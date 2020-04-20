Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/04/2020 05:27:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam retail industry face difficulties during COVID-19

 
 
21/04/2020    10:58 GMT+7

Many businesses have been forced to implement social distancing rules due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the retail sector has been hit hard.

Shoppers at a supermarket in HCM City. — Photo dangcongsan.vn

Many businesses have been forced to implement social distancing rules due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the retail sector has been hit hard.

A recent report published by the Ministry of Industry and Trade showed the pandemic was having a direct impact on distribution businesses.

Total retail sales of goods and services in the first three months were estimated at VND1.25 trillion (US$53.19 million), up 4.67 per cent compared to the same period last year, but the lowest increase in recent years.

In March alone, total retail sales of goods and services decreased by 0.8 per cent over the same period last year for the first time since 2016.

Reduced purchasing power has caused the whole retail industry to tumble. Many big supermarkets such as Lotte, Co.opmart, Intimex and Aeon Mall are in crisis, with revenue dropping by up to 50 per cent.

Specifically, Lotte’s revenue declined by about 50 per cent in February compared to January and more than 20 per cent over the same period last year.

Aeon Mall Viet Nam’s January revenue decreased by 2 per cent, and February was 6 per cent below target.

Saigon Co.op Mart’s retail sales in the first two months of this year dropped by about 50 per cent year-on-year.

Only fast food products, dry products, masks and hand sanitiser are selling faster.

Due to the outbreak, people in some sectors are out of work, so many families have had to tighten spending, which has greatly affected the retail industry.

Khong Thu Trang, who lives in Cau Giay District, Ha Noi, shared that COVID-19 had put a lot of financial pressure on family spending.

 

She and her husband have stayed at home without work for nearly a month, resulting in a significant cut to their income.

They have been forced to reduce living expenses and cut unnecessary purchases to help her family overcome this difficult time, Trang told the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) news portal.

Similarly, Tran Quang Hieu's family in Ha Noi have also been finding ways to reduce spending during the outbreak, such as limiting shopping and shopping economically.

Experts said saving was necessary in the current situation, but this had posed a problem for businesses trying to grasp consumer psychology to adjust production and business plans in line with market fluctuations to maintain operations and overcome the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Retail expert Vu Vinh Phu said the situation was a huge challenge which the retail industry must overcome, but also an opportunity for the retail industry to look back on itself to be more innovative in purchasing goods to serve society more effectively.

The retail industry must innovate comprehensively and overcome shortcomings for better efficiency, he said.

Phu said the quality and price of goods must be raised, especially in supermarkets and trade centres where consumers felt safe in their purchases.

It was also necessary to review unreasonable prices and adjust to an acceptable level.

This should also be considered an opportunity to continue renewing the way we serve consumers and build a brand sustainably, he added. — VNS

Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic

Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic

Many retailers in phone and electronics segments focus on developing online channels to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest retail movements in Vietnam amidst escalating COVID-19 pandemic

Latest retail movements in Vietnam amidst escalating COVID-19 pandemic

While COVID-19 will disrupting FMCG businesses, not all product categories and retailers will see a negative impact, according to Kantar Worldpanel Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
Animal feed supply sparks concern about pork shortage
Animal feed supply sparks concern about pork shortage
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

CP Vietnam, the largest animal husbandry company, says that animal feed supply could run out by the end of May.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 21
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 21
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Shrimp exporters look forward to H2 comeback

Prime Minister requests inspection over rice exports
Prime Minister requests inspection over rice exports
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday requested the Government Inspectorate inspect rice exports in recent times.

US oil prices turn negative as demand dries up
US oil prices turn negative as demand dries up
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Coronavirus downturn has put major pressure on oil prices with demand slumping and storage running out.

Hotels setting up for post-pandemic boom
Hotels setting up for post-pandemic boom
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

A new wave of mergers and acquisitions in the hotel segment may reach the shores of Vietnam’s coastal and central cities even as the hospitality sector struggles with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Changes required for central real estate
Changes required for central real estate
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Despite going through a quiet period due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, investors and real estate businesses in Danang and the central region are striving to remove difficulties to maintain stable operations and adapt to a new direction.

Vietnamese brands expected to be a highlight amid COVID-19
Vietnamese brands expected to be a highlight amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnamese brands are expected to shine in the global supply chain, said Minister of Industry and Trade (MoIT) Tran Tuan Anh in a letter of congratulations to the country’s business community on Vietnam Brand Day.

Real estate to remain good investment after Covid-19 ends
Real estate to remain good investment after Covid-19 ends
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Economists believe that real estate will remain a safe shelter for investors, and will still bring attractive profits in the post-Covid-19 period.

Vietnam’s capital of shrimp farming
Vietnam’s capital of shrimp farming
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The southernmost provinces of Ca Mau and Bac Lieu have recently emerged as Vietnam’s largest shrimp exporters, helping Vietnamese shrimp secure a foothold on the world seafood market.

Rice export still allowed despite pandemic, natural disasters
Rice export still allowed despite pandemic, natural disasters
BUSINESSicon  21/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on April 20 ordered advancing the export quota of 100,000 tonnes of rice from that set for May in order to ease difficulties for firms that have rice stuck at ports but are unable to submit customs declarations.

Loan policy a true juggling act
Loan policy a true juggling act
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

The health crisis has led to huge demand for capital for Vietnam to fuel domestic production activities and medical treatment. 

HCM City assures hurdles faced by property developers will be cleared this month
HCM City assures hurdles faced by property developers will be cleared this month
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong held a meeting with the heads of various government departments to discuss how to rescue...

Transport Ministry rejects proposal of lowering container service charges
Transport Ministry rejects proposal of lowering container service charges
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

 The Ministry of Transport has rejected a proposal of cutting container loading and unloading service fees at seaports by 30 per cent, Nguyen Tri Duc, chief of the ministry’s office said.

State Bank of HCM City sets up hotline to support businesses
State Bank of HCM City sets up hotline to support businesses
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

The State Bank of Viet Nam's branch in HCM City has set up a hotline (028) 38.211.230 to provide assistance to enterprises, especially for those badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnam’s economy continues to obtain high growth rate, but Covid-19 has upset all the key tasks and goals of the government and local authorities at different levels.

US oil prices drop to 21-year low as demand dries up
US oil prices drop to 21-year low as demand dries up
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Coronavirus downturn has put major pressure on oil prices with demand slumping and storage running out.

OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

National social distancing measures are dragging CGV and other cineplexes down, causing substantital losses.

The economic front needs stronger weapons
The economic front needs stronger weapons
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

As businesses and people need emergency aid, former director of the Central Institute of Economic Management (CIEM) Nguyen Dinh Cung believes that the implementation of economic relief solutions needs to be organized in a quick and inexpensive way.

Transport mainstays in call for policy backing
Transport mainstays in call for policy backing
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

State-owned transport giants Airports Corporation of Vietnam, Vietnam Airlines, Vietnam Railways, and Vietnam Maritime Corporation suffered all-time biggest losses in the first quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19

Long An Province asks Government to lift restrictions on sticky rice exports
Long An Province asks Government to lift restrictions on sticky rice exports
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Long An Province has called on the Ministry of Industry and Trade to scrap all restrictions on the export of sticky rice since it has around 56,000 tonnes of stocks.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 