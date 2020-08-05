Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/08/2020 18:43:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Rebound likely despite bumpy roads

06/08/2020    18:37 GMT+7

Despite a serious dip in local production caused by the health crisis, Vietnam is expected to be one of the fastest-growing nations worldwide this year, with the economy forecast to stay among the few nations with positive growth.

1503p4 rebound likely despite bumpy roads

Spraying disinfectant in Danang. Photo: VNA

According to the World Bank, Vietnam’s economy has been hurt but remains resilient even during the COVID-19 pandemic which is expected to result in global GDP growth of 5.2 per cent.

“Although the Vietnamese economy suffered from COVID-19 in the first half of 2020, prospects remain positive for both the short and medium term,” read the bank’s updated Taking Stock report released last week.

Assuming a gradual improvement in the world economy, GDP should rebound in the second half so the economy would grow around 2.8 per cent for the entire year. It should expand by 6.8 per cent in 2021 (baseline scenario). With less favourable external conditions, the economy will expand by only 1.5 per cent in 2020 and 4.5 per cent in 2021 (downside scenario).

“Regardless of scenario, Vietnam is expected to remain one of the fastest-growing economies in the world in 2020. This projected performance means that Vietnam would be the fifth-fastest growing country in the world in 2020,” said Stefanie Stallmeister, acting country director of the World Bank in Vietnam.

The bank explained that the COVID-19 health shock has forced governments around the world to make hard choices between saving lives and limiting economic restrictions. While many countries hesitated in their decisions, Vietnam was quick and bold to react. The combination of early measures – targeted testing and tracking, as well as innovative information campaigns – have proved highly effective.

Citing the same reasons, global data analyst FocusEconomics told VIR in a statement that Vietnam’s economic growth is expected to slow notably this year on weaker exports and lower tourist arrivals.

“However, Vietnam should still be by far the strongest performer in the ASEAN, thanks in part to a rapid resumption of domestic activity,” said the statement. “Risks to the outlook stem from a possible domestic flare-up in cases if borders are reopened, and a potentially weak recovery in external demand. FocusEconomics panellists project the economy will expand 2.7 per cent in 2020 and 7.6 per cent in 2021.”

“While Vietnam has been highly lauded for its disciplined handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the external environment is far more difficult to overcome. Concerns about a second wave of infections continue to plague Vietnam’s key markets of the United States and, to a certain extent, Europe, making demand recovery a great uncertainty,” it said.

 

According to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong, it is expected that the domestic economy will continue facing massive difficulties because it is quite open to the global economy. “Given complications in the world economy amidst the raging pandemic, it is difficult to come up with an accurate forecast for the country’s economic growth this year, especially as numerous difficulties continue to beset local production,” he said.

The General Statistics Office (GSO) last week released statistics on Vietnam’s seven-month official production-related figures.

“The index for industrial production (IIP) continued facing difficulties, with July IIP increasing only 3.6 per cent on-month and 1.1 per cent on-year, falling short of a breakthrough climb like the one in June [up 10.3 per cent on-month and 7.2 per cent on-year],” the GSO said in a report. “In the first seven months, the IIP ascended 2.6 per cent on-year, far lower than the 9.4 per cent in the same period last year, and also the lowest level of increase over the past many years.”

The key reason for the murky waters throwing off economic forecasts and ailing performance is the unchecked spread of COVID-19 globally, hurting all input material supply chains.

The Central Institute for Economic Management, the government’s leading think-tank under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, has also released two scenarios on Vietnam’s economic growth for this year, based on analysis of the poor global economic performance and the health of the domestic economy which grew by only 1.81 per cent – the lowest six-month rate over the past 12 years.

Accordingly, the Vietnamese economy may climb 2.1 per cent under the first and 2.6 per cent under the second scenario. These rates are lower than the government’s expectation of 3-4 per cent or the National Assembly’s target of 6.8 per cent. VIR

Thanh Thu

Vietnam needs full market economy: experts

Vietnam needs full market economy: experts

 Economists have said Viet Nam would gain many benefits from a full and modern market economy.  

Vietnam helps boost ASEAN's economy amid COVID-19: Malaysian press

Vietnam helps boost ASEAN's economy amid COVID-19: Malaysian press

Amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam, as ASEAN Chair, has managed to formulate a regional comprehensive economic recovery plan, the New Straits Times of Malaysia reported.  

 
 

Other News

.
Millenium to develop $15 billion LNG project in Khanh Hoa
Millenium to develop $15 billion LNG project in Khanh Hoa
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

If the $15 billion LNG project of Millenium Group is approved, it will contribute to making the Nam Van Phong area the largest LNG centre in Southeast Asia.

Unique advantages can pull Vietnam out of uncertainty
Unique advantages can pull Vietnam out of uncertainty
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

In life, economic and health gains are not always equal. This is true for individuals and for countries. While Vietnam has managed to contain the pandemic so far, its economy has been hurt in recent months. 

Container handling charge increases proposed to attract investment in seaports
Container handling charge increases proposed to attract investment in seaports
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Container loading and unloading service charges should be increased to approach the regional level so investors would not feel hesitant when pouring money into developing seaports.

Policies encourage automakers to assemble cars in Vietnam
Policies encourage automakers to assemble cars in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

 Several automakers are considering assembling their best-selling models in Viet Nam due to the Government’s policy of zero import tariffs on components and a 50 per cent reduction in registration fees.

Apple conducts survey, considers making iPhones in Vietnam
Apple conducts survey, considers making iPhones in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The moves taken by Apple recently have led people to think that the world’s leading phone manufacturer is planning production of iPhones in Vietnam.

Thai firms acquire wind power farm in Ninh Thuan
Thai firms acquire wind power farm in Ninh Thuan
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Thailand’s Banpu and its power business arm Banpu Power (BPP) have joined forces to acquire El Wind Mui Dinh, an onshore wind farm in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan, in a deal worth $66 million.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 6
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 6
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Building socio-economic development norms for 2021

Economists warn of ‘psychological inflation’ in Vietnam
Economists warn of ‘psychological inflation’ in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The high CPI increase in the first half of the year will challenge the regulation of goods and service prices in the remaining months of the year, experts say.

EVFTA smooths the way for Vietnamese farm produce
EVFTA smooths the way for Vietnamese farm produce
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, at its core, aims to liberalise both tariff and non-tariff barriers on key exports of both sides over a period of 10 years.

Vietnam receives positive view in global exports as EVFTA takes effect: report
Vietnam receives positive view in global exports as EVFTA takes effect: report
BUSINESSicon  05/08/2020 

Vietnam is expected to continue growing its share of global exports despite decline amid the resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic after three months of no local transmissions, according to an HSBC report.

Vietnam's textile and apparel firms lack orders for the last two quarters
Vietnam's textile and apparel firms lack orders for the last two quarters
BUSINESSicon  05/08/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said that textile production increased by 1.8 per cent, while clothing production decreased by 4.6 per cent in the first seven months of this year over the same period last year.

Local banks are racing to catch digitisation trend: expert
Local banks are racing to catch digitisation trend: expert
BUSINESSicon  05/08/2020 

Vietnam has seen a digital wave in the finance-banking industry, with many lenders investing significantly in digitisation, experts have said.

Capital is cheap, but there are few borrowers
Capital is cheap, but there are few borrowers
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The capital cost has never before been so low. In the interbank market, the VND overnight interest rate was 0.13 percent per annum on July 8, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

New power pricing mechanism to be applied next year
New power pricing mechanism to be applied next year
BUSINESSicon  05/08/2020 

The common retail power price is expected to be applied at the beginning of next year together with the current tiered pricing mechanism, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 5
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 5
BUSINESSicon  05/08/2020 

Industrial production index growth at lowest level for many years

Experts call on Vietnamese government to aid businesses again
Experts call on Vietnamese government to aid businesses again
BUSINESSicon  05/08/2020 

Amid the new COVID-19 outbreak, experts have suggested the Government offer another credit support package to help enterprises, especially large businesses in key areas.

VN tra fish companies see profits slump in pandemic
VN tra fish companies see profits slump in pandemic
BUSINESSicon  05/08/2020 

Multiple tra fish companies suffered losses due to falling export prices and lower orders, focusing instead on the domestic market amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam’s small companies look to the US market
Vietnam’s small companies look to the US market
BUSINESSicon  05/08/2020 

The US is an important export market targeted not only by large Vietnamese corporations but also small enterprises.

EVFTA hoped to help with sustainable poverty reduction in Vietnam
EVFTA hoped to help with sustainable poverty reduction in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  05/08/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which came into force on August 1, is hoped to create a driving force to help Vietnam reap further achievements in poverty reduction and economic growth.

Analysts: High-end hotels hold appeal among investors
Analysts: High-end hotels hold appeal among investors
BUSINESSicon  05/08/2020 

Analysts from real estate consultant Jones Lang LaSalle have said domestic and foreign investors alike are actively seeking to purchase high-end hotels in downtown areas, mostly due to limited land supply.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 