreign investment triggered by COVID-19 and US-China trade tensions is becoming more visible as outstanding overseas ventures are expanded.

Stronger money policies might be considered to aid economic growth: SBV
Stronger money policies might be considered to aid economic growth: SBV
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam could increase credit growth limits for credit institutions this year or even launch stronger monetary policies to aid the country’s post-pandemic growth, Governor Le Minh Hung has said.

Guiding decrees needed to fight with transfer pricing in Vietnam
Guiding decrees needed to fight with transfer pricing in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Anti-transfer pricing measures were included in the Law on Tax Administration for the first time, but a guiding decree has not yet been written. Experts said this could mean the rules are less effective.

VN corporate bond market to boom in second half
VN corporate bond market to boom in second half
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Companies are looking to raise debts from bond issuance before the amended Law on Securities takes effect next January.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 7
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 7
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

SCIC sells shares at Khanh Hoa Seafood Export JSC

Market stagnant, real estate firms struggle
Market stagnant, real estate firms struggle
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Real estate firms have had to struggle to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused the loss of trillions of dong and job losses to 75-80 percent of workers in the field.

Whether Apple to build nest in Vietnam?
Whether Apple to build nest in Vietnam?
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Foxconn’s rush expansion in Vietnam raise nosy that whether Apple will choose the country as the place to build nest.

Vietnam’s outward investment rebounds
Vietnam’s outward investment rebounds
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Outward investments, which fell for a short time because of Covid-19, resumed again after the social distancing policy ended.

Moving from former adversaries to trusting and valued partners
Moving from former adversaries to trusting and valued partners
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Through candid dialogue, mutual respect, and a strong commitment to succeed by the leadership of both countries, Vietnam and the United States created a comprehensive partnership that identifies areas for both countries to work together.

Big investors pouring money into Vietnam's manufacturing industry
Big investors pouring money into Vietnam's manufacturing industry
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Instead of injecting money into the real estate or service sector which allows profit after a short time, Vietnam’s most powerful corporations are investing in the processing and manufacturing industry.

American groups make progress across Vietnam
American groups make progress across Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  06/07/2020 

Vietnam, as one of the fastest-growing economies in the ASEAN bloc, is becoming more appealing to American investors.

A dynamic and powerful ASEAN from the German perspective
A dynamic and powerful ASEAN from the German perspective
BUSINESSicon  06/07/2020 

Possessing key features that represent a snapshot of one of the most diverse, fastest-growing, and competitive regions, the ASEAN is an attractive economic region for not only German enterprises but also other European ones to invest in. 

EVFTA, plus Vietnam's COVID-19 success, to help attract more FDI: experts
EVFTA, plus Vietnam's COVID-19 success, to help attract more FDI: experts
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The country's great achievement of containing the spread of COVID-19, plus the EVFTA (EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement), will help Vietnam attract more FDI.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 