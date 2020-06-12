Programme to foster international market links for Vietnamese businesses unveiled

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese enterprises looking for new technologies or to promote their products internationally markets are encouraged to participate in the VCIC CONNECT Programme.

Business executives learn about the VCIC CONNECT Programme on "Technology transfer, investment promotion and international market connection" at a seminar to introduce the programme in HCM City on Thursday. — Photo courtesy of sggp.org.vn

"Technology transfer, investment promotion and international market connection", organised by the Viet Nam Climate Innovation Center (VCIC), seeks to help local firms find strategic global partners for technology, finance and trade.

It targets Australia and South Korea to start with since they are strong in technology and have close economic ties with Viet Nam.

The programme priorities businesses in energy efficiency, sustainable agriculture, water management and filtration, renewable energy, information technology used to respond to climate change, and other technologies related to climate change.

Firms can register to participate at https://bit.ly/VCICConnect until June 20.

 

The programme will also help Australian and South Korean technology groups, research institutes and universities identify partners for technology transfer in Viet Nam.

The Vietnamese companies that are selected will receive consultancy and training from VCIC experts in making document profiles and project proposals and assistance in the negotiation process with foreign partners, and have their trips to South Korea or Australia to connect with foreign partners sponsored.

Speaking at a seminar to launch the programme in HCM City on Thursday, Nguyen Duc Nghiem, director of VCIC project management board, said, “In the last five years VCIC has built partnerships with many local and foreign organisations and associations, investment funds and reputed technology companies.

“We have also organised many activities to help businesses enhance their competitiveness, especially in science and technology, and create opportunities for businesses to reach out to international partners.” — VNS

 
 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 15
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Billionaire Johnathan Hanh Nguyen wants to invest in Bac Van Phong

Vietnam to encourage construction of cheap apartments
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The State of Vietnam will employ policies to encourage the development of cheap commercial houses to remove difficulties for the real estate market and enterprises due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More investors join Vietnamese stock market, cash flows in
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

As many as 102,000 trading accounts opened in the last months, showing the attractiveness of the stock market.

Vietnam's resort property market to remain stagnant in H2
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The luxury resort real estate business is expected to continue sliding in the coming months because the number of foreign travelers to Vietnam has yet to recover.

Vietnamese big firms adjust business plans because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Under pressure from investors, annual business plans are rarely changed at large enterprises. But things may be different this year.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 14
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

SBV eyes tightening non-bank credit in corporate bonds, property

Vietnam's automobile market sees 62 percent surge after social distancing
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The sales of automobile surged 62 percent month-on-month in May following the end of social distancing measures, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA).

PV Power to build four new LNG-fired plants
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), has completed plans for the construction of four liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired power plants.

Vietnam gears up to export cars
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnamese manufacturers are taking steps to become the ‘new Detroit of Asia’.

Employee recruitment in Vietnam to pick up strongly post-COVID
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Worker demand is expected to soar after COVID-19. Businesses will expand recruitment activities as they need workers to revive production and grab opportunities from investors' relocation moves.

Banking transactions, mobile payments grow sharply in Vietnam in first four months
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Non-cash payments continue to boom in Vietnam this year as the country has seen a surge in banking transactions and mobile payments in the first four months of the year, according to an official from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Earnings key for Vietnamese firms to enjoy tax cut: deputies
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The new proposal on tax cuts for local firms should focus on changes of earnings, not personnel, so it benefits the worst-hit companies during COVID-19, National Assembly (NA) deputies said on Thursday.

Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corporation aims to disburse annual investment up to US$690mil.
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has targeted disbursing investment of VND13-16 trillion (US$561-690 million) annually to focus capital on key industries and sectors to promote economic growth.

Vietnamese manufacturers urged to take advantage of online platforms to reach global buyers
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnamese manufacturers must enhance their online platforms to increase their adaptability to disruptions and gain access to buyers in both traditional and new markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have said.

VN shares post biggest loss in two months
BUSINESSicon  13/06/2020 

Vietnamese shares posted the biggest loss in seven weeks as investors oversold on the pessimism of the US central bank about global economic prospects.

Climbing the value chain to maximise investment
BUSINESSicon  13/06/2020 

In general, foreign investors are seeking safe, stable investment environments with established real estate market practices, rule of law, and structured land ownership, with available financial support from banks.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 13
BUSINESSicon  13/06/2020 

Huge potential for developing resort property market

East Ho Chi Minh City entices new investors
BUSINESSicon  13/06/2020 

The recent green light for HCM City People’s Committee to set up an innovative hub in the east would make the so-called Vietnam Silicon Valley come to life and attract further investment into the city’s real estate market.

Economists warn of stagflation because of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnam needs to keep inflation and interest rates at low levels, stabilize the exchange rate, accelerate public investments, and improve the investment environment, economists say.

Car prices expected to drop in August
BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

More people could afford imported cars from the EU when the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect from August 1.

