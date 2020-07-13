Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Real estate expert proposes policy allowing foreigners to own land

13/07/2020    11:53 GMT+7

A policy allowing foreign individuals and organisations to buy and own houses and construction works in Vietnam will help lure investment and high quality human resources from the outside to the country for national development, 

according to Nguyen Tran Nam, Chairman of the Vietnam Real Estate Association.

A view of the central city of Da Nang 

Nam, who is a former Deputy Minister of Construction, has proposed the building of “Vietnam My Second Home (VNM2H)” policy as part of efforts to promote the property market.

He said that the Government should consider amending the 2013 Land Law to make it easier for land-related procedures, while broadening foreign banks’ loans for low-cost housing projects, and recognizing land use right for foreigners.

Nam also recommended amending the Housing Law and the 2014 Law on Real Estate Business in the direction of increasing the number of apartments that foreign individuals and organisations can own in a building, as well as allowing them to buy and own tourism property in Vietnam.

 

He stressed the need to make legal regulations related to real estate coherent. At the same time, it is necessary to consider the issuance of resident visa for foreigners with the duration equal to the time they own real estate in Vietnam. The transfer of tourism property contracts should be allowed in the same way as the transfer of housing ownership contracts, he said.

Amidst the difficulty of property market and in the context that the Land Law has not been amended, the Government should issue a decree amending and supplementing the decree on the implementation of the 2013 Land Law to deal with public land jammed in real estate projects, Nam proposed.

Nam also urged localities to complete legal procedures for postponed property projects in the fourth quarter of 2020 so as to resume the projects and ensure supply for the market./.VNA

Vietnam considers allowing foreigners to buy tourism property

Vietnam considers allowing foreigners to buy tourism property

The Ministry of Construction (MOC) has asked to amend the 2014 Housing Law and Real Estate Business Law, allowing foreign institutions and individuals to buy tourism properties in Vietnam.

Investing in power projects, foreigners nurture big ambitions

Investing in power projects, foreigners nurture big ambitions

Tens of solar power projects have been bought by foreign investors through M&A deals.  

 
 

.
New immigration law looks to attract investment
New immigration law looks to attract investment
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s new immigration law includes a new type of visa for foreigners who come to Vietnam to conduct activities as part of international agreements Vietnam has signed.

Foreign capital funds find ways to enter Vietnamese retail market
Foreign capital funds find ways to enter Vietnamese retail market
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

With a scale of nearly US$180 billion and an annual two-digit growth rate, the Vietnamese consumer retail market is being squeezed by foreign investors.

HCM City seeks developers for nearly 300 PPP projects
HCM City seeks developers for nearly 300 PPP projects
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

HCM City is expected to reconsider projects under the public-private partnership investment form meant to combat flooding and land subsidence and resettle people living along canals when new regulations for PPP come into effect.

Vietnam initiates anti-dumping investigation on corn syrup
Vietnam initiates anti-dumping investigation on corn syrup
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to initiate an anti-dumping investigation on high-fructose corn syrup originated from China and the Republic of Korea.

Local airlines' punctuality in H1 ranked
Local airlines' punctuality in H1 ranked
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAA) released a report on the operation of flights on time (OTP) as well as delayed and cancelled flights across Vietnam in the first half of the year.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 13
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 13
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s public investment estimated at VND156 trillion in first half

Vehicles providing transport services will have yellow licence plates
Vehicles providing transport services will have yellow licence plates
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

All vehicles providing cargo and passenger transportation services must change from white licence plates to yellow ones with black letters and numbers from August 1, according to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

Capital flow to startups still strong after Covid-19
Capital flow to startups still strong after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

As soon as COVID-19 subsided in Vietnam, startups began to again receive capital.

Water sector draws investment
Water sector draws investment
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The water supply and drainage sector is drawing investment thanks to its high profit margins and good growth potential.

Southern region to face severe electricity shortage
Southern region to face severe electricity shortage
BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

The southern region may face severe electricity shortage starting from 2021, according to the Electricity of Vietnam Group (EVN).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 12
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 12
BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

Israeli businesses keen to import medical supplies from Vietnam

Vietnamese automaker boosts sales of passenger cars to Thailand
Vietnamese automaker boosts sales of passenger cars to Thailand
BUSINESSicon  11/07/2020 

Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO), a leading automaker in Vietnam, has sold 80 Kia Grand Carnival cars to Thailand.

Rice importers try to force prices down, Vietnam needs long-term export plan
Rice importers try to force prices down, Vietnam needs long-term export plan
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Earlier this month, when Mekong Delta’s farmers were harvesting the 2020 summer-autumn crop, rains and storms affected rice quality and caused the market price to fluctuate.

Real estate firms spend trillions of VND to buy land plots
Real estate firms spend trillions of VND to buy land plots
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The real estate market has not recovered well after COVID-19, but property firms are now in a position to buy land plots at reasonable prices.

Businesses in distress, unemployment rate on the rise
Businesses in distress, unemployment rate on the rise
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Thousands of businesses have suspended their operation or filed for dissolution because of Covid-19, causing tens of thousands of workers to become redundant.

Non-life insurers complain as premiums plunge during Covid-19 crisis
Non-life insurers complain as premiums plunge during Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

Flights were canceled, people stayed at home instead of traveling, and import/export activities became stagnant because of the pandemic. As a result, insurers experienced tough days in the first half of the year.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 11
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 11
BUSINESSicon  11/07/2020 

Vietnam's coffee exports up in H1

Vietnam's fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible
Vietnam's fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

The National Advisory Council on Financial and Monetary Policies had a meeting under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 9.

In Vietnam, retailers reap fruit during COVID-19 period
In Vietnam, retailers reap fruit during COVID-19 period
BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

Big C has reported a 67 percent increase in the number of transactions during the Covid-19 period, while Vinmart saw a 30 percent and Co-opmart 16 percent increase.

Plywood exports face trade defence risks in US, RoK
Plywood exports face trade defence risks in US, RoK
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

Vietnam’s plywood exports, despite good growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic, are facing allegations of dumping and evading trade remedies in two largest markets namely the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the US.

