Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/11/2020 13:34:33 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Public investment, exports to ensure Vietnam 2020 GDP growth at 2.5%: Expert

10/11/2020    13:29 GMT+7

Domestic production and exports are key driving forces for Vietnam’s economy this year, state an expert.

Public investment, exports to ensure Vietnam 2020 GDP growth at 2.5%: Expert
Economist Nguyen Xuan Thanh. Photo: Quy Hoa/Nhip Cau Dau Tu

Vietnam GDP growth in 2020 is set to reach 2.5%, thanks to strong growth in public investment and exports that offset declines in foreign investment and domestic consumption, according to economist Nguyen Xuan Thanh, a lecturer from Fulbright University of Vietnam. 

Domestic production and exports are key driving forces for Vietnam’s economy this year, stated Mr. Thanh at an investment conference held by the Nhip Cau Dau Tu (BusinessReview) magazine last week.

From a regional perspective, countries that are relying on services for growth would continue to struggle amid the Covid-19 pandemic, while Vietnam with a focus on production is on the recovery track, he noted.

In September, the manufacturing and processing sector expanded by 4.6% month-on-month, resulting in an average growth rate of 3.8% in the first nine months this year. Strong growth was recorded in the sector of domestic production and basic necessities, including pharmacy, paper, chemical, construction material, while textile, footwear, automobile, food and beverage, among others, declined.

Sharing the same view, General Director of Deloitte Vietnam Pham Van Thinh said production would remain the driving force for growth and investment capital in 2021.

Although Vietnam’s economic expansion in the first nine months of 2020 recorded a 10-year low of 2.12%, the country is among a handful of economies that have delivered positive economic growth.

At present, both domestic and international institutions are expecting Vietnam’s economic growth at around 1.8 – 3% for this year, and then rebound to 6–8% next year. 

 

FDI key for Vietnam GDP growth in 2021

In his own prediction, Mr. Thanh said Vietnam’s economy could expand by 6.9% in 2021, in which foreign direct investment (FDI) would play a pillar for such growth, adding many projects suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic would be resumed next year and serve as a boost to the economy.

Specifically, this includes merger and acquisition (M&A) projects, existing ones that are bound to resume, and a shift of the current investment capital.

Meanwhile, Mr. Thanh anticipated a positive outlook for manufacturing and processing with the enactment of the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and recovery in exports to major markets in Asia, including South Korea, Japan and China, among others. Hanoitimes 

Ngoc Thuy

VEPR downgrades Vietnam's GDP growth forecast in 2020

VEPR downgrades Vietnam's GDP growth forecast in 2020

The Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) estimated local GDP growth for this year at between 2.6 per cent and 2.8 per cent at a workshop yesterday in Hanoi, lower than the 3.8 per cent it forecast in July.

IMF trims Vietnam GDP growth forecast to 1.6% in 2020

IMF trims Vietnam GDP growth forecast to 1.6% in 2020

The country would remain the only one with positive growth among five major economies in ASEAN, and its economic growth would rebound to 6.7% in 2021.

 
 

Other News

.
Pandemic weighs on budget
Pandemic weighs on budget
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to weigh on socio-economic development and State budget in 2021 and the years that follow, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung said.

Local tyre producers suffer small impact from US tariff
Local tyre producers suffer small impact from US tariff
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Local companies do not have to worry about a preliminary anti-subsidy tariff imposed by the US Department of Commerce on car and truck tyres from Vietnam, executives told local media.

Gov’t Inspectorate proposes PM stop licensing new condotel projects
Gov’t Inspectorate proposes PM stop licensing new condotel projects
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

As many localities have granted licenses to a series of condotel projects that may pose high risks of disputes and lawsuits, the Government Inspectorate has proposed the prime minister stop licensing these new projects.

60 percent of online orders in Vietnam made on social networks
60 percent of online orders in Vietnam made on social networks
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnamese people are shopping on social networks more than on e-commerce websites. The payment methods for goods exchanged on the social networks, however, remains very ‘primitive’.

Real estate investors from HCM City look to Hanoi
Real estate investors from HCM City look to Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Legal transparency is believed to be one of Hanoi's strengths.

Shares to expand growth this week, less affected by election than predicted
Shares to expand growth this week, less affected by election than predicted
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnamese shares are forecast to move positively this week, less affected by the US presidential election than initially assumed.

Billions of dollars flow to Vietnam through M&amp;As
Billions of dollars flow to Vietnam through M&As
FEATUREicon  3 giờ trước 

Analysts say a series of large M&A deals will be made in 2021.

Businesses diversify products to enter EU market
Businesses diversify products to enter EU market
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Plenty of local firms have weathered the COVID-19 crisis by selecting niche markets and diversify products to enhance their competitiveness and gain access to the EU market.

VN firms need to meet foreign firms’ requirements to enter global supply chains
VN firms need to meet foreign firms’ requirements to enter global supply chains
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnamese companies need to meet the requirements of foreign firms if they want to participate in global supply chains from mid-2021 when the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to be under control, experts said.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 9
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 9
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City rise despite pandemic

Unstableness of domestic sugar industry
Unstableness of domestic sugar industry
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta have started to harvest raw material sugarcane from the beginning of October. However, up to now, the remaining three factories in the region have not operated yet.

Amended regulations on cap on loan interest deductions cause concern
Amended regulations on cap on loan interest deductions cause concern
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The new decree, according to experts, has yet to fully solve the inadequacies of the old regulation on the loan interest deductibility cap.

Batch of deals propels LNG-to-power projects
Batch of deals propels LNG-to-power projects
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

The signing of a series of agreements to develop billion-dollar liquefied natural gas-to-power projects is expected to create a “big bang” and improve the ranking of US investment in Vietnam.

Emerging after one decade of hiding, tycoon gets a shock
Emerging after one decade of hiding, tycoon gets a shock
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The enterprise of Dang Thanh Tam, who was once the richest businessman in Vietnam, has reported bad news as it did nearly a decade ago.

Land rental rise in industrial property
Land rental rise in industrial property
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

The increasing demand and the drying up of land banks in industrial zones has bumped up rental prices in first-tier property markets in Vietnam.

Vietnam benchmark VN-Index set to go sideways in November
Vietnam benchmark VN-Index set to go sideways in November
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

The VN-Index edged up 2% month-on-month in October to finish at 925.47 and was among the best-performers in the world.

Black credit with interest rates of up to 1,400% per annum bleed borrowers dry
Black credit with interest rates of up to 1,400% per annum bleed borrowers dry
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

It is now easier than ever to borrow money through apps, but paying back the debts can be difficult since interest rates can be 700-1,400 percent per annum.

Vietnam household spending predicted to surge over 9% in 2021
Vietnam household spending predicted to surge over 9% in 2021
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

The rate is even higher than the 7.1% year-on-year growth from a pre-Covid-19 environment in 2019.

M&amp;A market in 2021 sees impetus
M&A market in 2021 sees impetus
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

The M&A market is forecast to see big changes since January 1, 2021 as the pandemic-induced slowdown wanes and the policy framework is radically improved.

Pandemic weighs on budget
Pandemic weighs on budget
BUSINESSicon  08/11/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to weigh on socio-economic development and State budget in 2021 and the years that follow, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung said.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 