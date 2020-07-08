Real estate firms with the largest capitalization value in stock market

There are many listed real estate firms with capitalization value of up to trillions or hundreds of trillions of dong.

Real estate shares have a major impact on the VN Index performance with total capitalization value of over VND1,000 trillion, or 23 percent of the market.





Vingroup



With its subsidiaries operating in different market segments, including Vinhomes, Vincom Retail and Vinpearl, Vingroup is the biggest real estate developer in Vietnam.



Vinhomes, with capitalization value of VND251.648 trillion, owns 23 high-end real estate projects with 50,500 apartments, villas and shophouses, including Vinhomes Times City, Vinhomes Royal City, Vinhomes Riverside, Vinhomes Central Park, Vinhomes Marina and Vinhomes West Point.



Vincom Retail, with capitalization value of VND63.170 trillion, manages and runs 79 shopping centers throughout the country with total floor area of 1.6 million square meters, including Vincom Center, Vincom Plaza and Vincom Mega Mall.



Vinpearl owns 33 hotels and resort villas, and four golf courses in Nha Trang, Phu Quoc and Ha Long.



Novaland



In the last 10 years, Novaland has launched more than 40 mid- and high-end projects with three pillars – CBD (central business district) real estate, resort real estate and satellite urban area (Aqua City).

There are many listed real estate firms with capitalization value of up to trillions or hundreds of trillions of dong.

Novaland has implemented 30 CBD projects with total area of 860,421 square meters such as The Grand Manhattan & Soho Residence, Sunrise Riverside, Sunrise City, The Palace Residence, and Lakeview City.



Its resort real estate includes Azerai Can Tho Resort which is operational, and four other projects - NovaHills Mui Ne Resort & Villas, NovaBeach Cam Ranh Resort & Villas, NovaWorld Phan Thiet, and NovaWorld Ho Tram - The Tropicana, which are under execution.



Khang Dien



Over the last 17 years of development, Khang Dien has introduced many high-end housing projects in HCM City, including Lucasta, The Venica, Jamila and Safira in district 9, Verosa Park in the eastern part and Lovera Vista in the western part of the city.



Phat Dat



Established in 2004, Phat Dat is well known as a high-end apartment developer. The EverRich 1, The EverRich Infinity and Millennium are the best known projects of Phat Dat.



In 2017, Phat Dat made a strategic adjustment when developing new urban area projects in potential areas, such as Phat Dat Bau Ca in Quang Ngai province and Nhon Hoi Ecotourism Urban Area in Binh Dinh.



FLC Group



Established in 2001, FLC jumped into the real estate market in 2008 with its first project – FLC Landmark Tower in Hanoi.



After 12 years of development, it developed a series of resorts stretching from the North to the South such as FLC Ha Long, FLC Vinh Phuc, FLC Sam Son, FLC Quang Binh and FLC Quy Nhon.

Kim Chi

Market stagnant, real estate firms struggle Real estate firms have had to struggle to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused the loss of trillions of dong and job losses to 75-80 percent of workers in the field.