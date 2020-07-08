Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Real estate firms with the largest capitalization value in stock market

10/07/2020    16:26 GMT+7

There are many listed real estate firms with capitalization value of up to trillions or hundreds of trillions of dong.

Real estate shares have a major impact on the VN Index performance with total capitalization value of over VND1,000 trillion, or 23 percent of the market.

Vingroup

With its subsidiaries operating in different market segments, including Vinhomes, Vincom Retail and Vinpearl, Vingroup is the biggest real estate developer in Vietnam.

Vinhomes, with capitalization value of VND251.648 trillion, owns 23 high-end real estate projects with 50,500 apartments, villas and shophouses, including Vinhomes Times City, Vinhomes Royal City, Vinhomes Riverside, Vinhomes Central Park, Vinhomes Marina and Vinhomes West Point.

Vincom Retail, with capitalization value of VND63.170 trillion, manages and runs 79 shopping centers throughout the country with total floor area of 1.6 million square meters, including Vincom Center, Vincom Plaza and Vincom Mega Mall.

Vinpearl owns 33 hotels and resort villas, and four golf courses in Nha Trang, Phu Quoc and Ha Long.

Novaland

In the last 10 years, Novaland has launched more than 40 mid- and high-end projects with three pillars – CBD (central business district) real estate, resort real estate and satellite urban area (Aqua City).

Novaland has implemented 30 CBD projects with total area of 860,421 square meters such as The Grand Manhattan & Soho Residence, Sunrise Riverside, Sunrise City, The Palace Residence, and Lakeview City.

 


Its resort real estate includes Azerai Can Tho Resort which is operational, and four other projects - NovaHills Mui Ne Resort & Villas, NovaBeach Cam Ranh Resort & Villas, NovaWorld Phan Thiet, and NovaWorld Ho Tram - The Tropicana, which are under execution.

Khang Dien

Over the last 17 years of development, Khang Dien has introduced many high-end housing projects in HCM City, including Lucasta, The Venica, Jamila and Safira in district 9, Verosa Park in the eastern part and Lovera Vista in the western part of the city.

Phat Dat

Established in 2004, Phat Dat is well known as a high-end apartment developer. The EverRich 1, The EverRich Infinity and Millennium are the best known projects of Phat Dat.

In 2017, Phat Dat made a strategic adjustment when developing new urban area projects in potential areas, such as Phat Dat Bau Ca in Quang Ngai province and Nhon Hoi Ecotourism Urban Area in Binh Dinh.

FLC Group

Established in 2001, FLC jumped into the real estate market in 2008 with its first project – FLC Landmark Tower in Hanoi.

After 12 years of development, it developed a series of resorts stretching from the North to the South such as FLC Ha Long, FLC Vinh Phuc, FLC Sam Son, FLC Quang Binh and FLC Quy Nhon.

Kim Chi 

Real estate firms have had to struggle to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused the loss of trillions of dong and job losses to 75-80 percent of workers in the field.

Many segments of the real estate market are soon expected to benefit from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, which takes effect in August.

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The national electricity plan for the 2011-2020 period with a vision toward 2030 or the seventh electricity plan has failed to meet progress requirements, 

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Fewer orders have been placed during the COVID-19 crisis, so Vietnam’s exporters have had to become more creative, introducing new products to choosy markets to boost sales.

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Having overcome the Covid-19 crisis, pharmacy firms are expected to have greater opportunities to thrive.

BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

National retail sales, service revenues up in June

BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Construction (MOC) has proposed offering preferences to real estate firms that develop low-cost housing with the selling price of no more than VND20 million per square meter.

BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s air cargo market is still being dominated by some giants, especially at the capital’s Noi Bai International Airport, leaving no room for interested private players to join the race.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Iman Pambagyo, Director General of International Trade Negotiations at the Trade Ministry of the Republic of Indonesia and Chief of the RCEP Trade Negotiating Committee of ASEAN, 

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam's shrimp industry expects to increase exports this year end because of a rise in demand, according to the Viet Nam Association Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Newly-licensed large-scale projects which can attract satellite ventures in the supporting industries are expected to reinforce Vietnam’s initial target of almost $40 billion in registered foreign investment capital for the whole year.

BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Based on what Vinamilk, Nestle and Nutifood are currently doing, analysts believe the three big companies will focus on the mid- and low-end market, especially the takeaway food segment.

BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Higher instability may cost Hong Kong the leading position as Asia’s financial center. It could be an opportunity for emerging financial markets. 

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s labour export activities are showing signs of recovery from COVID-19.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Though Vietnam’s agricultural sector will receive attention from the forthcoming EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, it needs to overcome some challenges to enjoy optimum preferential treatment.

BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

Most investment funds in Vietnam’s equity market reported negative growth in net asset value per share (NAVPS) in H1 due to a stock market downturn, resulting from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.

BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

The new launch of condominiums in the second quarter of this year (Q2) nearly tripled that of the previous quarter, showing recovery of sales activities,

BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) has proposed the Government to allow enterprises in industrial zones (IZs) to purchase or lease-purchase social housing units for their workers.

BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

Vietnam’s largest refining and petrochemical firm, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR), asked for tax exemptions to overcome current and future difficulties in the oil industry.

BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

Peer to peer lending (P2P Lending) will become legal in Vietnam after a draft decree on fintech management is compiled.

BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

The Vietnamese electronics industry is anticipated to continue being hit by the challenges brought about by the increasingly complicated hurdles caused by the COVID-19 epidemic during the second half of the year, 

BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

Edward Teather, a senior ASEAN economist from the Union Bank of Swizerland (UBS), has hailed Vietnam as one of the “brightest” spots throughout Asia despite COVID-19 challenges, adding that the national economy now looks poised to rebound.

