Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/06/2020 09:46:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Reigniting private sector interest in renewables

 
 
25/06/2020    09:32 GMT+7

Vietnam has reached new heights in renewable development over the years thanks to feed-in tariffs, however, it now faces challenges in spurring on clean energy for sustainable development.

1495p10 reigniting private sector interest in renewables
John Rockhold, chairman of the Vietnam Business Forum’s Power and Energy Working Group

In March, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) proposed for approval a so-called “competitive pricing mechanism for solar PV power project developments” which outlines three auction options that apply in parallel for years to come.

Option one shall apply for the projects that are approved on the Power Development Plan VII (PDP7) and not eligible for the feed-in tariff rate policy. Option two is a substation-wise competitive auction which would apply for projects with a capacity range of 10 to 100 megawatt peak (MWp) for a pilot period during 2020-2021 and to be publicly practicable from July 2021.

The third option is project-specific bidding of investors. This model applies for large-scale solar photovoltaic potential sites (over 100MWp capacity). It is designed to effectively mobilise local investment capital, providing stimulus to the development of the financial services market and local supply of services, materials, and equipment.

With the first option, it is growing a public concern that the project owners with their schemes approved in PDP7 are financially disqualified and look to divest their projects to foreign investors. On the other hand, they have struggled and manipulated to “sell” their major or minor stakes in the project companies – whether or not they can competitively bid – simply in the mere hope that they would recall what they have spent previously on the permitting process and make marginal profits from this.

As soon as a local under-qualified investor has his project approved, he will reach out to sell his venture straightaway. Whether bidding or not will not stop him from doing this as it is already in his schedule. In this case, it would not fix the problem.

Meanwhile, the latter two options might help eliminate under-qualified investors to secure projects and sell them at a later stage as in bidding dossiers they have to prepare and declare details of their qualifications and capacities to bid.

Auctions also require that all information and costs are available on land, grid connection, compensation and more.

Currently, the national 220-500kV power grid is under the monopoly of the state in respect of investments to administration, operations, and maintenance. Special attention should be paid to the national monopoly of national power transmission grid in the national power plan because it relates to national energy security and national security.

It is important that grid security is maintained and we must be careful of solar, wind, and other smart converters being attached even at project level.

 

It is important to clearly define that the national power transmission system and power transmission grid and operation belong to the state, but allow private investor returns on investments. If there is an incident in an investor’s transmission network, it does not affect the operation management and energy security of the whole country.

Vietnamese investment also has capital constraints. Therefore, the state should focus on funding backbone systems and basic grid systems to ensure energy security and national security. The national electricity transmission network should not be operated by private or foreign investors – it must be a nationally-operated and maintained grid.

As for the extension lines that transmit electricity from private investors’ plants, it is advisable to get them involved, but it must be clearly defined in the law and explained that the grid is owned by investors, and must be included in the power project.

This is needed to avoid privatisation going too far, maybe even being taken advantage of, to reach an overly large proportion – to the point where losing control is out of the question. For 220kV grids or even 500kV of power plants invested in order to connect to the nodes of national grids (which the state has designated as national grids), investors shall fund by themselves.

But cost of management and operation of this grid must be included in the electricity production cost of investors that sold to the national grid. The transmission grid system of 220-500kV also needs to clearly define boundaries.

That is, the privatisation should only be determined within a certain limit to ensure that its operation does not affect the national electricity grid, meaning that it can never disintegrate the system grid.

Here again it is very important to regulate smart software that could shut down such grid connections. By doing that, security criteria will be met. As a result, it also naturally becomes the privatisation of power grids. For those projects, the solution is to bid competitively – then it will be transparent and follow the rules of the market. VIR

John Rockhold

Vietnamese firms show interest in developing renewable energy

Vietnamese firms show interest in developing renewable energy

While the renewable energy industry found favor among many foreign firms and foreign investment funds in the past, now, local players have become increasingly active, 

Challenges hinder development of renewable energy

Challenges hinder development of renewable energy

Renewable energy has emerged as one of the most preferred sectors for investment in Vietnam,but the development of such projects has been hampered by a number of challenges,  according to a survey by Grant Thornton, 

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 25
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam ICTComm 2020 slated for September

National Assembly doubles down on 2020 targets
National Assembly doubles down on 2020 targets
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Despite massive difficulties hitting the economy, the National Assembly has decided not to adjust socio-economic goals for 2020, especially the growth rate, saying efforts would be made to attempt to realise them.

Lang Son proposes new construction plan for $330 million Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway
Lang Son proposes new construction plan for $330 million Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Lang Son People’s Committee has submitted the construction plan of Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway to the Ministry of Planning and Investment

Alliance of airlines, travel and hotels to boost domestic tourism
Alliance of airlines, travel and hotels to boost domestic tourism
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Deals among airlines, travel companies and hotels are expected to help boost tourism as the sector deals with the ravages of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Consumer buying habits change as online purchases increase in Vietnam
Consumer buying habits change as online purchases increase in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

More food products have been bought online since the COVID-19 outbreak, online sellers have said.

Is Vietnam outstripping Thailand in rice exports?
Is Vietnam outstripping Thailand in rice exports?
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Because of unprecedented difficulties, Thailand may be outstripped by Vietnam in rice exports this year, but this may only be for the short term.

Hundreds of VinMart+ stores will be closed
Hundreds of VinMart+ stores will be closed
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Under the management of Masan, hundreds of VinMart+ convenience stores will be closed this year.

Pushing out the boundaries of sustainable maritime economy
Pushing out the boundaries of sustainable maritime economy
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

With its long coastline, Vietnam has immense potential to develop its maritime economy. However, a multitude of issues related to pollution and waste need careful handling.

Vietnam equity market draw back foreign bettors
Vietnam equity market draw back foreign bettors
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Investment funds including Ashmore Group Plc and Coeli Asset Management SA have increased holdings in the US$174 billion market since March, while...

Vietnamese fruit increasingly popular among foreign consumers
Vietnamese fruit increasingly popular among foreign consumers
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Mai Chau mangoes from Son La province and Luc Ngan lychees from Bac Giang province have enjoyed being exported for the first time to the United States and Japan, where they have so far proved to be a hit among foreign consumers.

Vietnam should develop a gambling industry to boost tourism
Vietnam should develop a gambling industry to boost tourism
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

If Vietnam legalises sports betting, billions of dollars could be recouped for the country and help boost tourism post-COVID-19.

Banks say money plentiful, but many businesses not borrowing
Banks say money plentiful, but many businesses not borrowing
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) reported that as of the end of May, credit had grown by 1.96 percent compared with the end of 2019, lower than the 5.74 percent of the same period last year.

Large group of Japanese experts and entrepreneurs set for Vietnam visit
Large group of Japanese experts and entrepreneurs set for Vietnam visit
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi confirmed on June 23 that approximately 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs will be paying a visit to Vietnam from June 25- 27.

Chain business models under spotlight after Egroup woes
Chain business models under spotlight after Egroup woes
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Locally-invested private firm Egroup, primarily involved in education and tech, has been bogged down in difficulties due to its heavy investment into two businesses in Vietnam, which are also facing passive losses.

Experts concerned as Chinese buy more industrial properties
Experts concerned as Chinese buy more industrial properties
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Experts warned that Chinese investors may flock to Vietnam to buy industrial zones (IZs) through merger and acquisitions (M&As) to prepare to receive an expected wave of foreign direct investment (FDI).

Hanoi receives 36 proposals for investment cooperation worth $26b
Hanoi receives 36 proposals for investment cooperation worth $26b
BUSINESSicon  24/06/2020 

 The capital city of Ha Noi as of Monday received 36 proposals for memorandums (MoU) of understanding for investment cooperation, which were estimated to be worth more than US$26 billion in total.

Alternative strategies for sourcing
Alternative strategies for sourcing
FEATUREicon  24/06/2020 

Vietnam can continue to profit from an increased significance of “local-for-local” and dual/multiple sourcing strategies as foreign investors use the country as a supply hub for the Asia-Pacific region.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 24
BUSINESSicon  24/06/2020 

Two more Vietnamese dairy firms licensed to export to China

Credit grows slowly, but banks still make profits
Credit grows slowly, but banks still make profits
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Though demand for loans was low in the first five months of the year, commercial banks were able to implement 40-50 percent of their business plans.

Breaking down barriers to recovery
Breaking down barriers to recovery
BUSINESSicon  24/06/2020 

ASEAN member states are aiming to enhance supply chain resilience, improving connectivity and the free flow of goods by minimising trade restrictiveness, particularly non-tariff measures.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 