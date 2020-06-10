Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/06/2020 12:16:09 (GMT +7)
Property firms return to market after COVID-19

 
 
10/06/2020    11:01 GMT+7

After a brief hiatus, property companies have been resuming sales of developments and revealing their post-COVID-19 business plans since the beginning of May.

Property firms return to market after COVID-19 hinh anh 1

The property market would see increased competition in the post-pandemic period, experts said. (Photo: novaland.com.vn)



Ministry of Construction data shows that some 80 percent of developers stopped sales or even temporarily halted operations during the first quarter while the rest had modest operations going.

Transactions slumped to 40 percent of the level seen in the same period of 2019. Only 14 percent of products entering the market during the quarter were sold, the lowest level in four years.

But the industry is now gearing to tap opportunities during the post-pandemic recovery, which is expected soon.

In early May, Vinhomes Company, a subsidiary of VinGroup, Vietnam's largest private firm by market value, opened sales of S1.08 apartment tower at Vinhomes Ocean Park in Hanoi’s Gia Lam district.

For the first time a real estate sales event included livestreaming and online transactions.

In just over an hour nearly 250 apartments, or 50 percent of the total number of units on offer, were sold.

The Novaland Group began the sale of Aqua City in Dong Nai province’s Bien Hoa city. The 1,800ha project, mainly comprised of villas, is thought to be the largest property project in the province.

The Hung Thinh Corp plans to begin sale of its 96ha project in Binh Duong province’s Di An city in the third quarter.

It will have 3,000 housing, 12 officetel and 53 shophouse units.

 

According to experts, the real estate market is set to undergo a rejuvenation process as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and awaits a new growth cycle.

It would be a difficult time for weak companies, but for those with deep pockets and professionalism, the pandemic would only pose short-term problems but could end up creating new opportunities, they said.

Tran Le Thanh Hien, chairman of the Danh Viet Group, said the difficulties of the real estate market are temporary and in the long term has significant potential for development.

It is time for property companies to expand their land ownership, especially those with strong finances.

Novaland Group now has 5,000ha of land with a portfolio of more than 40 real estate projects in HCM City and neighbouring provinces over the next few years.

Nguyen Van Hau, general director of Asian Holding, said property firms must improve their resilience and flexibility to cope with market shocks.

Although there are difficulties, the market shows positive signs, he said.

Experts said if the disease situation remains under control, the market would become active again in the last two quarters with the introduction of large new projects and diverse products that meet customers’ needs./.

IFRS adoption roadmap raises challenges to property businesses

IFRS adoption roadmap raises challenges to property businesses

The recent Ministry of Finance (MoF) ruling to adopt IFRS will send ripples across real estate businesses, especially those with extensive asset portfolios.

FDI is important for VN's real estate market recovery

FDI is important for VN's real estate market recovery

Foreign direct investment (FDI), which will help the economy recover after Covid-19, is also a driving force for the recovery of the real estate market.

 
 

.
Tra fish industry strives to win over domestic consumers
Tra fish industry strives to win over domestic consumers
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

An event took place in Hanoi on June 9 to help promote the domestic consumption of tra fish products, a major foreign currency earner that has been hit hard by impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vietnam-Japan online trade exchange conference to be held on June 30
Vietnam-Japan online trade exchange conference to be held on June 30
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

An online trade exchange conference on consumer goods between Vietnam and Japan will be held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on June 30 to help domestic producers gain broader access to the Japanese market.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 10
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 10
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

PM okays new industrial park project in Binh Phuoc

Capitalising on EVFTA sure to be a challenge
Capitalising on EVFTA sure to be a challenge
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to provide a host of opportunities to Vietnamese enterprises to bolster their exports, but they must also meet strict requirements in order to fully capitalise on the deal, insiders have said.

Smaller firms to land on tax cushion
Smaller firms to land on tax cushion
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Over 700,000 micro- and small-sized enterprises in Vietnam could receive a hefty reduction in corporate income tax payable this year, while more than one million individual taxpayers could be beneficiaries of personal income tax deductions.

E-commerce top players shrink to three
E-commerce top players shrink to three
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The e-commerce market is expected to witness competition between Tiki-Sendo, Shopee and Lazada, after Tiki and Sendo join under the same roof, slated for this year.

Vietnam’s wind sector to see growing opportunities
Vietnam’s wind sector to see growing opportunities
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Experts forecast Vietnam’s wind power sector would further grow in line with the Government’s stronger regulatory support announced recently and rising investor interest, which has strengthened the project pipeline.

More Vietnamese use livestream, says e-commerce company
More Vietnamese use livestream, says e-commerce company
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnamese consumers, across ages, are tending to use livestream as a way to connect with sellers and gather information about products while shopping from home, e-commerce giant Shopee said in a report.

Vietnam’s pathway to accessing new overseas investment flows
Vietnam’s pathway to accessing new overseas investment flows
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam is generally regarded as having great prospects to seize overseas investment flows moving away from China.

Tax relief stimulus may inflate Vietnam's fiscal deficit in 2020: Fitch
Tax relief stimulus may inflate Vietnam's fiscal deficit in 2020: Fitch
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Fitch Solutions’ deficit forecast is wider than the Ministry of Finance’s 5.0-5.1% deficit estimate.

Finance ministry wants to cut 30 per cent of environment protection tax on jet fuel
Finance ministry wants to cut 30 per cent of environment protection tax on jet fuel
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed to cut environmental protection tax on jet fuel by 30 per cent, from VND3,000 to VND2,100 per litre.

Vietnam’s ratification of EVFTA makes international headlines
Vietnam’s ratification of EVFTA makes international headlines
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Major newspapers of German and Austria ran articles on June 8 highlighting the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)’s ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) during its ongoing ninth session.

Ha Tinh approves $695 million wind power plant
Ha Tinh approves $695 million wind power plant
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The People's Committee of the central province of Ha Tinh has approved a wind power project with a total investment of VND16.2 trillion (US$695.3 million).

Ample space for boosting exports of processed agricultural products
Ample space for boosting exports of processed agricultural products
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam exported 166 million USD worth of processed agricultural products in the first quarter of 2020, up 33 percent year-on-year, statistics reveal.

CJ CGV divest from subsidiary in Vietnam
CJ CGV divest from subsidiary in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Korean movie theaters giant, CJ CGV will divest 25% stake in its real estate investment arm in Vietnam namely CJ Vietnam Co., to improve its finance structure, which has been impacted by the break out of COVID-19 pandemic

VN banks upbeat about charter capital hike in 2020
VN banks upbeat about charter capital hike in 2020
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Banks, especially State-owned banks, are expected to increase their capital significantly this year as they are allowed to retain profits or pay dividend in shares instead of cash as previously.

Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts
Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Experts have suggested Vietnamese enterprises improve product quality standards to overcome barriers imposed by the fastidious yet promising EU market, thus optimising the advantages to be generated from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Private equity funds still interested in Vietnam
Private equity funds still interested in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Despite the Covid-19 crisis, more private equity funds have been seeking ways to enter Vietnam as investors see bright prospects in the long term.

UK to start post-Brexit trade talks with Japan
UK to start post-Brexit trade talks with Japan
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Britain is embarking on negotiations over trade deals with countries around the world including the US.

Major French video game company opens office in Da Nang
Major French video game company opens office in Da Nang
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

France’s Ubisoft, one of the four largest video game companies in the world, officially opened an office in the central city of Da Nang on June 8.

