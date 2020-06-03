Production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income

Recent times has seen the domestic market enjoy the influx of new varieties of fruit which have been produced by local farmers, serving to help boost their income and ultimately improve their lives.

Much of the unique fresh fruits are sold through the internet.

Red jackfruit is one of the most popular items favoured by local farmers as they are easy to plant whilst they also have high productivity.

It is typical for jackfruit seedlings to grow into fruit following a period of between eight to 12 months.

A new type of longan is becoming extremely popular among domestic consumers.

Farmers are able to harvest this variety of longan both in June and ahead of the Lunar New Year festival.

Finger-shaped grapefruit are among some of the unique fruit found in the nation.

Planting finger-shaped fruit requires great skill from the farmers.

Only recently have finger-shaped lemons been introduced to the country.

A special type of guava has been created by the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

Hoang Kim star apples cost double the price of other normal star apples.

Cay sung, also known as a cluster tree, is considered to be very nutritious. Aside from being productive for farmers to grow, they are also very good for the health of consumers.

Imported coconut seedlings are a favourite item among growers these days.

A coconut seedling tree costs approximately VND100,000.

