07/11/2020 15:19:28 (GMT +7)
BUSINESS
 
 
Renewable energy sector may reach $714 billion

07/11/2020    15:14 GMT+7

The value of the Vietnamese renewable energy sector may reach US$714 billion and it may keep developing for at least 25 years, Vietinbank Securities JSC said in a report.

Renewable energy sector may reach $714 billion
Bamboo Capital JSC's solar power project BCG-CME Long An 1 in Thanh Hoa District, Long An Province. — Photo cafebiz.vn

The value of the solar and wind power sub-sectors may be up to $280 billion and $434 billion, respectively, the company said.

The industry has room for development, Vietinbank Securities (VietinbankSC) said, adding that power production is projected to grow strongly in the next 25 years and account for 30.8 per cent of national power output in 2045.

At the moment, renewable energy accounts for 12 per cent of the total output.

The cost of production recorded by renewable energy plants is decreasing sharply, especially solar farms, allowing companies in the industry to compete with oil and gas-used power producers, the company said.

VietinbankSC said the renewable energy sector would be a potential investment target for construction firms, power distributors and banks.

“The renewable energy sector will grow at an annual rate of 20 per cent in the next 10 years, doubling the power sector’s average growth rate of 9 per cent,” the company forecast.

In 2020-30, the value of the solar power market will grow 12.8 per cent each year and that of the wind power market will increase by 34.2 per cent each year.

“The main reason behind such a fast growth rate is the Government’s attempts to become less dependent on thermal and coal power, switching to solar and wind power,” VietibankSC said.

“Renewable energy production may surpass coal power output in 2030,” the company projected.

 

Vietnam is on course to face the shortage of power in the coming years. Meanwhile, the slow implementation of thermal power projects will affect the supply in the short term.

Therefore, the demand for solar and wind power will increase as those projects are time-saving and cost-saving.

“We believe the Government will give priority to the renewable energy sector to support the country’s socio-economic development amid the coming shortage of power supply,” the brokerage firm said.

“Power consumption will rise by 10.5 per cent on average each year from 2020 to 2030. The shortage of power will peak in 2023 but decline gradually when large suppliers come into operation.”

Listed companies involved in the renewable energy sector have seen their shares leap in recent months.

Bamboo Capital JSC shares (HoSE: BCG) have soared nearly 40 per cent in the last three months to VND7,890 (US$0.34) apiece on Thursday.

Sao Mai Group shares (HoSE: ASM) gained as much as 110 per cent in more than two months to VND10,250 apiece in early October before sliding to VND9,140 on Thursday.  VNS

Vietnam's energy sector a magnet for foreign investors

Vietnam's energy sector a magnet for foreign investors

National electricity demand is expected to increase by 8.5 per cent a year until 2025 and 7 per cent until 2030, making Vietnam an attractive market for foreign energy investors.

Vietnam's LNG market becomes busy as energy sector restructures

Vietnam's LNG market becomes busy as energy sector restructures

Though the LNG market in Vietnam is still in its infancy, both state-owned enterprises like PV Gas and private companies like Angelin Energy see its great potential, reported Nhip Cau Dau Tu.

 
 

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

With great advantages and potential, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to spur the digital economy and digital transformation in Vietnam.

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Despite slow sales, Chinese auto manufacturers have never given up the ambition to penetrate the Vietnamese market.

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The government is formulating its new economic growth goal for the next five years, amid its struggle against the health crisis and natural calamities undermining its efforts to reach targets.

BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

E-commerce is the fastest-growing digital economy in Vietnam as online usage becomes part of the Vietnamese shopping life.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Businesses need to develop specific business plans to succeed in e-commerce activities that are seeing strong development in Vietnam, according to experts.

BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

Fisheries expected to become major production industry

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The nation’s digital economy hit US$12 billion in 2019, with the sector anticipated to record rapid growth in the coming years to reach a figure of US$43 billion by 2025.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

A new report on Vietnam's macroeconomics and GDP revision has been released by Prof Can Van Luc and researchers from the BIDV Training and Research Institute

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Innovation has become a pressing need for State-owned enterprises (SOEs) which have undergone drastic restructuring during the past decade but their operation efficiency remained lower than expected.

BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam’s merger and acquisition market is considered the least affected among the Southeast Asian countries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the new normal state, 

BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam still managed to maintain export growth in the first 10 months of this year despite COVID-19, and exports for the year as a whole are expected to rise 3-4 percent against 2019, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Trinh Van Quyet, president of FLC Group, has decided to spend nearly VND100 billion to buy FLC shares, though prices have increased sharply recently.

BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

Going to hotels to study and work is a growing tendency among Vietnamese youth.

BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) held a workshop on November 4 to discuss tools to protect businesses against trade defence lawsuits in export markets in the context of integration.

BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

The Vietnam Association of Fish Sauce, established on October 27, will label products that meet certain standards with its own logo, to help consumers recognise traditional local fish sauce and provide access to safe and high-quality fish sauce.

BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

Vietnam’s underdeveloped fabric production is making it difficult for textile and garment businesses to take advantage of free trade agreements, including the Europe – Vietnam FTA (EVFTA).

BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

Growth target of 6 percent for 2021 is feasible: legislator

BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

With an average of more than 8,500 businesses withdrawing from the market due to ailing operations in January-October, the nation is expected to see around 100,000 enterprises shutting shop by the end of this year.

BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

The second stimulus package to aid the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic would focus on the most affected sectors, including aviation, tourism and consumption, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

The Khanh Hoa provincial authorities are seeking permission to develop a casino project on Hon Tre Island in Nha Trang City.

