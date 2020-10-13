Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Rooftop solar power popular in southern provinces

18/10/2020    13:00 GMT+7

According to the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), the total capacity of rooftop solar power projects in southern provinces now makes up 60 percent of its total solar power capacity nationwide.

The Southern Power Corporation (EVNSPC) has developed 15,579 clients so far this year with total solar panel installation capacity of over 572 million kWp, or 63 percent higher than the target set for 2020 (350 MWp).

Rooftop solar power popular in southern provinces

In September, EVNSPC signed contracts on installing 2-way electricity meters with 3,231 customers with the total installation capacity of 157 million kWp.

The total electricity output that customers provided to the national grid was 55.3 million kwh in September and 250.7 million kwh so far this year. In the first nine months of the year, the corporation paid VND360 billion for 171.6 million kwh.

According to Nguyen Van Ly, deputy general director of EVNSPC, as of the end of September, the entire system of EVNSPC had 3,426 MWp of solar power operating on the grid.

This included 54 on-grid solar power projects with the total capacity of 2,674 MWp in the provinces of Binh Thuan, Tay Ninh, Long An, An Giang, Ba Ria – Vung Tau and Ninh Thuan, an increase of 90 MWp over August. More than 26,190 clients installed rooftop solar power systems with the capacity of 752 MWp, which accounted for 60 percent of total rooftop solar power capacity of EVN.

A high number of EVNSPC’s big clients developing rooftop solar power systems are manufacturing enterprises in IZs.

EVNSPC has carried out campaigns and shown businesses the benefits of using rooftop solar power to persuade them to use solar power. From a vague concept, solar power has now become familiar in people’s life, bringing a lot of benefits – helping people and businesses save money, protecting the environment and easing the pressure on the national grid.

The southern region has great advantages in natural conditions to develop solar power with relatively high radiation density compared with the country’s average level.

 

In the provinces from Ninh Thuan to the south, the solar energy source is very good and is available all year round, except on rainy days. Solar energy can be used 90 percent of the time.

With the advantages in climate, Vietnam has great potential in solar power with 1,600-2,700 sunshine hours a year and average radiation level of 4-5 kwh/kWp a day.

EVNSPC’s clients are not only households, but also agencies, schools, hospitals, restaurants, hotels and workshops.

In an effort to encourage the installation of solar power systems, EVN on September 9 launched the rooftop solar power platform named EVNSOLAR.

EVNSOLAR is on the website at https://solar.evn.com.vn, providing comprehensive solutions to investors who are households and businesses with roofs, wishing to develop rooftop solar power projects. 

Tran Thuy

Tens of solar power projects are awaiting to be added to the list of power generation projects to be developed. Meanwhile, ministries are still discussing the new pricing mechanism after the preferential FIT expires.

Covid-19 and the slow implementation of power transmission projects may make it impossible for solar power projects to connect to the national grid by the end of the year.

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Techcombank share prices have soared, while the Hoa Phat Group of the billionaire Tran Dinh Long has reported a record 30-year profit. The prosperity of these enterprises has helped their owners earn more money despite Covid-19.

BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s export goods face more trade remedies in the process of deep economic integration, so the Ministry of Industry and Trade has developed solutions for the situation.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam's GDP is estimated to reach US$340.6 billion this year, making it the fourth-largest economy in Southeast Asia.

BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

Although merger and acquisition levels dropped in 2020 across Vietnam, the prospect for such activities remain bright for next year as overseas investors look to local businesses in order to improve market access.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Using online platforms to boost exports is the fastest way to bring Vietnamese goods to the world, said business leaders and industry experts.

BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

Domestic and foreign capital flow is expected to bolster real estate shares after the COVID-19 pandemic as many investors are paying attention to the industry.

BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

Banks start to report business performance

BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

As ASEAN chair this year, Vietnam is playing a crucial role in further cementing joint activities within the bloc via boosting the application of high technologies to adapt to Industry 4.0, which is sweeping throughout the region.

FEATUREicon  17/10/2020 

A lot of real estate traders have missed opportunities to make huge profits because they decided to postpone purchasing plans, hoping that prices would decrease further.

BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

No nation has escaped the threat of COVID-19 to lives and livelihoods, with many countries seeing cases resurge recently. 

BUSINESSicon  16/10/2020 

A new government decree tightens conditions on the issuance of corporate bonds. However, before the decree came into effect, enterprises flooded the market with new issuances.

FEATUREicon  17/10/2020 

The equitization of state-owned enterprises must place more importance on the management experience of strategic investors.

BUSINESSicon  16/10/2020 

Over the past eight months, hotel room tariffs have plunged and hotel room occupancy rates have remained low, forcing several hoteliers to divest capital with many financially weak hotels in the local market being put up for sale.

BUSINESSicon  16/10/2020 

Salaries increased by 6.5% this year at multinational companies (MNCs) and 5.2% at Vietnamese companies, and are forecast to increase by 7 per cent and 7.7% next year, according to the Talentnet – Mercer Total Remuneration Survey.

BUSINESSicon  16/10/2020 

Public investment disbursement speeds up

BUSINESSicon  16/10/2020 

While Vietnam is at risk of being listed as currency manipulator by the US, such a risk appears low, as the US will likely continue to reduce its dependence on Chinese exports by reorganizing its supply chain with other partners.

FEATUREicon  16/10/2020 

"Vietnamese have nothing but brains to develop the country in the future." 

BUSINESSicon  16/10/2020 

The Sabeco price has seen a strong recovery in the last half a year, but is still at a low price. Both Thai billionaire and the big brewer Heineken have lost money because of the drop in Sabeco share price.

BUSINESSicon  16/10/2020 

Further clarifying the legal framework for infrastructure development via wider participation of private investors is expected to help the country attract more funding into the industry.

BUSINESSicon  15/10/2020 

Fitch Solutions expected credit growth to weaken to 7% in 2020 from 13.7% in 2019, but the growth is predicted to pick up to 12% one year later.

