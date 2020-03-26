Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Rapid growth forecast for solar rooftop energy industry

 
 
27/03/2020    12:30 GMT+7

Technological advances, preferential credit policies and pricing incentives have set the stage for solar rooftop energy to become the next big thing in clean energy in Vietnam, according to industry insiders.

Rapid growth forecast for solar rooftop energy industry hinh anh 1

Solar panels installed on the roof of a seafood processing factory in the Mekong Delta. (Photo: evn.vn)

As the number of solar farms surged in 2018-2019, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has suspended the issuance of new licences for solar farms. This, however, does not cover solar rooftop projects, which still enjoy a purchasing price of 8.39 US cents per kWh. The price point, despite having been scaled down from a previous of 9.35 US cent per kWh, was still largely considered as profitable by investors.

Several preferential policies by the State have also been implemented to shorten the return of investment period to no more than 5-7 years compared to 10-12 years previously, industry insiders have said.

In addition, strides have been made in battery technology that has allowed the production of greater capacity units at lower costs. As solar rooftop technology becomes increasingly economically viable, individual households and real estate developers have shown more interest in getting involved. Meanwhile, large-scale installations in industrial zones now boast even greater potential to cut costs.

According to the HCM City-based export-processing zone Hepza Business Association (HBA), more than 1,000 factories located in the city’s numerous industrial zones have signed up to develop solar rooftop energy with BCG Energy, a subsidiary of Bamboo Capital Group.

The association said during 2020-24, it will develop up to 300MWp through solar rooftop projects to bring it to 1000MWp and cut carbon emissions by 23 million tonnes.

Last week, SkyX Solar, a subsidiary of VinaCapital, and HCM City-based telecommunications firm Saigontel formed a joint venture to develop a solar rooftop project with a combined capacity of 50MWp in 10 industrial zones in Vietnam’s central and southern regions.

 

Likewise, real estate developers have wasted no time hopping on the wagon. Developer Novaland and TTC Energy have signed a partnership, which will power Aqua City’s public utility demand with solar-based energy projects.

TTC Energy’s track record includes solar projects with a combined output of more than 700,000kW in Jamona City and Jamona Golden Silk, which the firm claimed help cut emissions by 232 tonnes per year. TTC Energy has also been working with large supermarket chains including Saigon Co.op, Giga Mall Pham Van Dong, cinema chain Galaxy and tourism park Dam Sen.

Traditionally shunned for high costs and dismal efficiency, solar rooftop projects have seen a second wind as more preferential policies were implemented, said HBA’s chairman Nguyen Van Be.

Be said solar rooftop may hold the answer to the country’s energy shortage in the future and could be key to cutting carbon emissions./.

More than 24,300 rooftop solar projects have been installed this month, with a total capacity of 465.8 megawatt peak (MWp).

More than 1,000 businesses located at processing, industrial and hi-tech parks in Ho Chi Minh City are set to have solar panels installed on their rooftops in the next few years in an effort to promote green development.

 
 

National food reserves are enough to cater for emergency situations, the General Department of State Reserves (GDSR) said on March 26.

Vietnamese exporters have been advised to make preparations so as to stay ready for orders from Europe when the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect and the COVID-19 pandemic is stamped out.

The VN Index has decreased by 156 points, or 17.7 percent, since the beginning of March.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has urged digital companies to develop platforms for online services as COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a pressing need for Vietnam to hasten digital transformation.

Banks of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have strengthened their foothold in Southeast Asia by opening more branches in the rapidly-growing market, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said.

As Vietnamese are now favoring 'contactless purchases' in Covid-19, online sales have increased rapidly.

Dong Nai to speed up site clearance for Long Thanh airport project

The finance ministry's recent cut and exemption of some securities service fees won't urgently help soothe investor nerves over the spread of the COVID-19 and more strong measures are needed to support businesses, analysts have said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far hurt many businesses in the country, except the insurance industry.

2020 is a special year for Vietnam because of the 4.0 industry revolution and Covid-19 outbreak.

There are many problems associated with COVID-19, but one major issue caused by the global pandemic is its virtual destruction of the travel industry.

Thirty-seven commercial banks have confirmed the reduction of fees for fast interbank fund transfers following the move of the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) to halve the switching fees for local banks from Wednesday.

The US dollar on Wednesday depreciated against the Vietnamese dong after the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) sold the greenback on the cheap to stabilise the local foreign exchange market.

Though the unofficial value of the VND has now fallen about 3 percent against the USD, the rate is still a smaller depreciation than that seen by most of Vietnam's regional peers and is expected to stabilise around that level.

Vietnam National Garment and Textile Group (Vinatex) will ask for the Government's permission to export anti-virus products as a measure to overcome difficulties caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in almost all countries and territories worldwide is likely to force automobile manufacturing and assembly firms in Vietnam to scale down operations and even close their factories.

The list of the world's dollar billionaires announced recently by Forbes shows that the number of Vietnamese billionaires has fallen from five to three.

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses but not all categories and retailers will suffer negative impacts,...

The US dollar on March 25 depreciated against the Vietnamese dong after the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) sold the greenback on the cheap to stabilise the local foreign exchange market.

Commercial banks support COVID-19-hit businesses

