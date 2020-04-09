Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/04/2020 19:20:47 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Record number of businesses stop operations in Q1

 
 
09/04/2020    18:16 GMT+7

The number of businesses which stopped operation in Vietnam hit a record number of nearly 35,000 in the first quarter of this year, according to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

If wages are fully paid, most garment businesses would run out of capital within the next three months

According to a VCCI survey, the COVID-19 pandemic was the main reason for the closures, marking the first time companies that halted operation outnumbered newly-established ones since the VCCI began keeping such records.

Vu Tien Loc, the VCCI’s chairman said 85 per cent of surveyed firms said the pandemic narrowed their consumption market. Meanwhile, 65 per cent of the companies said COVID-19 has left them short of capital.

More than 40 per cent of the firms said the pandemic caused a lack of materials, 43 per cent laid-off labourers and 82 per cent predicted a sharp decline in revenue this year compared to 2019. About 30 per cent forecast their revenue could be reduced by 30 to 50 per cent this year while 22 per cent said they would have revenue decreased by more than half.

The survey also revealed that if the pandemic continues with complex changes, nearly 30 per cent of businesses will be able to maintain their operations for less than three months and 50 per cent for about six months.

 

More than 75 per cent of the companies said they would have to reduce their workforce in size. About 10 per cent of the surveyed firms would have to fire half of their labourers. Only 1 per cent planned to employ more people, meaning millions of people could lose their jobs in the upcoming months.

Loc said the business community was in need of help from both labourers and consumers nationwide.

VCCI asked labourers that were willing to accept only a portion of their salary, with the rest made in late payments to help businesses overcome difficulties.

Earlier, the Viet Nam Textile and Apparel Association said if wages were paid in full, most garment businesses would run out of capital within the next three months.

The VCCI, therefore, asked some agencies to apply some new articles in the Law on Labour 2019 sooner than the scheduled time at the beginning of 2021, allowing them to reduce their spending on salaries during an epidemic. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Mobile World asks for a 50 per cent discount in rental costs
Mobile World asks for a 50 per cent discount in rental costs
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Mobile World JSC is asking for a 50 per cent discount on its store rental costs across the country for 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deadlines for tax and land use fee payments extended
Deadlines for tax and land use fee payments extended
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 8 approved Decree No 41/2020/ND-CP on the extension of deadlines for tax and land use fee payments to support businesses suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN labour export companies hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic
VN labour export companies hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Businesses involved in labour exports are at a standstill due to the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online entertainment grows thanks to COVID-19
Online entertainment grows thanks to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Online entertainment providers are enjoying a surge in users as social distancing and COVID-19 force people to stay at home.

Supply chains in Vietnam disrupted by Covid-19
Supply chains in Vietnam disrupted by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Eighty-three per cent of companies in the physical value chain in Vietnam have been suffering from supply issues over the past two months due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,

Apartment online markets thrive as residents shop indoors
Apartment online markets thrive as residents shop indoors
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Online markets within apartment buildings are booming during the social distancing period, as more and more people are staying indoors and buying goods from their neighbours.

Market capitalisation of listed shares on HOSE drops in March
Market capitalisation of listed shares on HOSE drops in March
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant impacts on the stock market, with all indexes on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) falling sharply in March.

VN banks lower business targets amid COVID-19 crisis
VN banks lower business targets amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Many banks have adjusted business plans and set lower business targets as businesses, or bank clients, have been hit hard by Covid-19.

Few pharma firms in VN eye big earnings growth in 2020
Few pharma firms in VN eye big earnings growth in 2020
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Pharmaceutical firms are not entirely confident with performance in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic has turned the global supply chain up-side-down.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 9
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 9
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Hanoi poised to cut regular spending by 5% to combat epidemic

VN realty firms try their best to cope with COVID-19
VN realty firms try their best to cope with COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Cutting costs and restructuring products are what many real estate firms are doing to deal with difficulties caused by COVID-19.

The health of VN manufacturing sector worsens amid Covid-19 crisis
The health of VN manufacturing sector worsens amid Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in Vietnam fell from 49 points in February to 41.9 points in March. 

Coronavirus: 'Drop in global trade to be worse than 2008 crisis'
Coronavirus: 'Drop in global trade to be worse than 2008 crisis'
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The World Trade Organization (WTO) predicts a contraction of between 13% and 32% this year.

Coronavirus: Marathon talks over EU virus rescue package stall
Coronavirus: Marathon talks over EU virus rescue package stall
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

EU finance ministers suspend talks on a recovery fund after 16 hours, amid deep divisions.

Four Vietnamese billionaires named in Forbes 2020 rich list
Four Vietnamese billionaires named in Forbes 2020 rich list
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Four Vietnamese entrepreneurs have been named in the list of the world’s richest people in 2020 by Forbes magazine.

No fresh ODA projects signed during March
No fresh ODA projects signed during March
BUSINESSicon  08/04/2020 

There were no new ODA projects signed during March according to a report sent to the Government by the Ministry of Planning and Investment on socio-economic performance during the first quarter of the year.

European enterprises in Vietnam hit hard by COVID-19
European enterprises in Vietnam hit hard by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  08/04/2020 

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant, negative impact on European business in Vietnam, according to the latest Business Climate Index (BCI) from the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham).

Rice price escalates, Vietnamese exporters eager to resume exports
Rice price escalates, Vietnamese exporters eager to resume exports
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

After Vietnam halted rice exports, Thailand pushed its export prices up, but now Vietnamese exporters are preparing to return to the world market.

Coronavirus: Iran appeals for $5bn IMF loan as deaths pass 4,000
Coronavirus: Iran appeals for $5bn IMF loan as deaths pass 4,000
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

President Rouhani warns IMF against “discrimination”, amid reports of US opposition to request.

Vietnam Airlines shares unavailable for margin lending
Vietnam Airlines shares unavailable for margin lending
BUSINESSicon  08/04/2020 

Vietnam Airlines is among 51 stocks that had been barred from margin lending in the second quarter, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 