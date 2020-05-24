Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/05/2020 15:49:58 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Resort real estate anticipates quick rebound

 
 
24/05/2020    16:13 GMT+7

Resort real estate is one of the segments expected to see the fastest pace of recovery in the post-pandemic times.

resort real estate anticipates quick rebound hinh 0
Hanoi Golden Lake, a top-end hotel project, is slated for launch in the coming months, as the resort real estate market bounces back

Nguyen Huu Duong, chairman of Hoa Binh Group – the developer of the Hanoi Golden Lake top-end gilded luxury hotel project and one of leading construction players in Vietnam – has forked out VND100 million (US$4,350) to become one of the first customers having the chance to enjoy the elevated personalised experience at this super project positioned in the heart of the capital.

These days, gilded tiles are being set at the exterior of the project, while the interior is receiving the last touches, travelling swiftly towards completion. The staff belonging to leading US hotel management group Wyndham Hotels & Resorts – the project operator and manager – are busy test-running the services, equipment, and processes to ensure the hotel will operate smoothly after the upcoming launch that is slated to descend in June or July.

“After months of social distancing, we anticipate a wave of holidaymakers in the post-pandemic times, ushering in great opportunities for developers and investors with long vision," said Duong. “Hoa Binh Group is also expediting two grand projects in Quang Nam and Phu Yen provinces to hail this fresh wave.”

Not only Hoa Binh Group, a string of other resort property projects are scheduled to come onto the market right after the COVID-19 pandemic is soothed.

Another leading player, Sun Group, is also preparing to launch a raft of new tourism offerings after the health crisis is over.

Some of its eminent projects are high-end hot spring Yoko Onsen in Cam Pha city, Premier Village Halong Bay resort (Quang Ninh province), a modern sea-crossing cable car system in Cat Ba (Haiphong city), and a new cable car route plus Ravenstone castle at SunWorld Ba Na Hills in Danang city, just to name a few.

 

Vingroup, a leading local conglomerate, is mulling over plans to launch the VinHoliday-branded three-star hotel lineup that targets the common customer segment and is managed by the world's upscale hotel management groups.

Simultaneously, Vingroup envisages building a theme park chain under the VinWonders brand, each having at least 50ha in area, focusing in major urban and tourism metropoles.

According to a source from major foreign-backed real estate consultancy firm Savills Vietnam, creativity is one of the core factors in a project’s success. Developers of fresh projects must take into account this factor to meet ever-increasing customer demands.

A recent forecast by DKRA Vietnam, a high-profile real estate service provider, shows that in the second quarter of this year, new supply in the resort real estate segment will consist of about 200-300 ocean-facing villas and 600-800 apartment units under condotel projects.

These projects are mostly seen in familiar markets such as Binh Thuan, Khanh Hoa, Phu Quoc, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, or Danang city.

This source of supply is modest compared to several years ago, but in the current pandemic time, it attests to a quick rebound in the resort property segment.

Industry experts assumed that six months after COVID-19 is contained, Vietnam could hail an unprecedented wave of holidaymakers and the resort real estate segment would enter a new era of development. VIR

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam’s economy likely to have V-shaped recovery after Covid-19: SSI
Vietnam’s economy likely to have V-shaped recovery after Covid-19: SSI
BUSINESSicon  25/05/2020 

Saigon Securities Incorporated (SSI) believes that the highest probability for Vietnam's economy is a V-shaped recovery.

Fate of five of 12 loss-making projects uncertain with EPC contractors out of reach
Fate of five of 12 loss-making projects uncertain with EPC contractors out of reach
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

The fate of five of the 12 notorious loss-making projects remain uncertain because the Chinese contractors cannot be taken to court.

Vietnamese retail to be at heart of post-pandemic recovery
Vietnamese retail to be at heart of post-pandemic recovery
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

If the Vietnamese economy is able to successfully enjoy a rapid economic recovery following the conclusion of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the retail industry will be one of the driving factors in this revival process.

Vietnam in favourable position in new int’l economic order thanks to EVFTA: expert
Vietnam in favourable position in new int’l economic order thanks to EVFTA: expert
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Associate Professor, Dr. Chu Hoang Long from the Australian National University (ANU) on May 23 expressed his belief that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), once effective, will boost two-way trade thanks to eased tax barriers.

Vietnam told to prepare for new foreign investment wave
Vietnam told to prepare for new foreign investment wave
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Vietnam will have to compete with many rivals to attract foreign investors who are considering relocating their production bases out of China.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 24
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 24
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Pork prices reach record high

Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

Vietnam’s first information technology museum was established by Doctor Nguyen Chi Cong, former Head of the Department of Science and Technology under the Vietnam Information Technology Association.

Real estate firms gear up for the race after pandemic
Real estate firms gear up for the race after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

 Property firms are gearing up to tap opportunities from the post-pandemic recovery of the real estate market, which was predicted to soon get back on its feet.

Vietnam Railway reports VND600bn in losses
Vietnam Railway reports VND600bn in losses
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

The Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) is facing losses of over VND600bn (USD26m) in 2020 because of Covid-19.

Unable to find new markets, garment companies lower business targets
Unable to find new markets, garment companies lower business targets
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Garment companies have been told to find new alternative markets as the US and EU are busy fighting against Covid-19.

Four-month earnings slow but firms hope for better months ahead
Four-month earnings slow but firms hope for better months ahead
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

A number of listed companies have announced lower earnings in April after closing for half of the month.

Time to bank on industrial parks and industrial property firms
Time to bank on industrial parks and industrial property firms
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Following the prediction about a new strong FDI wave, real estate shares have been sought by investors.

Enterprises in supporting industries busy with orders during COVID-19
Enterprises in supporting industries busy with orders during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

While other industries complain about the lack of jobs, enterprises in supporting industries have been operating at full capacity to satisfy a high number of orders.

BOT toll fee hike to increase costs for VN logistics firms
BOT toll fee hike to increase costs for VN logistics firms
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

The Ministry of Transport’s (MOT) proposal to increase the BOT toll fees has faced strong opposition from logistics firms.

Demand for ready-built factories and warehouses increasing: CBRE
Demand for ready-built factories and warehouses increasing: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

The development of e-commerce together with delays to import and export activities due to disrupted logistics services has accelerated demand for ready-built factories and warehouses during the COVID-19 outbreak in Viet Nam.

Vietnam ready for new investment influx
Vietnam ready for new investment influx
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

Foreign investors are speeding up the restructuring and reallocation of their production networks globally, with Vietnam considered a bright candidate for investment given its location within the world’s most dynamically-developing region.

S&amp;P maintains stable outlook for Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating
S&P maintains stable outlook for Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

S&P Global Ratings has announced it has retained Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating at BB, with a stable outlook, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Covid-19 resets operational mode of VN retail market
Covid-19 resets operational mode of VN retail market
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

Revenue from e-commerce has increased rapidly during Covid-19, but many traditional retailers have had to give back business premises to landlords.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 23
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 23
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

Hanoi drafts FDI attraction strategy in next decade to boost productivity

Weak growth outlook to spur further monetary easing in Vietnam: Fitch Solutions
Weak growth outlook to spur further monetary easing in Vietnam: Fitch Solutions
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Given the weak economic outlook in Vietnam, Fitch Solutions expects further easing measures to be applied over the rest of 2020 as the country is still targeting real gross domestic product (GDP) growth above 5%.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 