Programme to foster international market links for Vietnamese businesses unveiled

Vietnamese enterprises looking for new technologies or to promote their products internationally markets are encouraged to participate in the VCIC CONNECT Programme.

Business executives learn about the VCIC CONNECT Programme on "Technology transfer, investment promotion and international market connection" at a seminar to introduce the programme in HCM City on Thursday. — Photo courtesy of sggp.org.vn

"Technology transfer, investment promotion and international market connection", organised by the Viet Nam Climate Innovation Center (VCIC), seeks to help local firms find strategic global partners for technology, finance and trade.

It targets Australia and South Korea to start with since they are strong in technology and have close economic ties with Viet Nam.

The programme priorities businesses in energy efficiency, sustainable agriculture, water management and filtration, renewable energy, information technology used to respond to climate change, and other technologies related to climate change.

Firms can register to participate at https://bit.ly/VCICConnect until June 20.

The programme will also help Australian and South Korean technology groups, research institutes and universities identify partners for technology transfer in Viet Nam.

The Vietnamese companies that are selected will receive consultancy and training from VCIC experts in making document profiles and project proposals and assistance in the negotiation process with foreign partners, and have their trips to South Korea or Australia to connect with foreign partners sponsored.

Speaking at a seminar to launch the programme in HCM City on Thursday, Nguyen Duc Nghiem, director of VCIC project management board, said, “In the last five years VCIC has built partnerships with many local and foreign organisations and associations, investment funds and reputed technology companies.

“We have also organised many activities to help businesses enhance their competitiveness, especially in science and technology, and create opportunities for businesses to reach out to international partners.” — VNS