Private sector involvement proposed in Chu Lai airport project

A Vietnam Airlines aircraft is parked at an airport. The authority of Quang Nam Province has proposed that private investors be allowed to participate in the construction, management and operation of Chu Lai airport - PHOTO: VNA

Le Tri Thanh, chairman of Quang Nam, presented the proposal during a working session between Quang Nam and the Ministry of Planning and Investment, which was held on July 5 to discuss the upcoming implementation of major projects in this central province.

Last year, through an announcement issued on April 12, 2019, the prime minister asked the Transport Ministry to work with Quang Nam on adjusting the airport’s zoning plan and selecting investors to execute and upgrade the airport using funding from private sources.

In December 2019, the Government Office announced Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung’s conclusion on a proposal to invest in and develop Chu Lai airport, stating that the adjusted zoning plan to set up Chu Lai Open Economic Zone until 2035, with a vision toward 2050, was approved.

Of this, Chu Lai airport was expected to become an international airport by 2030 with an annual capacity of five million passengers.

Earlier, at the meeting, chairman Thanh also proposed that the Ministry of Planning and Investment consider and present a plan to the prime minister seeking funding of VND200 billion for fire fighting and prevention in Hoi An Ancient Town.

The province also sought approval over calling on private investors to build and operate a waterway passage for vessels with a load capacity of 50,000 tons in Chu Lai to serve the goods import-export and travel activities. SGT