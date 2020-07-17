Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/07/2020 21:40:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Replaced regulation to hit global drugmakers

17/07/2020    20:32 GMT+7

International pharma giants are expected to be strongly hit soon by a price cut under Vietnam’s new tender rules for branded drugs, enabling local patients to receive an increase in pharmaceutical access at affordable prices. 

Replaced regulation to hit global drugmakers


According to a VIR source, the Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) is going to issue a replacement for 2016’s Circular No.09/2016/TT-BYT, which governs the list of drugs for procurement through bidding, for concentrated procurement, and for procurement through price negotiation, towards expanding a third list to drop the price of brand-name drugs.

“The issuance of the new circular will be made within the month and will take effect in 45 days as ruled. Accordingly, most brand-name drugs will be added to the third list for procurement through price negotiation,” a DAV official told VIR.

There are two schemes for procurement of branded products: price negotiation, and open bidding in Group 1 under Circular No.15/2019/TT-BYT dated July 2019 regulating drug tenders at public hospitals. Specifically, off-patent pharmaceuticals (OPP) with many generic drugs in replacement in Group 1 will be included in open bidding for Group 1 drugs, while OPPs failing in procurement via price negotiation will be also included in tender of Group 1.

As shown in Circular No.15, tenders of generic drugs are divided into five groups. Group 1 includes drugs manufactured entirely by a manufacturing line satisfying EU-GMP requirements or equivalent requirements in a country that is considered a stringent regulatory authority.

The new issuance is in line with the government’s direction to increase local access to quality medicines and to reduce medicine prices, focusing on brand-name drugs. According to statistics from the DAV, such drugs make up an average of 26 per cent of total health insurance spending. Remarkably, the rate is 47 per cent at central hospitals, and 26 per cent at provincial ones.

Replaced regulation to hit global drugmakers


The new regulation is expected to be a blow to multinational corporations like Pfizer, GSK, Novartis, and others, possibly forcing them to cut prices if they want to be more competitive. At present, in-patient pharmaceuticals and OPPs are still included in tenders for brand-name drugs or equivalent drugs, which cost 10-20 times more than generic products.

 

Branded drugs are costly because mutinationals have to spend billions of US dollars researching and developing them. Thus, patents offer them exclusive rights to produce and set prices for drugs, treatments, and tests that they develop. Brand-name pharmaceuticals go to the hospital system, or the ethical drugs channel (ETC), which is the most profitable segment.

At present, the ETC is the main distribution channel in the local pharma market, accounting for around 70 per cent, while the remainder of the market comprises over-the-counter, or non-description, drugs. Foreign players hold the majority of the ETC market due to ownership of brand-name drugs, which operate in a monopolistic manner and sell at high prices.

According to EuroCham’s Pharma Group, the innovative pharmaceutical industry should be seen in the context of it being one of the most innovative sectors, with approximately $140 billion being invested in research and development annually. The Pharma Group represents the voice of the international research-based pharmaceutical industry in Vietnam and has 22 members from Europe, Switzerland, the US, and Japan.

According to a Pugatch Consilium Bio-Competitiveness Index analysis, around 60 per cent of the $140 billion invested in such development is directed at clinical research. Vietnam’s share of global research-related foreign direct investment is miniscule: It accounts for $23 million, or 0.04 per cent. However, if Vietnam were to improve its index performance indicators, this could lead to an additional $32-55 million of such investment in clinical trial activity and associated monetary transfers alone. VIR

Bich Thuy

Medical equipment, pharmaceutical companies see bright future after Covid-19

Medical equipment, pharmaceutical companies see bright future after Covid-19

Most medical equipment and pharmaceutical companies reported high revenue and profit growth rates in Q1 in comparison with the same period last year.

Pharmaceutical groups yearn for end to VAT tangle

Pharmaceutical groups yearn for end to VAT tangle

Amidst lingering complaints from businesses on VAT for imported medical devices, the Ministry of Finance has broken its silence by announcing the ongoing revision of prevailing rules, 

 
 

Other News

.
VN fishery sector aims for “yellow card” removal with US$10 billion export target in sight
VN fishery sector aims for “yellow card” removal with US$10 billion export target in sight
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The seafood industry is making all-out efforts to meet this year’s U$$10 billion export target whilst dealing with recommendations from the European Commission (EC)

PM urges faster public investment disbursement
PM urges faster public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged localities nationwide to hasten the disbursement of more than VND633 trillion (nearly US$28 billion) of public investment this year.

Police issue warning over illegally-operated WinsBank system
Police issue warning over illegally-operated WinsBank system
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security has warned people about investing in the WinsBank system through website WINSBANK.IO.

Japanese companies enticed by local investment climate
Japanese companies enticed by local investment climate
FEATUREicon  0 giờ trước 

Driven by new encouraging policies and motivations, more fresh opportunities will be coming for Japanese investors in Vietnam, expecting a new investment wave ahead.

Australia initiates anti-dumping lawsuit against Vietnamese aluminum zinc coated steel
Australia initiates anti-dumping lawsuit against Vietnamese aluminum zinc coated steel
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The Australian Anti-dumping Commission (ADC) initiated two anti-dumping and anti-subsidisation investigations for some aluminium zinc coated steel products, which originate from Vietnam and some other countries.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 17
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 17
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Central province to call for PPP investment in airport and sea port

VN garment companies face cancelled orders, multiple hardships
VN garment companies face cancelled orders, multiple hardships
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The lack of input materials and cancellations of 50 percent of orders have put textile and garment companies in serious difficulty, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT).

Consumer lending: bad debts rise, creditors hire 'thugs' to collect debt
Consumer lending: bad debts rise, creditors hire 'thugs' to collect debt
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Because of Covid-19, 5 million workers have lost jobs or seen their income decrease.

Stock market will sustain strong growth: securities watchdog chief
Stock market will sustain strong growth: securities watchdog chief
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The stock market celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. It has already made great contributions to Vietnam’s economic development while its future prospects look very bright due to its fundamentals.

Emilio Lozoya: Former Mexican oil boss leaves Spain to face charges
Emilio Lozoya: Former Mexican oil boss leaves Spain to face charges
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Emilio Lozoya's extradition is a significant step to defeating corruption, says Mexico's president.

Vietnam’s autos target US market
Vietnam’s autos target US market
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The US market will be a big test for Vietnam’s automobile industry in its path to become ‘Asia’s Detroit’.

VN banks cautious about setting business plans due to COVID-19
VN banks cautious about setting business plans due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Shareholders at meetings this year are expressing caution about setting specific business targets due to Covid-19.

Promoting corporate sustainability is key to enterprise resilience after pandemic
Promoting corporate sustainability is key to enterprise resilience after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic is not only a big test for enterprise resilience but also an opportunity for businesses to re-evaluate their long-term strategy and urgency of sustainable development.

VN Transport Ministry opens bids on five PPP projects for North-South Expressway
VN Transport Ministry opens bids on five PPP projects for North-South Expressway
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has approved bidding documents for five component projects of the North-South Expressway to be implemented under the public-private partnership (PPP) format.

Help for Vietnam Airlines discussed
Help for Vietnam Airlines discussed
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

Though Vietnam has largely been recovering quite rapidly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s aviation industry remains significantly affected, with national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines suffering the most damage. 

Lender BIDV tops corporate bond market in H1
Lender BIDV tops corporate bond market in H1
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) was the biggest corporate bond issuer in January-June.

Vietnam's insurance market expected to grow 20 percent
Vietnam's insurance market expected to grow 20 percent
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam’s insurance market is expected to achieve a growth rate of more than 20 percent this year, according to Vietnam Report (VNR).

VN's older shoppers are discovering convenience of digital payment: report
VN's older shoppers are discovering convenience of digital payment: report
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

There is increased adoption of digital payments by older users, according to a new report released by online shopping platform, Shopee.

Public investment to foster VN's growth, heat up local stock market
Public investment to foster VN's growth, heat up local stock market
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

Public investment is expected to be one of the major driving forces for economic development in the second half of the year. Securities investors have been advised to buy building-material manufacturing shares.

Over 20 firms have market cap of over US$1 billion each
Over 20 firms have market cap of over US$1 billion each
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

After 20 years of operations, the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HOSE) has seen as many as 23 firms with a market capitalization of over US$1 billion each, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 