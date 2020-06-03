Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
03/06/2020 17:48:55 (GMT +7)
Production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income

 
 
03/06/2020    17:45 GMT+7

Recent times has seen the domestic market enjoy the influx of new varieties of fruit which have been produced by local farmers, serving to help boost their income and ultimately improve their lives.

production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income hinh 1

Much of the unique fresh fruits are sold through the internet.

production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income hinh 2

Red jackfruit is one of the most popular items favoured by local farmers as they are easy to plant whilst they also have high productivity.

production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income hinh 3

It is typical for jackfruit seedlings to grow into fruit following a period of between eight to 12 months.

production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income hinh 4

production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income hinh 5

A new type of longan is becoming extremely popular among domestic consumers.

production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income hinh 6

Farmers are able to harvest this variety of longan both in June and ahead of the Lunar New Year festival.

production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income hinh 7

Finger-shaped grapefruit are among some of the unique fruit found in the nation.

production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income hinh 8

Planting finger-shaped fruit requires great skill from the farmers.

production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income hinh 9

Only recently have finger-shaped lemons been introduced to the country.

production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income hinh 10

 
production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income hinh 11

A special type of guava has been created by the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income hinh 12

production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income hinh 13

Hoang Kim star apples cost double the price of other normal star apples.

production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income hinh 14

Cay sung, also known as a cluster tree, is considered to be very nutritious. Aside from being productive for farmers to grow, they are also very good for the health of consumers.

production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income hinh 15

production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income hinh 16

production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income hinh 17

Imported coconut seedlings are a favourite item among growers these days.

production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income hinh 18

production of new types of fruit helps farmers earn additional income hinh 19

A coconut seedling tree costs approximately VND100,000.

VOV

 
 

.
Latest news

