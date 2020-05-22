Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/05/2020 14:03:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

S&P maintains stable outlook for Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating

 
 
23/05/2020    12:08 GMT+7

S&P Global Ratings has announced it has retained Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating at BB, with a stable outlook, according to the Ministry of Finance.

S&P maintains stable outlook for Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating hinh anh 1

The move is a reflection of the strong potential for recovery in Vietnam’s economy following a period of deceleration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

S&P evaluated that Vietnam’s solid growth achievements over past years will continue to support the maintenance of the country’s sovereign credit rating.

In the scenario where the global pandemic is basically controlled by the end of 2020 or early 2021, S&P forecasts that Vietnam’s real GDP growth will recover in 2021 and from 2022 onward will approach the development speed the country set in the long term, of 6 to 7 percent.

 

Globally, since the beginning of April, S&P has adjusted the negative credit rating of 32 countries.

While working with S&P to evaluate the sovereign credit rating in late April, the Ministry of Finance and relevant agencies presented convincing evidence about the adaptive capacity of Vietnam’s economy, which has been clearly illustrated in the challenging global context.

Apart from successfully curbing the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has supported, cooperated, and shared experience in fighting the disease with other countries and international organisations, which has been greatly appreciated by the international community, the ministry said.

This outcome demonstrates the deep connection between the Vietnamese Government and people, which facilitated the strong recovery of the economy after COVID-19, it added./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Covid-19 resets operational mode of VN retail market
Covid-19 resets operational mode of VN retail market
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Revenue from e-commerce has increased rapidly during Covid-19, but many traditional retailers have had to give back business premises to landlords.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 23
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 23
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Hanoi drafts FDI attraction strategy in next decade to boost productivity

Weak growth outlook to spur further monetary easing in Vietnam: Fitch Solutions
Weak growth outlook to spur further monetary easing in Vietnam: Fitch Solutions
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Given the weak economic outlook in Vietnam, Fitch Solutions expects further easing measures to be applied over the rest of 2020 as the country is still targeting real gross domestic product (GDP) growth above 5%.

Many hotels in HCMC priced too high for sale
Many hotels in HCMC priced too high for sale
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Many hotel owners in HCMC are putting their properties on sale due to the tourism decline inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic but at very high prices.

Agribusinesses rocked by twin negative impacts
Agribusinesses rocked by twin negative impacts
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

In spite of several highlights, the agricultural picture remains gloomy due to twin blows of climate change and coronavirus.

EVFTA offers opportunities to Vietnam to diversify markets
EVFTA offers opportunities to Vietnam to diversify markets
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Analysts say that Vietnam will be able to ease reliance on some trade partners because of the EVFTA.

Online food purchases predicted to rule the roost post-pandemic
Online food purchases predicted to rule the roost post-pandemic
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The online food and grocery delivery segment has gained remarkable momentum after multiple platforms launched services for those stuck at home during social distancing.

Vietnam set to become shelter for foreign real estate investment post-COVID-19
Vietnam set to become shelter for foreign real estate investment post-COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Big companies like Apple, Nintendo, and Samsung and their supplier have switched out to limit damage.

Telecom industry expects high growth in the next five years
Telecom industry expects high growth in the next five years
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Five sectors of telecoms, information and technology, clean agriculture, clean technologies, retail, healthcare and pharmaceuticals have potential for high growth in the next three years.

Repatriated citizens: high-quality human resources for post-Covid-19
Repatriated citizens: high-quality human resources for post-Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The number of repatriated citizens in the post-Covid-19 period is expected to increase, which will put pressure on the labor force and social security.

Outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects amount VND21 trillion
Outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects amount VND21 trillion
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

The outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects under the Ministry of Industry and Trade totalled US$905 million as of the end of 2019, most were overdue, according to the Government’s report to the National Assembly.

Panasonic to move Thai-based production to Vietnam
Panasonic to move Thai-based production to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Japanese appliance-maker Panasonic on May 21 said that next year it will move its Thai-based production of refrigerators and washing machines to Vietnam, laying off some 800 workers.

Local air-conditioner brands join race for market share
Local air-conditioner brands join race for market share
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Vietnamese air conditioner manufacturers are increasingly using sophisticated technologies as they jostle for market share in a competitive market.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 22
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 22
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Casinos still lack popularity in Vietnam

Shrimp exporters see bright future despite Covid-19
Shrimp exporters see bright future despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Vietnam’s shrimp exportsin Q1 had export turnover of $660 million, a 2 percent increase compared with the same period last year, according to the General Department of Customs (GDC).

Vietnamese businesses ready to be connected with “avenue” EVFTA
Vietnamese businesses ready to be connected with “avenue” EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Economic cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) is about to turn a new page in history as the Vietnamese National Assembly is moving very close to ratifying the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Optimising the recovery route ahead for Vietnam as a whole
Optimising the recovery route ahead for Vietnam as a whole
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

As the old saying goes, “What does not break you makes you stronger.” This is so true for Vietnam, not only throughout its rich history but also in the current context.

A repeat of the 2011-2013 real estate crisis?
A repeat of the 2011-2013 real estate crisis?
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

With purchasing power dropping dramatically and liquidity becoming alarminging weak, the real estate market is witnessing a repeat of the 2011-2013 crisis.

P/B, P/E ratios at five-year low, banks should be good options
P/B, P/E ratios at five-year low, banks should be good options
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

With average price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-book (P/B) ratios at a five-year low, bank stocks are among the good options available for investors right now, analysts said.

IPs mushroom as Vietnam seeks to grab post-pandemic opportunities
IPs mushroom as Vietnam seeks to grab post-pandemic opportunities
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

This month ground was broken for Viet Phat Industrial Park, one of the largest in the country, in Long An Province.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 