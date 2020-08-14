Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/08/2020 09:27:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Saigontourist withdraws capital, public land bought by private company

15/08/2020    08:23 GMT+7

Saigontourist, which once held 50 percent of capital at Sai Gon Golf JSC, has divested all of its contributed capital.

The Inspection Committee of the HCM City Party Committee has announced the conclusion of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee on the violations in management and use of state-owned land and on-land assets committed by the Party Committee of Saigontourist in the 2010-2015 and 2015-2020 terms.

Saigontourist withdraws capital, public land bought by private company

The 156 hectare project

The violations occurred at a 156-hectare project at Dua Farm in Long Truong Ward in District 9.

In 2004, the HCM City authorities allowed Saigontourist to develop the Sai Gon golf course tourism complex project. One year later, they allowed Saigontourist to cooperate with Thu Duc Tourism and a private company to establish a new legal entity called Sai Gon Golf JSC with charter capital of VND200 billion.

Of this amount, Saigontourist and Thu Tourism contributed 35 percent and 15 percent of capital, respectively, while the private company and VinaCapital contributed 30 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

In February 2007, Saigontourist released a decision on assigning Sai Gon Golf JSC to act as the investor of the project.

Saigontourist said the landscapes were suitable for ecotourism development and asked to change the project to the Sai Gon conference and ecotourism complex.

In 2010, the HCM City People’s Committee approved the adjustment of the functions of the land at Dua Farm as proposed by the investor.

However, in 2014, Vice Mayor Nguyen Huu Tin released a decision on taking back the 156 hectares of land at the farm from Saigontourist and re-allocating it to the District 9 People’s Committee.

 

Later, in December 2015, Tin signed a document recognizing Sai Gon Golf as the investor of the residential quarter in Dua Farm area (the first project phase).

By that time, there had been major changes in the structure of shareholders of Sai Gon Golf. There were only two shareholders – Saigontourist and a private company. The HCM City People’s Committee told Saigontourist not to contribute more capital to Sai Gon Golf.

In October 2015, Sai Gon Golf JSC changed into Sai Gon Golf Co Ltd. The capital of the owners was valued at VND1.29 trillion, of which 50 percent belonged to Saigontourist.

In 2016, Saigontourist CEO Tran Hung Viet asked for permission to sell the 50 percent of capital to a private company, citing the HCM City People’s Committee Decision on December 16, 2013 on the restructuring of Saigontourist in the 2013-2015 period

On January 24, 2017, HCM City Vice Mayor Tran Vinh Tuyen signed a document allowing Saigontourist to transfer its contributed capital in Sai Gon Golf to a private company.

Saigontourist divested all the capital in the legal entity, leaving the residential quarter project in private hands. 

Phuong Anh Linh - Phong Thuan

Petrolimex plans stock sale, divestment of State capital

Petrolimex plans stock sale, divestment of State capital

The Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) plans to sell 15 million treasury stocks in transactions held between June 16 and July 15 to mobilise capital for investment in 2020, 

Slowdown hampering sluggish divestments

Slowdown hampering sluggish divestments

A wave of challenges stemming from the pandemic and volatile market could throw a monkey wrench in the works for state divestment, but may well open the door wider for foreign investors in Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
Decree aims to ensure companies benefit from corporate income tax cut
Decree aims to ensure companies benefit from corporate income tax cut
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

A decree has been published to guide the implementation of a National Assembly resolution offering firms a 30 per cut corporate income tax (CIT) cut.

Why do private investors want to take over Saigon Co-op?
Why do private investors want to take over Saigon Co-op?
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

With high revenue of tens of trillions of dong a year and an ROI (return on investment) of 30 percent, Saigon Co-op has drawn the interest of many investors.

Vietnamese firms plan production expansion amid Covid-19 pandemic
Vietnamese firms plan production expansion amid Covid-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Many Vietnamese corporations have rushed to raise capital for plans to expand production and business activities amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The total mobilized capital is up to tens of trillion VND.

Vietnam increases coal import for thermal power activities
Vietnam increases coal import for thermal power activities
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam has increasingly imported coal and crude oil during the social distancing period for thermal power plants.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 14
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 14
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

Automobile sales down in first seven months

Pandemic wipes out most profits of catfish companies
Pandemic wipes out most profits of catfish companies
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

As exports have been stagnant because of the pandemic, catfish companies are experiencing tough days, anticipating big losses in 2020, reported CafeF.

Local firms struggle to fulfill needs of FDI companies
Local firms struggle to fulfill needs of FDI companies
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

 Local producers must prepare to meet the requirements of foreign direct investment (FDI) companies to participate in the global supply chains, a top official has said.

India might tighten pepper imports from Vietnam, ministry warns
India might tighten pepper imports from Vietnam, ministry warns
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade urges firms to control the quality of pepper exported to India and develop solutions to cope with policies affecting the export of pepper from Vietnam.

Equitising State-owned enterprises to boost growth amid COVID-19
Equitising State-owned enterprises to boost growth amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

Dr Burkhard Schrage, Senior Programme Manager of Management at RMIT’s School of Business & Management talked about the work of equitising State-owned enterprises during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In search of access to EFTA markets
In search of access to EFTA markets
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

Vietnam has been in negotiations for a free trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) since 2012. 

How does business prepare for the ‘second wave’ of COVID-19 across Vietnam?
How does business prepare for the ‘second wave’ of COVID-19 across Vietnam?
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

As Vietnam is grappling with the continued impacts of COVID-19, many companies are preparing plans to sail through the tough times.

Domestic market supports businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic
Domestic market supports businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

The domestic market can support local production and business in the context of the serious developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai at a meeting in Hanoi on August 12.

Vietnam takes action to prevent Chinese from counterfeiting woodwork origin
Vietnam takes action to prevent Chinese from counterfeiting woodwork origin
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has affirmed that it is investigating and handling strictly ' enterprises that ‘wash Chinese origin’ and ‘counterfeit Vietnamese origin’ of products for export to the US.

How do VN businesses join the global supply chain?
How do VN businesses join the global supply chain?
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

“If enterprises want to join the global supply chain, don’t think local,” said Nguyen Anh Tuan from Samsung Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 13
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 13
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

Nearly 20,000 rooftop solar power projects installed

Many IZs left idle as a result of 'unreasonable' programming
Many IZs left idle as a result of 'unreasonable' programming
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

An ‘IZ race’ has kicked off in the last 30 years, where local authorities have rushed to set up as many IZs as possible, not considering the possible occupancy rate and economic efficiency, reported Tien Phong.

Businesses owe nearly $900 million in social insurance premiums because of COVID-19
Businesses owe nearly $900 million in social insurance premiums because of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

As of July, businesses nationwide owed social insurance premiums totalling over 20.6 trillion VND ($887.6 million) due to the coronavirus crisis, according to Vietnam Social Insurance (VSI).

Coronavirus: World's biggest gambling hub reopens for business
Coronavirus: World's biggest gambling hub reopens for business
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

Macau has taken its first steps on the road to recovery as the casino capital starts issuing tourist visas again.

Tourism firms need Government relief to survive: official
Tourism firms need Government relief to survive: official
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

The Government’s relief and credit packages are now vital to help HCM City travel firms survive the coronavirus crisis, a top official in the city Department of Tourism has said.

E-hailing apps rush to add payment apps to their services
E-hailing apps rush to add payment apps to their services
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

E-hailing apps, after a period of focusing on their core business field of carrying passengers, have begun seeking other business opportunities, Thoi Bao Kinh Te Sai Gon reported. Most of them are offering an e-payment service.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 