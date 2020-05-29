Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/06/2020 16:06:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Local restaurants resume operation but worry about customer growth

 
 
03/06/2020    16:00 GMT+7

Excited to reopen shops after a long interruption, restaurant owners are disappointed because of the low number of customers and low value of bills.

Resuming operation on April 24, soon after the Prime Minister loosened the social distancing policy, the owner of HD chain plans to reducr the number of workers as the restaurants have been poorly patronized.

Local restaurants resume operation but worry about customer growth



The revenue of the chain began decreasing considerably in early 2020 when Decree 100 on strictly punishing drunk drivers took effect. Later, when Covid-19 broke out, the chain had to close its doors, leaving 90 percent of workers redundant.

The social distancing has been loosened, but many customers have not returned.

“On the reopening day, the number of customers was 60-70 percent compared with pre-epidemic days. However, the number has decreased to 20 percent,” he said.

The owner of a restaurant chain in HCM City, famous for grilled dishes, complained that the number of customers has decreased, but the value of bills has also become smaller, just 50 percent of previous days.

The owner of a restaurant chain in HCM City, famous for grilled dishes, complained that the number of customers has decreased, but the value of bills has also become smaller, just 50 percent of previous days.

Unlike HD, the customers of the chain are mostly families, groups of friends and office workers, who come just to eat, not drink beer. Therefore, the restaurant chain did not bear impact from Decree 100.

 


However, the business has been unsatisfactory because customers still avoid gatherings and tend to tighten their purse strings.

“Previously, a group of four customers would have a bill worth VND1-1.2 million. But the figure has dropped by 50 percent,” he said. “They choose cheaper dishes and order fewer dishes. "

Street shops are also in the same situation. H, the owner of a mobile shop on the pavement of Truong Sa Road, said he only sets 10 tables to follow the regulation on distancing, but many tables are left idle.

“Some loyal customers came on the first days after the loosening of the social distancing policy. But they have not returned since then,” he said.

Analysts said people still hesitate to go out because the epidemic has not been fully contained. The other reason is that they have to cut spending as their income has decreased because of Covid-19.

Hieu Le, PR director of a real estate firm, said he has to reduce the number of parties that are not necessary and think carefully about the dishes he orders.

“It is now a difficult time when revenue has dropped dramatically. My salary has been cut by 60 percent and I am living on my savings. I have to change my habits to adapt to new circumstances,” he said.

Le Ha

Restaurants implement measures to combat COVID-19

Restaurants implement measures to combat COVID-19

With the opening of eateries and cafes in Hanoi, many establishments have set out a range of policies aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Restaurants, coffee chains in Vietnam switch to selling online delivery

Restaurants, coffee chains in Vietnam switch to selling online delivery

After HCM City decided to temporarily close restaurants and catering services with the capacity of more than 30 customers, they began selling online and delivering food.

 
 

Other News

.
More monetary easing measures forecast in 2020
More monetary easing measures forecast in 2020
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is expected to further take monetary easing measures to support the country’s GDP growth target of above 5 per cent this year in light of a weak economic outlook, experts forecast.

VN Asset Management Company targets to settle $2.15bil. bad debts this year
VN Asset Management Company targets to settle $2.15bil. bad debts this year
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC) targeted to settle bad debts worth totally VND50 trillion (US$2.15 billion) this year.

'Social, conversational' commerce on the rise as consumer behaviour changes during COVID-19
'Social, conversational' commerce on the rise as consumer behaviour changes during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Consumer behaviour has changed greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic, opening up opportunities for businesses that can capitalise on the changes, a recent survey has found.

Vietnamese airlines resume most domestic routes
Vietnamese airlines resume most domestic routes
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnamese airlines have resumed most domestic flights after the country has gone almost 50 days without community transmission of the coronavirus.

Local businesses disturbed about many new policies
Local businesses disturbed about many new policies
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The attempts to increase budget collection may neutralize the policies aiming to recover the economy after the epidemic.

Transport route to link Quy Nhon Port with Northeast Asia
Transport route to link Quy Nhon Port with Northeast Asia
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

A transport route connecting Quy Nhon Port in the south-central province of Binh Dinh with Northeast Asian countries is to open on June 3.

Developers dine on industrial land
Developers dine on industrial land
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

As Vietnam has emerged as an attractive option for companies seeking to diversify their manufacturing operations, industrial zone developers are planning to expand their land banks to welcome new investments heading to the country.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 3
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 3
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Does digital transformation help Vietnamese businesses make their fortune?

May 2020 manufacturing continues to fall, but at much reduced rate
May 2020 manufacturing continues to fall, but at much reduced rate
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam's manufacturing sector still felt the effects of COVID-19 in May, although contraction was softer than in April as the virus was brought under control.

Queries around shareholders of FastGo and be
Queries around shareholders of FastGo and be
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

After only two years of operation, the shareholder structures of both local ride-hailing platforms FastGo and be are now a mystery.

Inconsistent policies burden VN automobile industry
Inconsistent policies burden VN automobile industry
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Car sales dropped sharply by 40 percent in Q1 2020 as several industries cannot reach agreement on solutions to develop the automobile industry.

Vietnam gov't greenlights Mobile Money
Vietnam gov't greenlights Mobile Money
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The regulation on mobile payment will not allow users to recharge from scratch cards but they must conduct deposits and withdrawals from the registered bank account.

IFRS adoption roadmap raises challenges to property businesses
IFRS adoption roadmap raises challenges to property businesses
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

The recent Ministry of Finance (MoF) ruling to adopt IFRS will send ripples across real estate businesses, especially those with extensive asset portfolios.

VN maritime transport become frozen because of Covid-19
VN maritime transport become frozen because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

While maritime passenger transport firms were paralyzed soon after Covid-19 broke out, cargo transport firms still saw growth.

State bank to remove barriers to preferential-loan access
State bank to remove barriers to preferential-loan access
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam will consider simplifying lending procedures to help COVID-19-affected firms easily access preferential interest rate loans, SBV Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu said.

Chinese contractor demands US$50m for system operation of Cat Linh-Ha Dong project
Chinese contractor demands US$50m for system operation of Cat Linh-Ha Dong project
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

While the completion date of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project in Hanoi is not yet known and the inspection dossiers have not been completed,

Major infrastructure projects move at slow pace
Major infrastructure projects move at slow pace
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

Major infrastructure projects, especially in the southern key economic zone, are moving at a snail’s pace due mainly to slow site clearance and capital disbursement, according to a report the Government recently sent to the National Assembly.

Is an interest-rate cut enough to recover VN economy?
Is an interest-rate cut enough to recover VN economy?
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

Within two months, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) slashed interest rates twice to support the economy.

Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling
Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

The Vietnamese stock market may move marginally up as investors look forward to foreign exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to complete their quarterly investment reviews.

Productivity should be put at center of Vietnam’s development strategy: WB
Productivity should be put at center of Vietnam’s development strategy: WB
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

In a recent report titled “Vibrant Vietnam: Forging the Foundation of a High-Income Economy”, the World Bank has suggested that a productivity-driven development model,

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 