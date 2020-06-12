Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Propzy receives $25 million investment

 
 
15/06/2020    15:59 GMT+7

Real estate technology platform Propzy has completed a US$25 million Series A funding round from two investors – Gaw Capital and SoftBank Ventures Asia.

Propzy, a real estate trading platform, was founded in 2016. — Photo Propzy

The funds will be used for developing new products, simplifying transactions and logistics to streamline the entire real estate lifecycle, such as trading, renting and managing landed houses and apartments, said John Le, founder and CEO of Propzy.

This capital will also be used to finance real estate credit, expand rental services by taking advantage of the business model on the existing platform.

Founded in 2016, Propzy is a real estate trading platform, providing services of buying, selling, renting, managing houses and giving financial advice and legal assistance.

 

Previously, investors in Propzy in the previous rounds included Next Billion Ventures, RHL Ventures Breeze, FEBE Ventures, RSquare and Insignia.

A report from JLL Viet Nam said that the prospects for proptech in the country were positive due to its young demographic, tech savvy population, available funding and incentives for technological start-ups.

In Viet Nam, the development of proptech is more prominent in the active market segments of residential and office. These two sectors witness high levels of interest from both developers and buyers and are served by more than 50 per cent of proptech players in the market. — VNS

 
 

Other News

Vietnamese Government to develop policies to promote key economic regions
Vietnamese Government to develop policies to promote key economic regions
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked relevant ministries and localities to create policies for the development of key economic regions to drive post-pandemic economic growth.

Vietnam considers specific investment incentives to attract FDI
Vietnam considers specific investment incentives to attract FDI
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Under the draft law, financial incentives would be given in three fields – corporate income tax, import/export tax; finance and land; and accelerated depreciation.

Vietnamese Govt to keep pushing for cashless payment
Vietnamese Govt to keep pushing for cashless payment
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Non-cash payments have increased sharply in recent time in Viet Nam, but more efforts are needed to increase their rate, experts said.

Vietnamese stocks to struggle with increased caution
Vietnamese stocks to struggle with increased caution
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese stock market is forecast to struggle this week with rising caution among investors as they wait for the market to reach its balance point.

Most Southeast Asian economies to fall into recession, rebound in 2021: report
Most Southeast Asian economies to fall into recession, rebound in 2021: report
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam will emerge from the pandemic the least affected of all countries in Southeast Asia, though it is not immune to the sharp slowdown in trade flows, 

Imex Pan Pacific Group wins bid for VND6.83-trillion project on Phu Quoc
Imex Pan Pacific Group wins bid for VND6.83-trillion project on Phu Quoc
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Billionaire Johnathan Hanh Nguyen’s Imex Pan Pacific Group has won the bid to invest in a VND6.83 trillion (US$293 million) duty-free zone on Phu Quoc Island off the coast of Kien Giang Province, Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper reported.

Vietnam's veggie, fruit exports exceed US$1.5 billion in H1
Vietnam's veggie, fruit exports exceed US$1.5 billion in H1
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Exports of vegetable and fruits fetched more than 1.5 billion USD in the first six months of the year, a year-on-year decline of 14.5 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Programme to foster international market links for Vietnamese businesses unveiled
Programme to foster international market links for Vietnamese businesses unveiled
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnamese enterprises looking for new technologies or to promote their products internationally markets are encouraged to participate in the VCIC CONNECT Programme.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 15
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 15
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Billionaire Johnathan Hanh Nguyen wants to invest in Bac Van Phong

Vietnam to encourage construction of cheap apartments
Vietnam to encourage construction of cheap apartments
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The State of Vietnam will employ policies to encourage the development of cheap commercial houses to remove difficulties for the real estate market and enterprises due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More investors join Vietnamese stock market, cash flows in
More investors join Vietnamese stock market, cash flows in
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

As many as 102,000 trading accounts opened in the last months, showing the attractiveness of the stock market.

Vietnam's resort property market to remain stagnant in H2
Vietnam's resort property market to remain stagnant in H2
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The luxury resort real estate business is expected to continue sliding in the coming months because the number of foreign travelers to Vietnam has yet to recover.

Vietnamese big firms adjust business plans because of Covid-19
Vietnamese big firms adjust business plans because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Under pressure from investors, annual business plans are rarely changed at large enterprises. But things may be different this year.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 14
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 14
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

SBV eyes tightening non-bank credit in corporate bonds, property

Vietnam's automobile market sees 62 percent surge after social distancing
Vietnam's automobile market sees 62 percent surge after social distancing
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The sales of automobile surged 62 percent month-on-month in May following the end of social distancing measures, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA).

PV Power to build four new LNG-fired plants
PV Power to build four new LNG-fired plants
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), has completed plans for the construction of four liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired power plants.

Vietnam gears up to export cars
Vietnam gears up to export cars
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnamese manufacturers are taking steps to become the ‘new Detroit of Asia’.

Employee recruitment in Vietnam to pick up strongly post-COVID
Employee recruitment in Vietnam to pick up strongly post-COVID
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Worker demand is expected to soar after COVID-19. Businesses will expand recruitment activities as they need workers to revive production and grab opportunities from investors' relocation moves.

Banking transactions, mobile payments grow sharply in Vietnam in first four months
Banking transactions, mobile payments grow sharply in Vietnam in first four months
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Non-cash payments continue to boom in Vietnam this year as the country has seen a surge in banking transactions and mobile payments in the first four months of the year, according to an official from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Earnings key for Vietnamese firms to enjoy tax cut: deputies
Earnings key for Vietnamese firms to enjoy tax cut: deputies
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The new proposal on tax cuts for local firms should focus on changes of earnings, not personnel, so it benefits the worst-hit companies during COVID-19, National Assembly (NA) deputies said on Thursday.

More News
