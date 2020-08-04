Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/08/2020 11:29:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Probe into Tenma Vietnam’s alleged bribery underway: police official

04/08/2020    11:21 GMT+7

The investigation into the Japanese-invested Tenma Vietnam company’s allegation of bribing civil servants and tax and customs officers of northern Bac Ninh province is still ongoing, according to a police official.

Probe into Tenma Vietnam’s alleged bribery underway: police official

Tenma Vietnam, located in Bac Ninh province, is a subsidiary of Japan’s plastic product maker Tenma Corporation (Photo: dantri.com.vn)

At the Government’s press conference on August 3, Maj. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), said following the Prime Minister’s order for the Ministry of Finance and the MPS to probe into this case, the MPS directed its relevant agencies and the Bac Ninh Department of Public Security to conduct investigation and asked the Finance Ministry’s Inspectorate to inspect this company’s tax payment.

However, he noted, the general director and production director of Tenma Vietnam already returned to Japan due to the COVID-19 outbreak and have yet to come back to Vietnam, so police haven’t been able to investigate these two persons.

The MPS has coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Japan’s representative agency in Vietnam to collect information, and they will continue clarifying the case in line with regulations, Xo added.

According to the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, some Japanese media outlets like the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, Kyodo news agency and Nikkei reported that the Tenma Vietnam Co. Ltd, whose parent company is based in Tokyo, had given two bribes worth 25 million JPY (over 235,000 USD) in total to several Vietnamese civil servants to persuade them to reduce the tax arrears the firm had to pay.

 

Responding to the report, on May 25, the Finance Ministry assigned its inspectorate to set up a team to inspect the taxation and customs departments of Bac Ninh, along with collectives and individuals concerned.

The Vietnamese general departments of taxation and customs suspended 11 officials from work to serve the investigation./.VNA

Eleven officials suspended for involvement in alleged bribery at Tenma

Eleven officials suspended for involvement in alleged bribery at Tenma

Eleven officials, including five in taxation and six in the customs have been suspended from work due to their involvement in an alleged bribery case at Japan’s Tenma Vietnam company, Government meeting.

No evidence found in bribery scandal enveloping Tenma and Vietnamese officials

No evidence found in bribery scandal enveloping Tenma and Vietnamese officials

No evidence was found to back up allegations of bribery against Japanese plastic maker Tenma and Vietnamese officials.

 
 

Other News

.
VN textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic: official
VN textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic: official
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Textile and electronics have been the two export-oriented sectors mostly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, an official has said.

Enticing legal changes lure in foreign investors
Enticing legal changes lure in foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Foreign investors are making new investments moves into Vietnam on the back of supporting policies and new rules. However, as some legal concerns remain, the development of the next steps still requires some preparation. 

Outlining the preferential mechanisms for new PPP projects
Outlining the preferential mechanisms for new PPP projects
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Public-private investment projects play a significant role in developing infrastructure and have the potential to accelerate large-scale construction works across the country.

Summary of new points of amended Law on Investment 2020
Summary of new points of amended Law on Investment 2020
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

After more than six years in effect, the Law on Investment has been officially amended with a number of new articles to improve the country’s appeal to higher-quality foreign investment flows.

Capital inflows to Southeast Asian startups up 91 percent despite outbreak
Capital inflows to Southeast Asian startups up 91 percent despite outbreak
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Southeast Asian startups, especially e-commerce and fintech companies, have witnessed a significant increase in investment between April and June.

Manufacturers rush to assemble cars to enjoy 50% registration tax cut
Manufacturers rush to assemble cars to enjoy 50% registration tax cut
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The automobile market has become bustling with more and more car models, mostly domestically assembled, introduced.

Vietnam economic outlook remains positive despite Covid-19 resurgence: HSBC
Vietnam economic outlook remains positive despite Covid-19 resurgence: HSBC
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

HSBC economists forecast GDP expansion of 3% in 2020 for Vietnam, the only ASEAN country they expect to have positive growth this year.

Sky-high livestock prices may breach competition law
Sky-high livestock prices may breach competition law
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Although many livestock companies could face an inspection to ensure they follow through on commitments to cut their prices, the market outlook still looks dreary in spite of the government’s call to stabilise the selling cost of live pigs.

Aligning with trade remedy principles
Aligning with trade remedy principles
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Agreement (EVFTA) is a giant leap for Vietnam in international integration.

Ministry seeks to further open petroleum retail market
Ministry seeks to further open petroleum retail market
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called for allowing all foreign investors to further participate in the petroleum retail market.

F&amp;B firms prepare for possible second round of social distancing
F&B firms prepare for possible second round of social distancing
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Though local F&B businesses don't want social distancing to return in August, the experiences they had in April are helping them prepare.

Vietnam factory activity dips in July as Covid-19 impacts grow
Vietnam factory activity dips in July as Covid-19 impacts grow
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Despite a drop in output in July, firms remained confident in the 12-month outlook for production.

Vietnamese startups bag millions of US dollars despite COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese startups bag millions of US dollars despite COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

A slew of Vietnamese startups managed to secure millions of US dollars even in the midst of the rapidly escalating COVID-19 pandemic.

Electricity of Vietnam suggests not to extend deadline for wind farm FiT
Electricity of Vietnam suggests not to extend deadline for wind farm FiT
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

In order to ensure transparency and stability in the selling price of wind power, EVN opposes the Ministry of Industry and Trade's proposal to extend the deadline on the current feed-in tariff (FiT) scheme for wind power projects

An electricity competitive retail market for Vietnam? It’s still far away
An electricity competitive retail market for Vietnam? It’s still far away
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

With the Party Politburo’s Resolution No 55 on the national power development strategy by 2030, Vietnamese hoped there would be a competitive electricity market.

Vietnam fulfills international commitments as EVFTA takes effect
Vietnam fulfills international commitments as EVFTA takes effect
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam will continue to fulfill its international commitments so that it can take full advantage of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and recover its economy amid a resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietjet reports loss of over VND2.1 trillion for H1
Vietjet reports loss of over VND2.1 trillion for H1
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company has reported a loss of over VND2.11 trillion (approx. US$90.5 million) in air transportation business in the first half of this year.

Shares to correct on worries of virus surge
Shares to correct on worries of virus surge
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

 Vietnamese shares may continue to fall this week as a spike in fresh coronavirus cases fuelled concerns that the path to economic recovery could be hindered.

VN businesses seek low-cost capital to develop infrastructure
VN businesses seek low-cost capital to develop infrastructure
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs to consolidate the capital market and banking system to seek capital, including foreign capital, at reasonable costs needed for infrastructure development, experts say.

Vietnam Airlines, ACV suffer heavy losses due to COVID-19
Vietnam Airlines, ACV suffer heavy losses due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely dragged down revenues of the Vietnam Airlines Corporation (Vietnam Airlines) and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) in the second quarter of this year.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 