19/10/2020 15:51:22 (GMT +7)
Retail property expected to recover significantly in first quarter of 2021

19/10/2020    15:46 GMT+7

Despite the slow recovery of retail property in the last quarters of the year, remarkable recovery is expected from 2021.

Retail property performance to date.

According to the third-quarter report on the real estate market of Savills Vietnam, the total stock of approximately 1.6 million square metres was stable on-quarter and up 5 per cent on-year. Over the past five years, stock growth has averaged 6 per cent per annum. The highest retail density was measured at the Hanoi city centre, with 42 per cent, equivalent to 0.48sq.m per person.

Average ground floor gross rent eased -1 per cent on-quarter and -3 per cent on-year to a three-year low. Average occupancy eased -1 percentage points on-quarter and -4 percentage points on-year to a four-year low. Take-up in the third quarter was -7,000sq.m, down to -45,000sq.m year to date. Shopping centres were the slowest segment, while the west was the slowest area.

Landlord and tenant outlook improved as containment measures eased. Shopper traffic is slowly recovering but remains low. Notably, enquiries are mostly from existing food and beverage operators expanding from Ho Chi Minh City into Hanoi. New foreign retailers are postponing entries.

"Shopper footfall is slowly recovering but remains low. Consumer confidence is expected to recover in the first quarter next year," Hoang Dieu Trang, senior manager of Savills Hanoi's Commercial Leasing said.

Macroeconomic recovery


In the third quarter, total retail sales of goods and services amounted to VND136.1 trillion ($6.6 billion), up 13.9 per cent on-quarter and 5.8 per cent on-year. Sales stood at VND421.7 trillion ($18.1 billion), up 2 per cent on-year. Performance in August fell after the second COVID-19 wave in late July but recovered in September after containment; most outlets resumed with health-check measures.

In the quarter, retail sales of goods valued at VND99.1 trillion ($4.3 billion), up 9.2 per cent on-quarter and 10.2 per cent on-year. Sales in the first nine months of 2020 worth VND277.5 trillion ($11.9 billion) showed strong 9.6 per cent on-year growth. Notable improvements were in household appliances and equipment was up 19.8 per cent, food and foodstuff were up 18.7 per cent, while garments and textiles were up 14.1 per cent.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecasts national GDP growth easing back to 1.8 per cent in 2020 and rebounding to 6.3 per cent in 2021. Vietnam is expected to maintain economic stability and remain one of the fastest-growing Southeast Asian nations.

 

The EVFTA coming into effect on August 1, 2020, will provide extensive growth opportunities, encourage innovation and competitiveness.

The future supply of retail property will continue to increase.

Outlook


Until 2022, 20 projects supplying approximately 302,000 sq.m are scheduled for launch. Notable developments include Vincom Mega Mall Ocean Park in the fourth quarter of 2020, Vincom Mega Mall Smart City in 2021, and Lotte Mall together with Aeon Mall Hoang Mai Giap Bat in 2022. Continuous supply expansion to non-CBD areas will pressure rentals.

Internet use is up to 68 million or 70 per cent of the population. According to GlobalData, the projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16 per cent in e-commerce will see online sales worth $9.4 billion in 2019, increasing to $17.3 billion by 2023. This potential has prompted the international business to invest in local e-commerce companies. Rising consumer confidence and improving online payment services are expected to drive further growth. VIR 

Nguyen Huong

Chair of the Vietnam Retail Association (VRA) Vu Thi Hau, at a recently held event, complained about the suffering borne by Vietnamese retailers. 

CBRE Vietnam’s senior director Dung Duong offers her take on the new trends that will shape the local real estate market since the COVID-19 outbreak.

 
 

.
BUSINESS 

More and more Vietnamese businesses can satisfy the requirements to export products to the EU, one of the world’s choosiest markets.

FEATURE 

The night economic activities first arose in Thang Long at the end of the 13th century, but it was not until the 18th and 19th centuries that such activities were practically observed.

BUSINESS 

The Udmurtia Republic, a federal subject of Russia, is planning a webinar on November 17 to promote its export and investment potential to Vietnamese businesses and agencies.

BUSINESS 

On September 27 construction of a US$66 million hi-tech agricultural complex began in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

BUSINESS 

The market will struggle in the coming days as the third-quarter earnings season is near its end and investors will try to realise their profits following recent rallies.

BUSINESS 

Vietnam receives over 3.68 million foreign tourists in nine months

BUSINESS 

New-generation free trade agreements are increasing the importance of domestic logistics groups, with Vietnam emerging as a safe yet high-return market for overseas parties pouring money into new developments.

BUSINESS 

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has warned about problems with the Long Thanh International Airport project, citing capital arrangement capability.

BUSINESS 

Which enterprises - state-owned (SOE), state-invested, foreign-invested (FIE) or privately run - operate more effectively?

BUSINESS 

Vietnam wants to earn around $1 billion from growing macadamia by 2030, and although some plantations have achieved partnerships with domestic buyers, 

BUSINESS 

Many enterprises have reported big losses because of Covid-19, including large state-owned groups.

BUSINESS 

Disruptive technologies spur the evolution in the financial landscape, with comprehensive applications providing convenient access to customers’ banking needs.

BUSINESS 

To cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, Boeing has sped up its ecoDemonstrator programme to support its partner airlines, including those in Vietnam.

BUSINESS 

Domestic travellers help boost tourism recovery

BUSINESS 

Vietnam has been seen as an ideal destination for foreign companies looking for elsewhere to relocate production channels in a bid to diversify their supply chains in the post-Coronavirus pandemic.

BUSINESS 

A series of hotels have had to cancel their opening plans this year because of Covid-19. Many hotels have been put up for sale because of poor patronage.

BUSINESS 

According to the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), the total capacity of rooftop solar power projects in southern provinces now makes up 60 percent of its total solar power capacity nationwide.

BUSINESS 

Techcombank share prices have soared, while the Hoa Phat Group of the billionaire Tran Dinh Long has reported a record 30-year profit. The prosperity of these enterprises has helped their owners earn more money despite Covid-19.

BUSINESS 

Vietnam’s export goods face more trade remedies in the process of deep economic integration, so the Ministry of Industry and Trade has developed solutions for the situation.

BUSINESS 

Vietnam's GDP is estimated to reach US$340.6 billion this year, making it the fourth-largest economy in Southeast Asia.

