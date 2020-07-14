Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/07/2020 16:03:56 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Public investment to foster VN's growth, heat up local stock market

16/07/2020    16:00 GMT+7

Public investment is expected to be one of the major driving forces for economic development in the second half of the year. Securities investors have been advised to buy building-material manufacturing shares.

Economists have pointed out that public investment has become a major engine for economic growth as other driving forces have been weakened because of Covid-19.

Public investment to foster VN's growth, heat up local stock market



VNDirect Securities cited a report as showing that the disbursement of public investment in the first six months of the year increased by 19.2 percent compared with the same period last year, reaching VND154.4 trillion, or 33.1 percent of the yearly disbursement plan.

On June 19, the National Assembly approved the change of the investment form of the three component projects belonging to the North-South Expressway project. The three projects will be executed under the mode of public investment instead of PPP (private public partnership) as initially planned.

On June 19, the National Assembly approved the change of the investment form of the three component projects belonging to the North-South Expressway project. The three projects will be executed under the mode of public investment instead of PPP (private public partnership) as initially planned.

The component projects, namely the Mai Son – Highway No 45, Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet – Dau Giay, are expected to kick off in Q3.

 

VNDirect Securities believes that the building material production industry will be the center of public investment news in the second half of 2020.

In one basic scenario, VNDirect estimates that 25 percent of public investment capital would be disbursed for the My Thuan – Can Tho Highway and six component projects of the North-South Expressway project, including the three mentioned, in 2020.

It is estimated that VND6.4 trillion worth of asphalt, VND5.5 trillion worth of structural steel and VND2.7 trillion worth of cement would be needed this year for construction of the projects.

To fully implement the projects, the total expenditures on asphalt, structural steel and cement would be VND25.7 trillion, VND22 trillion and VND11 trillion.

VNDirect Securities has advised investors to invest in shares of construction and building material companies, including Hoa Phat Group (HPG, HCM City Stock Exchange – HOSE) and Petrolimex Petrochemical Corporation JSC (PLC, Hanoi Stock Exchange - HNX).

HPG is one of the good shares because Hoa Phat has been maintaining a high growth. The sales of structural steel of Hoa Phat increased by 8.7 percent in the first five months of the year.

More than 1.2 million tons of steel were sold during that time, which helped the company’s market share rise to 30.8 percent from 26.1 percent in 2019.

The sales of ingot steel was a highlight, with 643, 000 tons sold in the first five months (Hoa Phat did not sell the product the same period last year). More than 596,000 tons of ingot steel were exported, mostly to China (53 percent), the world’s leading steel exporter. 

Thanh Lich

Real estate firms with the largest capitalization value in stock market

Real estate firms with the largest capitalization value in stock market

There are many listed real estate firms with capitalization value of up to trillions or hundreds of trillions of dong.

Is there a new wave of bank shares landing in VN stock market?

Is there a new wave of bank shares landing in VN stock market?

Commercial banks have six months to fulfill procedures to list their shares on the bourse, as requested by the Prime Minister.

 
 

Other News

.
Over 20 firms have market cap of over US$1 billion each
Over 20 firms have market cap of over US$1 billion each
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

After 20 years of operations, the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HOSE) has seen as many as 23 firms with a market capitalization of over US$1 billion each, 

Many coastal hotels in Danang offered for sale after pandemic
Many coastal hotels in Danang offered for sale after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Many coastal hotels in the central city of Danang have been put on sale after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnam receives first coal batch imported from the US
Vietnam receives first coal batch imported from the US
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Northern Coal Trading Joint Stock Company, a member of the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corporation (Vinacomin), has received the first batch of more than 21,700 tonnes of coal imported from the US.

Oxford Economics forecast Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2.3 percent in 2020
Oxford Economics forecast Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2.3 percent in 2020
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s effective containment of COVID-19 should allow it to make a quicker rebound than most other economies in the region and its GDP growth can be around 2.3% this year, Sian Fenner, an economist from Oxford Economics wrote in a July 14 report.

Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year: McKinsey
Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year: McKinsey
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year although the pandemic threw a spanner in the works for the country’s thriving economic growth story, McKinsey & Company said in report published on Consultancy.asia.

Multinational groups to relocate production to Vietnam
Multinational groups to relocate production to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s (MOIT) report on industrial production and trade activities in H1 showed that Vietnam’s great achievements in containing the epidemic were highly appreciated by the international community.

EU announces quotas for Vietnamese farm produce
EU announces quotas for Vietnamese farm produce
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The European Commission (EC) on July 15 announced quotas for several Vietnamese agricultural products and rice in line with the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 16
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 16
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Foreign businesses proposed joining petroleum products trading

M&amp;A deals anticipated to flourish in Vietnam post-Covid-19
M&A deals anticipated to flourish in Vietnam post-Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The appetite for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities in Vietnam has not been dampened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of millions of USD poured into startups despite Covid-19
Hundreds of millions of USD poured into startups despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Contrary to all predictions, Vietnam’s startups continue to receiving investment capital, though Covid-19 has caused investors to become more cautious.

Be wary of deals related to Chinese investors: experts
Be wary of deals related to Chinese investors: experts
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The State needs to be wary of new business registration applicants and M&A deals related to Chinese investors, Bui Ngoc Son from the Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP) has said.

Vietnam to benefit most from global apparel manufacturing diversification
Vietnam to benefit most from global apparel manufacturing diversification
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam would remain a prime candidate for gains over the near term, according to Fitch Solutions.

LG, Foxconn join major global tech firms to shift production to Vietnam
LG, Foxconn join major global tech firms to shift production to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

With a growing number of multinationals looking to set a foothold in Vietnam, the country is having a great opportunity from a new wave of foreign investment, according to the trade ministry.

Vietnam's foreign borrowings jump 1.6-fold to US$533 million in H1
Vietnam's foreign borrowings jump 1.6-fold to US$533 million in H1
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The government is looking at loans and government bonds, among others, to meet growing demand of state expenditure.

Vietnam rises in global real estate transparency index: JLL
Vietnam rises in global real estate transparency index: JLL
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have contributed to the country's higher rank in the 2020 index.

Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia for M&amp;A transactions
Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia for M&A transactions
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The country has risen to the second place in terms of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions with total domestic investment of US$872 million, the majority of which was driven by US$651 million worth of investment from Vinhomes, 

Vietnam trade surplus on track to beat 2019's all-time high
Vietnam trade surplus on track to beat 2019's all-time high
BUSINESSicon  15/07/2020 

Vietnam’s exports to key markets such as the US and EU sharply rebounded across many sectors.

VN Trade Ministry rescues 58 containers of pepper stuck in Nepal
VN Trade Ministry rescues 58 containers of pepper stuck in Nepal
BUSINESSicon  15/07/2020 

Upon receiving information regarding 58 containers stuck in Nepal and India, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh signed a letter to the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supplies of Nepal to request support for Vietnamese businesses.

Banks do well in first half but difficulties lie ahead for the year
Banks do well in first half but difficulties lie ahead for the year
BUSINESSicon  15/07/2020 

Despite a worldwide economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the banking sector has still enjoyed a good first half of the year and are on course to meet targets.

Liquidity abundant, banks given larger room for credit
Liquidity abundant, banks given larger room for credit
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

State Bank Vietnam (SBV) Governor Le Minh Hung said at a conference on reviewing socio-economic development in the first half of the year that SBV has adjusted the 2020 credit growth rate limits of some banks.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 