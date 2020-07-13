Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
14/07/2020 15:13:22 (GMT +7)
Rising price of pigs yields expansion across the board

14/07/2020    15:10 GMT+7

The price of pigs in Vietnam, which while dropping remains much higher than before the global health crisis, is being deemed the main factor creating breakthrough profits for husbandry groups, 

while a deeper drop thanks in part to Thai imports has yet to materialise.

1500p18 rising price of pigs yields expansion across the board

illustration photo, source: VNA

Recent costs for live hogs (see box) in the country continued to draw a bleak picture for the domestic husbandry sector in the first half of the year. However, proactive enterprises are taking advantage of rising prices in an attempt to profit.

Reports of the vast revenue and profit of Dabaco Group JSC, a multi-field group specialising mainly in animal feed, cattle, and poultry breeding, as well as food processing, is one such example demonstrating the sector’s speed of growth.

Talking to VIR, a representative of another foreign-invested group confirmed that despite the company having to spend massive fees to prevent and control the pandemic, it still achieved its whole-year profit targets in only three months.

“This breakthrough growth has not only offset those fees but also the loss from breeding chicken. It is a historic opportunity for husbandry companies,” the representative said.

There have been no official reports about bleak business results of either foreign or domestic husbandry enterprises in the first half of this year. Even enterprises outside the sector, including steelmaker Hoa Phat Group and automobile assembly group THACO, have reported impressive business results, thanks in part to the rising price of pigs.

In 2015, Hoa Phat Thai Binh Breeding One Member Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hoa Phat Group, was granted an investment licence for its pig breeding project with a scale of more than 20,000 pigs in Thai Thuy district of the northern province of Thai Binh.

After five years, the group stands 17th in terms of market share in the pig breeding sector with 200,000 units in total.

In the first quarter of this year, the group earned VND480 billion ($20.8 million) in profit from its agricultural segment, accounting for 21 per cent of its total profits. Hoa Phat expects to earn VND10 trillion ($434.7 million) in revenue and VND1.2 trillion ($52.1 million) in after-tax profit from agriculture, making it the second-largest revenue stream following steel.

Group chairman Tran Dinh Long confirmed at its shareholders’ meeting in May that a large part of the profit from the agricultural segment came from the higher selling price of pigs.

Being aware of the important contribution of the husbandry sector, Hoa Phat will continue to promote existing livestock farms and expand when possible. The group’s goal is to reach a maximum capacity of 600,000 tonnes of animal feed and 450,000 pigs per year.

 

Last month, meanwhile, THACO added pig breeding to its business registration certificate. This move came in the context of failures in the cow breeding sector.

The expansion of enterprises has raised expectations of a bright picture for the animal husbandry sector the second half of this year, following a bumpy past six months.

Risks of a return of African swine fever (ASF) and the impact of the current pandemic have been creating difficulties for re-populating pigs and ensuring steady supply for the domestic market.

In the first six months of this year, the industry faced massive difficulties due to both disease outbreaks. The latest report published by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development showed that ASF returned in 20 cities and provinces including in Hanoi, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, and Lang Son in the north, forcing a cull of 4,000 pigs.

A representative of a foreign-invested husbandry company told VIR, “While ASF has broken out again, the number of pigs raised by households remains limited, thus information about the epidemic has not been mentioned regularly in the media.”

Meanwhile, along with the impact of the pandemic, the cost of breeding pigs has been another barrier for re-populating herds.

Pig farm owner Nguyen Tan Hau told VIR that the selling price had already increased to nearly VND2.5 million ($110) per unit, and is even more so now. “I hoped the price would fall when Thai-imported breeding pigs arrived in Vietnam. However, the selling price of has climbed to VND3-3.5 million ($130-152) per unit.”

The average selling price of pigs plunged to VND84,000 ($3.60) per kilogramme last month, to better align with the price of imports from Thailand.

According to a report published by the Department of Export and Import under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in June, the price of pigs in the local market decreased to better compete with imported pigs. In the northern region, the price stood at VND85,000-91,000 ($3.70-3.95) per kg, while in the central region it was VND84,000-88,000 ($3.65-$3.80), and VND85,000-88,000 ($3.70-3.80) the southern region.

The department forecast that prices will continue to decline in the coming weeks as pig imports from Thailand increase. These imported pigs fetch around VND82,000 ($3.55) per kg.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Department of Livestock Production, as of July 5, 30 Vietnamese enterprises registered to import 4.5 million pigs from 13 Thai exporters. Seven of these businesses have imported 9,000 pigs in total. VIR

Kim Oanh

Imported pigs from Thailand expected to reduce Vietnam’s pork price

Imported pigs from Thailand expected to reduce Vietnam’s pork price

The price of live hog in the Vietnamese market decreased recently after the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) allowed imports of pigs from Thailand.  

Pork and oil prices key to keeping inflation in VN under control: experts

Pork and oil prices key to keeping inflation in VN under control: experts

With huge inflation pressure on the way in the remaining months of this year, a close watch must be kept on the prices of key products like oil and pork to hit the goal of keeping inflation below 4 per cent, experts have said.  

 
 

Vietnam's electronics exports face difficulties due to COVID-19
Vietnam's electronics exports face difficulties due to COVID-19
1 giờ trước 

The electronics industry in the last six months of the year is forecasted to be still greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduces demand in the US and European markets.

What Vietnam needs to do to attract quality FDI after Covid-19
What Vietnam needs to do to attract quality FDI after Covid-19
2 giờ trước 

Speeding up infrastructure development and improving ease of doing business and vocational training are among things Vietnam can do to make itself more attractive to foreign investors post-Covid-19, according to VinaCapital.

EVFTA: Vietnamese goods to face stiff competition
EVFTA: Vietnamese goods to face stiff competition
3 giờ trước 

Vietnamese goods are likely to face intense competition once the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect in early August, economists have forecast.

Renewable energy market picks up as many projects put on sale
Renewable energy market picks up as many projects put on sale
1 giờ trước 

As wind and solar power project developers now can enjoy a high FIT (feed in tariff) price, investors are registering more projects to resell for profit.

Foreign investors request prosecution and arrest of Huy Nhat
Foreign investors request prosecution and arrest of Huy Nhat
1 giờ trước 

Four foreign investors petitioned Vietnamese authorities to prosecute and take Huy Nhat into custody for appropriating $25 million from them.

Investing in automation to help VN logistics firms compete
Investing in automation to help VN logistics firms compete
4 giờ trước 

As the pandemic brings opportunities to the e-commerce sector, the local logistics industry also has a chance to grow.

Trade Ministry proposes opening fuel market to foreign retailers
Trade Ministry proposes opening fuel market to foreign retailers
4 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has sent the Government a draft decree amending and supplementing certain articles of Decree 83/2014 on petrol and oil trading, proposing allowing foreign investors to enter the country's fuel retail market.

Travel companies find it hard to get bank loans
Travel companies find it hard to get bank loans
4 giờ trước 

Several travel companies admitted that although they are struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it's hard for them to secure bank loans because banks classify them as high-risk businesses.

Investors return to condotel market, with caution
Investors return to condotel market, with caution
3 giờ trước 

Investors have once again shown interest in condotels as the legal issues for this kind of real estate product have been clarified. However, the market remains cool.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 14
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 14
6 giờ trước 

Tra fish exports enjoy robust growth to UK, Singapore

Renewable energy has not met potential
Renewable energy has not met potential
20 giờ trước 

The development of wind and solar power has not reached its great potential, especially in the central and southern region, experts have said.

Caution vital for economic resurgence
Caution vital for economic resurgence
21 giờ trước 

Vietnam's economy grew 1.81 per cent in the first half of 2020

Medical equipment, pharmaceutical companies see bright future after Covid-19
Medical equipment, pharmaceutical companies see bright future after Covid-19
5 giờ trước 

Most medical equipment and pharmaceutical companies reported high revenue and profit growth rates in Q1 in comparison with the same period last year.

Rush of high-tech breeders expanding into Vietnam
Rush of high-tech breeders expanding into Vietnam
22 giờ trước 

Despite the risky nature of animal husbandry associated with diseases and other unpredictable factors, the sector continues to flourish in Vietnam even amidst the global health crisis.

Banks set sights on bigger targets with stock listing in HCM City
Banks set sights on bigger targets with stock listing in HCM City
22 giờ trước 

LienVietPostBank has said it will complete the transfer of its LPB shares from the unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) in the fourth quarter of this year.

Ministry considers common retail power price
Ministry considers common retail power price
13/07/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is considering allowing households to choose a common retail power price for their electricity consumption, said deputy minister Hoang Quoc Vuong.

E-wallet users rush to verify information
E-wallet users rush to verify information
13/07/2020 

The number of e-wallet users completing identity verification surged ahead of the July 7 deadline, according to e-wallet firms.

Mckinsey assesses Vietnam's economic recovery capacity
Mckinsey assesses Vietnam’s economic recovery capacity
13/07/2020 

Vietnam could expect the strong growth of recent years to return next year, and will likely see its position as an offshoring location reinforced once the global economy begins to recover, as assessed by the Mckinsey & Company.

How should Vietnam reopen to other economies after COVID-19?
How should Vietnam reopen to other economies after COVID-19?
23 giờ trước 

Experts believe that Vietnam should follow a gradual opening roadmap instead of an immediate opening to protect its great achievements in fighting against Covid-19.

State needs to help cut logistics cost for Vietnamese farm produce
State needs to help cut logistics cost for Vietnamese farm produce
13/07/2020 

The State should develop solutions to reduce high logistics costs in trading agricultural products to improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese farm produce on the market, according to experts.

