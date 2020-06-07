Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/06/2020 18:56:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Prospects for those with good grip on rule of origin

 
 
08/06/2020    17:42 GMT+7

The enforcement of the landmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement can become reality within the next few months, ushering in multiple benefits for both sides.

Phan Van Chinh, director general of the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, scrutinises one of the essential legal requirements about rules of origin of export products, promising to benefit local businesses from its enormous incentives after the deal comes into effect.

prospects for those with good grip on rule of origin
Phan Van Chinh, director general of the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade

Could you clarify the rules of origin (ROO) under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) compared to others with Vietnam’s engagement?

The ROO within the EVFTA is not a new concept to Vietnamese firms as it has been built up and negotiated by leveraging the ROO principle in the General System of Preferences (GSP) that has been in place for many years now. Until now, many local firms have become beneficiaries of the GSP system when exporting products to EU. However, compared to other FTAs, the ROO under the EVFTA features new points, both in the way the criteria are explained, as well as in associated regulations. For instance, several export items such as textiles are liable to use material from certain countries who are not members of the agreement. Albeit not absolutely new, the ROO under EVFTA is fairly complex. Therefore, to effectively avail of the opportunities from the deal, local businesses should be well prepared for the execution once the EVFTA comes into force.

Would you briefly describe some particular ROO requirements applicable to Vietnam’s major exports into the EU?

For seafood products, the ROO will be applied to raw and processed seafood which shall be wholly obtained (WO), meaning that the seafood needs to be raised in EVFTA member countries. The WO rule for seafood under EVFTA is deemed as more flexible compared to the GSP.

Regarding textile items, the “yard-forward” principle is used for exporting textile products to EU countries, meaning that the fabric must be produced in Vietnam or any EU member country. Simultaneously, the products also need to meet specific requirements on processing stated in the agreement. The EVFTA, however, allows using 10 per cent of the weight of yarns or fibres and 8 per cent of the value of material of other sources in the production process.

Meanwhile, footwear products can use materials from outside sources, except some attached parts for shoes. The requirement is deemed stricter than in several other FTAs but not new to the footwear industry.

 

Is there any difference in the mechanism of setting the ROO under the EVFTA compared to other FTAs?

The mechanism in setting the ROO is happening between government agencies and it takes 10 months for the relevant agencies to join efforts in setting the ROO. In the case of an importing country continually detecting fraudulent acts related to the ROO, or the exporting country lacks co-operation, not allowing the importing country to verify the ROO at the production site, the two sides must discuss rectification measures.

If after 30 days both parties fail to reach a consensus, the case shall be submitted to the Committee for the EVFTA Implementation. The importer shall take measures temporarily such as ceasing the incentive if no remedy could be reached after 60 days.

What businesses should best avail of the incentives right after the EVFTA’s enforcement?

As the ROO under the EVFTA mandates a large involvement of material sources within the FTA’s area like in the case of seafood and footwear, local businesses need to bolster their production, processing, and sourcing capacity within the region or develop domestic sources. In the meantime, Vietnamese businesses must take the initiative in communicating about the ROO and how to implement it after the EVFTA comes into effect.

In addition, businesses should be proactive in promoting trade activities with the engagement of EU partners in the quest for new partners and material sources, thereby expanding the supply chain in the region as well as advancing further into EU markets. VIR

VN lawmakers ratifies Vietnam-EU FTA

VN lawmakers ratifies Vietnam-EU FTA

Lawmakers voted on a resolution ratifying the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) during the June 8 session of the nine session of the 14th National Assembly.

How the EVFTA and EVIPA will help Vietnam lure investment

How the EVFTA and EVIPA will help Vietnam lure investment

The approval by the Vietnamese National Assembly of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) is a historic achievement. 

 
 

Other News

.
Nation buckles up for export bumps
Nation buckles up for export bumps
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Though Vietnam’s exports began to recover in May, the outlook for 2020 remains in doubt as a series of its major trade partners are bogged down in difficulties affecting their internal demand for goods.

EuroCham welcomes ratification of EVFTA and EVIPA
EuroCham welcomes ratification of EVFTA and EVIPA
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

EuroCham welcomes the news that the National Assembly of Vietnam has ratified the European Union–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and approved the European Union–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), 

Did billionaire Vuong foresee Vietnam joining Quad Plus?
Did billionaire Vuong foresee Vietnam joining Quad Plus?
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Covid-19 has forced manufacturers to consider restructuring the value chain, according to Sunny Hoang Hoa from Savills HCM City. Vietnam is expected to benefit from the trend.

Opportunities still exist but market will struggle to make big advance
Opportunities still exist but market will struggle to make big advance
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese stock market may continue to maintain growth this month but momentum will be weaker than it was in May, according to brokerages.

Failed projects to receive no more cash: Deputy PM
Failed projects to receive no more cash: Deputy PM
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The State will not pump more money into 12 failing mega-projects under the management of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), said Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh in a recent meeting with high-ranking officials in Hanoi.

Reforms needed to attract foreign portfolio investment: fund manager
Reforms needed to attract foreign portfolio investment: fund manager
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs effective changes and reforms to attract more foreign portfolio investment, Andy Ho, chief investment officer of investment fund VinaCapital, has said.

Local banks expect credit growth extension
Local banks expect credit growth extension
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Many commercial banks are proposing the central bank to extend credit growth limits as they have nearly reached the allowed threshold.

VN logistics industry seeks to utilise opportunities from EVFTA
VN logistics industry seeks to utilise opportunities from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The enforcement of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will promote export-import activities, thus bringing direct benefits to the country's logistics industry, experts have said.

Chinese found counterfeiting Vietnamese origin for woodwork exports
Chinese found counterfeiting Vietnamese origin for woodwork exports
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Many Chinese wooden furniture manufacturers have been found setting up foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) in Vietnam to ‘fabricate’ Vietnamese origin for their exports to the US.

Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19
Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19
VIDEOicon  8 giờ trước 

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vietnam’s production is clearly evident in each specific industry. 

E-commerce a positive for retail sector
E-commerce a positive for retail sector
VIDEOicon  8 giờ trước 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail market in Vietnam in the first quarter of this year still recorded positive results from e-commerce, online shopping and delivery services.

Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
VIDEOicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s beer market would have great changes in 2020 as the country has always been a potential market for domestic and foreign beer enterprises.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 8
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 8
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnamese economy bounces back in May: WB

Vietnam’s agriculture to be world’s top 15 most developed
Vietnam’s agriculture to be world’s top 15 most developed
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam will strive to be among the world’s top 15 most developed countries in agriculture by 2030 with agricultural processing to rank in the world’s top 10.

Thai fruits flood domestic market despite harvesting time in Vietnam
Thai fruits flood domestic market despite harvesting time in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnamese farmers are harvesting mangosteen, rambutan and pineapple, but a large amount of these fruits are still being imported from Thailand.

Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars to decline
Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars to decline
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Government’s decision to offer a zero-import tax rate on automobile components opens significant opportunities for the local industry to lower prices, enhance competitiveness and promote consumption.

Australian firms in ASEAN consider Vietnam favourable destination
Australian firms in ASEAN consider Vietnam favourable destination
BUSINESSicon  07/06/2020 

The rise of Vietnam has been highlighted in a recent survey of the Australian Chamber of Commerce (AustCham), as Vietnam is now considered the most favourable place to expand business, 

Vietnam to allow EU credit institutions to hold 49% shares at two banks
Vietnam to allow EU credit institutions to hold 49% shares at two banks
BUSINESSicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam is committed to allowing credit institutions of the European Union (EU) to hold up to 49% shares at two joint stock commercial banks in Vietnam when the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect.

Credit grows modestly at 1.96% in Jan-May
Credit grows modestly at 1.96% in Jan-May
BUSINESSicon  07/06/2020 

As of May 29, Vietnam’s credit growth was only 1.96% compared with late 2019 under impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Credit Department announced at a press conference held by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Friday.

“Old normalcy” remains far distant
“Old normalcy” remains far distant
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s air carriers expect their business opportunities to be gradually better again as of the beginning of this year’s third quarter.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 