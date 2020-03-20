Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:19:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Real estate firms calls for Government support

 
 
21/03/2020    22:48 GMT+7

The HCMC Real Estate Association has urged the Government to add the property industry to the list of those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and are eligible for a five-month postponement of VAT and land-use fee payments.

Real estate firms calls for Government support hinh anh 1

Illustrative image (Photo: vir.com.vn)

The extension is a key part of a draft Government decree on extending the deadline for tax and land-use fee payments, which is expected to come into effect soon to help businesses cope with difficulties.

HoREA also asked the Government to direct Vietnam Social Security to give property businesses a five-month moratorium for social security premium payments and instruct banks too to offer credit repayment moratoriums and not designate real estate businesses' loans as bad debts due to late payments.

HoREA Chairman Le Hoang Chau said due to the COVID-19 outbreak, businesses are unable to organise events to market, sell, break ground, or inaugurate, which has caused a huge decline in their revenues.

If the draft is approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, there will be three groups of beneficiaries.

 

The first comprises businesses, organisations, individuals and households involved in agricultural, forestry and fisheries production, foodstuff, textile, footwear, rubber, electronics and computers, and automobile (except cars with nine seats or fewer) sectors.

The second comprises the transport (railway, road, waterway, air, warehousing and support activities for transportation), accommodation and catering and tourism, and its supporting sectors.

The third features small and micro enterprises as defined by the Law on Supporting Small and Medium Enterprises.

The Ministry of Finance said payment of around 30.1 trillion VND (1.3 billion USD) would be delayed by five months, and this is not expected to affect this year’s budget since the payments would have to be made before December 31.

Chau said the current slump is also an opportunity for real estate businesses to restructure to become streamlined and efficient, rethink of investment and key products and switch to affordable and social housing products to meet the actual needs of society./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Textile and footwear firms go local to survive pandemic
Textile and footwear firms go local to survive pandemic
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

While most textile and footwear enterprises in Vietnam struggled to find alternative sources of raw materials to maintain production, some with local sources have survived during the COVID-19 pandemic.

US has no plan to suspend import of Vietnamese garment-textiles: ambassador
US has no plan to suspend import of Vietnamese garment-textiles: ambassador
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

The US Government has no plan to suspend the import of Vietnamese garments-textiles, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 21
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 21
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

State Bank approves restructuring plan for Saigon Commercial Bank

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 20
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 20
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

Garment export value hits US$5.3 billion during Jan-Feb

EVFTA expected to create great pressure on domestic logistics firms
EVFTA expected to create great pressure on domestic logistics firms
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

The expected execution of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement in 2020 will create great pressure on Vietnamese logistics businesses, insiders said.

VN digital payment market reshaped because of new rules
VN digital payment market reshaped because of new rules
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

A new payments market will be created with the presence of more players, including commercial banks, fintechs, telcos and foreign investors.

Ministry cuts, exempts fees of 15 securities services to support stock market
Ministry cuts, exempts fees of 15 securities services to support stock market
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has cut the fees of nine securities services and exempted fees for six others as from March 19 as part of efforts to support the stock market amid the negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Private helicopters cost Vietnamese businesses big money
Private helicopters cost Vietnamese businesses big money
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

A source close to Dassault Falcon confirmed that two businessmen with Vietnamese nationality own private helicopters created by the company.

How are Vietnamese businesses managing during the Covid-19 crisis?
How are Vietnamese businesses managing during the Covid-19 crisis?
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

While tourism, transportation and F&B sectors are suffering heavily from Covid-19, the impact on other business fields has been less severe.

Industrial properties in city neighborhoods thriving
Industrial properties in city neighborhoods thriving
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

Industrial real estate is believed to be the only segment which can continue to prosper in the current real estate market.

Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptions
Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptions
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

A number of local firms in supporting industries have been receiving more orders from foreign partners due to the coronavirus outbreak disrupting supply chains in China.

Office-for-lease market welcomes new players
Office-for-lease market welcomes new players
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

Businesses that previously focused on developing housing projects have begun to lease offices

Vietnam jumps 23 places in economic freedom index
Vietnam jumps 23 places in economic freedom index
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam jumped 23 places from last year to reach 58.8 points, ranking 105th place in the economic freedom index this year.

VN aviation and transport sector seeks help with downturn caused by COVID-19
VN aviation and transport sector seeks help with downturn caused by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The aviation and transport sector are facing a range of challenges in the time ahead caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, with many being in need of urgent assistance from the government in order to restore production and business.

Vietnam’s car market cools on Covid-19
Vietnam’s car market cools on Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The domestic car market is gloomy as people are not making purchases despite the sharp price falls.

Visa suspension to cause economic losses
Visa suspension to cause economic losses
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The temporary suspension of visas for foreign arrivals to the country is anticipated to have a significant impact on the Vietnamese economy in general, with the aviation industry being particularly damaged, according to economic insiders.

EU’s border closure yet to affect goods circulation: official
EU’s border closure yet to affect goods circulation: official
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The European Union (EU)’s border closure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has not yet had a significant impact on goods circulation, said an official from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

ECB launches emergency €750bn coronavirus package
ECB launches emergency €750bn coronavirus package
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde: "There are no limits to our commitment to the euro".

CNN: Vietnamese coffee wakes up the world
CNN: Vietnamese coffee wakes up the world
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The US Cable News Network (CNN) published an article on March 17, explaining why the world is waking up to Vietnamese coffee.

Experts optimistic about industrial property prospects
Experts optimistic about industrial property prospects
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

 Experts are optimistic about industrial property development prospects in Vietnam, given the country’s rapid integration and improving investment climate.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 