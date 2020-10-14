Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/10/2020 17:33:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Realising revised growth ambitions

15/10/2020    17:24 GMT+7

Vietnam’s fourthquarter economic outlook is brighter on the back of a rise in domestic consumption and public investment.

Nguyen Minh Cuong, principal country economist from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), told VIR that the bank may soon revise up its recent forecast for Vietnam’s economic growth this year, citing growing domestic consumption, exports, and public investment.

“A few weeks ago, the ADB forecasted that Vietnam’s economy is expected to grow 1.8 per cent in 2020 and then bounce back to 6.3 per cent in 2021. However, I think that the economy may grow higher, especially in the fourth quarter,” Cuong said. “The most important thing for higher economic growth is that the government must continue controlling the COVID-19 pandemic as well as it has so far.”

1513 p3 realising revised growth ambitions

“When the pandemic is fully under control, it will enable the development of consumption and local demand,” he said. “We are seeing a brighter outlook for the Vietnamese economy, however, and this will continue staying on top of the region this year.”

The economy expanded 2.12 per cent in the first nine months. Though being the lowest rate in 2011-2020, this is considered “the highest in ASEAN where almost all nations suffered from negative growth and in the context that almost all supply chains in the global market have been disrupted,” stated Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Notably, on-year growth strongly bounced back from 0.39 per cent in the second quarter to 2.62 per cent in the third. PM Phuc has set the new target of 2.5-3 per cent economic growth for the year and asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) to devise new growth scenarios until the year’s end.

It is estimated that growth of 1 per cent means nearly 500,000 new jobs created.

According to the MPI, boosting domestic consumption and public investment will be the prime priorities to achieve the new goal.

In the third quarter, the economy’s total retail and consumption service revenue hit over VND1.3 quadrillion ($56.5 billion), up 14.4 per cent compared to the second quarter, and up 4.5 per cent on-year

“Consumers’ confidence has gradually bounced back,” said MPI Minister Nguyen Chi Dung. “Many enterprises have found it difficult to boost exports and then have turned to the domestic market. Many enterprises, already boasting a firm niche at the local market, have been expanding operations here.”

 

In a specific case, despite the pandemic, TH Group has opened 25 TH true Mart stores so far this year, and will open another 30 in southern localities until the year’s end.

“The new stores will be in southern provinces, not big cities, where demand is strongly growing. Since early this year, milk consumption remains strong, and COVID-19 has failed to prevent consumers from buying our products. That’s why TH Group will continue opening more stores,” said a source from the group, adding that the group has more than 300 stores nationwide.

According to Cuong from the ADB, in addition to spurring on local consumption, the government must accelerate public investment as one of the key pillars for economic growth this year and beyond. Since early this year, many state-funded projects have been put into operation, fuelling socioeconomic development. For example, this week is expected to see the opening of the 5.37km Mai Dich-South Thang Long flyover at Pham Van Dong street in Hanoi after nearly two years of construction, helping eliminate chronic year-long traffic jams.

Costing over VND5.34 trillion ($232.1 million), the project connects the inner city with Thang Long Bridge and Vo Van Kiet road to Noi Bai International Airport, and also connects the city’s big industrial parks and Hanoi with northern provinces.

Not far from the flyover, another one was inaugurated last month with a total investment capital of VND560 billion ($24.3 million), crossing Hoang Quoc Viet and Nguyen Van Huyen streets. The area has been lengthened by a new road that meets with Samsung’s $220 million research and development project.

According to the MPI, total approved development capital from the state budget for 2020 amounts to VND470.6 trillion ($20.4 billion), including VND60 trillion ($2.6 billion) of foreign capital. However, the Ministry of Finance estimated that in the first nine months, 57.2 per cent was disbursed.

Last week, Singapore-based ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office projected that driven by the nation’s effective anti-virus measures and recovery in domestic consumption and exports, as well as higher public investment, Vietnam may have the highest growth rate in the region this year and the next, at 3.1 and 7 per cent (see box).

In the first nine months, Vietnam’s total export turnover hit $202.86 billion, up 4.2 per cent on-year. The figure was $80.07 billion in the third quarter, up 11 per cent on-year and 34 per cent on-quarter. VIR

Nguyen Dat

 
 

Other News

.
State firms more resilient than foreign, Vietnamese private companies: survey
State firms more resilient than foreign, Vietnamese private companies: survey
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Business resilience is highly correlated with level of digitisation, the Business Pandemic Resilience Diagnostic conducted by Grant Thornton...

Only 5% FDI projects in Vietnam use high technologies
Only 5% FDI projects in Vietnam use high technologies
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam is home to 32,539 valid foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with registered capital of a combined US$381 billion, of which US$233 billion has been fully disbursed.

Pandemic a test of fire for Vietnamese enterprises
Pandemic a test of fire for Vietnamese enterprises
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a test for Vietnamese businesses as many have been and will be struggling to recover for the foreseeable future. 

Fertilizer producers are pleased about new VAT tax
Fertilizer producers are pleased about new VAT tax
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has proposed adding fertilizer to the list of products subject to VAT with a 5 percent tax rate.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 15
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 15
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Positive outlook ahead for economic growth in 2020

Five expy projects unlikely to attract private investors
Five expy projects unlikely to attract private investors
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Although the National Assembly Standing Committee has given its approval to switch three of the eight subprojects of the North-South Expressway from the public-private partnership (PPP) format into wholly State-invested, 

Digital transformation: no time for hesitation
Digital transformation: no time for hesitation
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

The governments that quickly move forward will be ahead of those that hesitate and proceed slowly in applying digital technologies.

Digital economy and fintech see growth amid COVID-19
Digital economy and fintech see growth amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Group met with the local fintech firm MoMo in HCM City on Monday.

Businesses line up for further support
Businesses line up for further support
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Continued facing with massive woes, the business community in Vietnam is in dire need of the government’s assistance for investors and enterprises to struggle through the global health crisis and grabbing new business

Big investors pour money into IZ projects as land fund declines
Big investors pour money into IZ projects as land fund declines
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The land rent in some industrial zones in Hai Phong, Bac Ninh and Hai Duong has increased by 20-30 percent.

Gov’t support aids automobile industry
Gov’t support aids automobile industry
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The domestic automobile industry was forecast to thrive, given the Government’s supports in tax policies for imported automobile components coupled with the increasing income of citizens.

Tax relief should not be “One size fits all”
Tax relief should not be “One size fits all”
BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

The Private Economic Development Research Board, under the Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform, has proposed a 30% reduction in corporate income tax for all businesses this year.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 14
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 14
BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

Media campaign launched to revitalise HCMC tourism

Vietnam Airlines reports huge losses
Vietnam Airlines reports huge losses
BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

Vietnam Airlines Group, listed as HVN on the HCM Stock Exchange, earned nearly VND24 trillion (US$1.04 billion) in total consolidated revenue in the first nine months of this year, marking an estimated loss of VND10.75 trillion, 

Vietnam invests $12 billion abroad, telcos earn biggest profits
Vietnam invests $12 billion abroad, telcos earn biggest profits
BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

The total outward investment capital registered so far has reached $12.2 billion. The national oil and gas group PetroVietnam, the mililtary telco Viettel, and the Vietnam Rubber Group (VRG) are the biggest outward investors.

Vietnam urged to develop night-time economy
Vietnam urged to develop night-time economy
BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

Vietnam has missed some economic development opportunities and should not ignore the chance to grow the night-time economy, according to economist Tran Dinh Thien.

Coastal developers prepare for good upcoming times
Coastal developers prepare for good upcoming times
BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

In anticipation for the world eventually opening back up for travellers, developers are exploring the high potential of Vietnam’s world-renowned coastal urban areas.

HCM City tightens licensing of condotels, resort villas
HCM City tightens licensing of condotels, resort villas
BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

Local authorities have been asked to carefully consider the granting of new licenses to projects with condotels, following many problems that have been discovered.

Will the State buy back four BOT toll stations?
Will the State buy back four BOT toll stations?
FEATUREicon  14/10/2020 

A government report shows that problems still exist at four BOT (build, operate, transfer) toll stations. Because of their special properties, it has been difficult to maintain their operations.

Tra fish swimming back to local market
Tra fish swimming back to local market
BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

Turning away from the uphill battle in exports due to COVID-19, tra fish producers have set an eye on the domestic market.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 